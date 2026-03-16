Everton vs Southampton Match Prediction EVFC 83 % Chance of Winning SHFC 17 % Bet Now! The 37th match day of the Premier League is awaited by the fans, as Everton faces Southampton in the next match. This match will be played on 18 May at 4:30 PM IST at the Goodison Park, which means Everton takes home ground advantage. Having regained their form, the team now holds the 13th spot in the standings with 9 wins in 36 matches. A win over Southampton in the next game could help them to get closer to the top ten. On the other hand, Southampton still continues to not perform well this season, as they still hold the last spot with 28 losses in 36 matches. Even a win in the next game couldn't help them to get away from the relegation zone. In their previous match, Everton secured a win over Fulham by 3-1, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Southampton showed signs of improvement, having a goalless draw against Manchester City in a home game. Everton will be looking forward to this game as an opportunity to mark a winning streak.

Everton vs Southampton Chances of Winning

Lately, Southampton holds the upper hand against Everton in the clashes against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Everton has won two games while Southampton won the remaining three.

Despite that, Everton has been strong in overall head-to-head encounters against Southampton. Also, the team holds home ground advantage in the next game, which increases their chances of winning, and helps them to continue the winning momentum. The team has not won any of their last two home games, losing to Manchester City (0-2) and having a draw against Ipswich Town (2-2).

On the other hand, Southampton has secured just two wins this season, putting them in a challenging spot in the next game. They have also been winless in the last two away games, losing to Leicester City (0-2) and having a draw against West Ham United (1-1).

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Everton vs Southampton Predictions and Betting Tips

Everton enters the upcoming Premier League match against Southampton as the clear favourites to win. Holding a strong record against Southampton, combined with the home ground advantage and a winning momentum, the team is likely to secure yet another win in the next game. On the other hand, Southampton will be looking forward to securing another win against Everton, considering their recent head-to-head encounters. Therefore, Everton, with the odds of 1.44, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Southampton, with the odds of 7.85.

Holding the 13th spot in the Premier League standings, Everton has secured just 9 wins and 12 losses in 36 matches. Their attacking side has given mediocre performances, having scored 39 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.08, and they have also made 379 goals, out of which 133 remained on target. But they have also scored just 2 penalties and created 58 big chances across all the matches. The team's defensive side didn't have a good start this season, due to which they have conceded 44 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.22. But they have shown rapid improvements, due to which Everton now has 10 clean sheets and 114 saves in 36 matches.

Beto has been the top goal scorer for Everton this season, scoring 8 goals for the team in 28 appearances. Their forward side also has other important players in the form of Iliman Ndiaye, who has scored 7 goals in 31 appearances, Dwight McNeil, with 4 goals and 5 assists in 19 appearances, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with 3 goals and an assist in 24 appearances, and Jack Harrison, with a goal in 32 appearances. In the midfield, they got the likes of Abdoulaye Doucouré, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 31 appearances, Orel Mangala, with a goal in 19 appearances, and Carlos Alcaraz, with a goal and 3 assists in 14 appearances. Even on their defensive side, they got goal scorers such as Michael Keane, with 3 goals in 12 appearances, James Tarkowski, with a goal and an assist in 33 appearances, Ashley Young, with a goal and 3 assists in 30 appearances, Vitalii Mykolenko, with a goal and an assist in 33 appearances, and Jake O'Brien, with 2 goals in 18 appearances. Jordan Pickford will again be the sole performer with the gloves, holding 10 clean sheets and 114 saves in 36 appearances.

Everton has showcased signs of improvement in the recent games, as their in-form line-up will now help them to grab a massive victory in the game against Southampton. In their last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 6 goals while also conceding the same number of goals in these games. Only one of their last two wins have been with a clean sheet, which totals to 10 clean sheets for them in 36 matches. But considering the current form of Southampton, it is likely that Everton will win the next game with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, the downward spiral of Southampton continues, as the team still stands at the last spot with no chance to finish higher than that, having secured 2 wins and 28 losses in 36 matches. In their last five matches, the team has scored just 2 goals while conceding 8 goals combined in these games. Overall they have scored just 25 goals this season, putting the goal-per-match rate at 0.69, and they have also made 330 shots, out of which 107 remained on target. Unfortunately, the team has not scored a single penalty till now and created just 44 big chances across all the matches. Their defensive side has still been weak, conceding 82 goals (highest by any team this season), which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.28. But with their recent form, the team holds 3 clean sheets and 154 saves in 36 matches.

When it comes to their forwards, Southampton just has two key performers which includes Paul Onuachu, with 4 goals and an assist in 24 appearances, and Cameron Archer, with 2 goals in 33 appearances. In the midfield, the team got several goal scorers such as Joe Aribo, with 3 goals in 31 appearances, Will Smallbone, with a goal in 16 appearances, Kamaldeen Sulemana, with a goal and an assist in 24 appearances, Tyler Dibling, with 2 goals in 32 appearances, Flynn Downes, with a goal in 25 appearances, Lesley Ugochukwu, with a goal and an assist in 25 appearances, and Mateus Fernandes, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 34 appearances. In its defensive side too, Southampton needs some contributions from the likes of Jan Bednarek, with 2 goals in 30 appearances, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, with a goal in 33 appearances, and Yukinari Sugawara, with a goal and an assist in 29 appearances. Aaron Ramsdale has been the star with the gloves for the team, having 3 clean sheets and 117 saves in 28 appearances.

Fortunately, neither player from Everton nor Southampton is currently close to a suspension in the Premier League, which will further allow both teams to use their line-ups wisely in the upcoming match. However, the record of Southampton has not been good when it comes to fair play, due to which it can be predicted that they will receive at least two yellow cards in the next match.

Final Prediction: Everton to beat Southampton in Premier League match.

Everton vs Southampton Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 111

Everton Wins: 52

Southampton Wins: 34

Matches are Drawn: 25

Everton vs Southampton Betting Odds

Everton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.44

Southampton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 7.85

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.65

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.