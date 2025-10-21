LIV (Liverpool) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction LIV 77 % Chance of Winning MUFC 23 % The Premier League will bring in another intense clash for the fans in the eighth match week, as Liverpool goes against Manchester United. This clash will be taking place on 19 October at 9:00 PM IST, as Liverpool takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Anfield. The team has now encountered consecutive losses in the new season, which puts them 2nd in the standings with 5 wins in 7 matches. With the upcoming match against Manchester United, Liverpool has a bright chance to regain its top spot. On the other hand, Manchester United has shown mixed performances this season, with 3 wins in 7 matches. They will be eager to give a competition to Liverpool in the next game, and get their fourth win. In its previous match, Liverpool suffered a loss against Chelsea by 2-1, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Manchester United won its previous match against Sunderland by 2-0, which was a home game for the team. As Liverpool tries to regain its winning momentum, Manchester United will be eager to continue its form.

Facts: The last time Liverpool and Manchester United faced each other at Anfield, the match resulted in a 2-2 draw.

Manchester United last defeated Liverpool during the English FA Cup 2023/24, winning the home game by 4-3.

Out of the last five victories secured by Liverpool over Manchester United, four of them have been with a clean sheet, highlighting their dominance on the defensive side.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Anfield, Liverpool holds the upper hand with two wins, as Manchester United won none, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Chances of Winning

Manchester United has been strong against Liverpool in their clashes against each other. But, over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Liverpool has showcased its dominance with two wins, as Manchester United won none, and three games ended in a draw.

With Liverpool having a strong record against Manchester United lately, combined with the home ground advantage, the team has a higher chance of winning the next game. It should be noted that they have won both of their last two home games, securing wins against Everton by 2-1 and Arsenal by 1-0.

On the other hand, Manchester United might rely on its overall record against Liverpool to get a turnaround in the next game. However, they have not performed well over their last two away games, losing to Brentford by 3-1 and Manchester City by 3-0. This losing streak in away games could hamper their performances in the next game against Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester United will be one-sided, as Liverpool heads to the game being the favourites to win. They have been dominant against Manchester United in the Premier League head-to-head clashes lately, and the team also takes home ground advantage, which will help them to secure another win this season. On the other hand, Manchester United will be taking advantage of its winning momentum and overall record against Liverpool in the head-to-head encounters, which might help them to turn the tables. Therefore, Liverpool, with the odds of 1.62, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Manchester United, with the odds of 5.30.

Liverpool has received a strong start to the season, but lately it has been affected due to consecutive losses. This puts the team in 2nd spot in the standings with 5 wins and 2 losses in 7 matches. This season, the team has scored 13 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.86, and they have also made 60 shots out of which 28 shots remained on target inside the box. Liverpool has scored a penalty and a free kick, as their XG rate also stands at 11.06 after seven games. On its defensive side, the team has conceded 9 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.29; still, they have secured 51 interceptions and 19 blocks this season.

The team has a strong forward unit with players such as Mohamed Salah, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 7 appearances, Cody Gakpo, with 2 goals and 2 assists, Alexander Isak, with an assist and 34 passes in 3 appearances, and Hugo Ekitiké, with 3 goals and an assist in 6 appearances. To the middle, they will be coming with stars like Dominik Szoboszlai, with a goal and 399 passes in 7 appearances, Ryan Gravenberch, with 2 goals and an assist in 6 appearances, Alexis Mac Allister, with an assist and 227 passes, and Wataru Endo, with an assist and 3 tackles in 4 appearances. Liverpool will be needing some improvements with its defensive side, which has players like Virgil van Dijk, with 3 tackles and 8 interceptions in 7 appearances, Milos Kerkez, with 10 tackles and 3 interceptions, Conor Bradley, with 3 tackles and 4 interceptions in 5 appearances, Ibrahima Konaté, with 11 tackles and 5 interceptions, and Jeremie Frimpong, with 2 tackles and an interception in 3 appearances. Giorgi Mamardashvili will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 4 saves in one appearance.

Having a strong team composition will favour Liverpool over Manchester United in the next game and help the team to secure a win. But their form has not been good over the last few games, as the team has scored 6 and conceded 5 goals over its last five matches. This shows that some improvements to the defensive unit are required if Liverpool wants to secure a win over Manchester United in the next game. But, it should also be noted that the team secured two clean sheets over its last five matches this season, and it might help them to challenge the attacking side of Manchester United. It is likely for Liverpool to win the next game against Manchester United with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Manchester United has shown mixed performances this season, as the team holds 10th spot in the standings with 3 wins and 3 losses in 7 matches. In its last five matches, the team has scored 8 but conceded 9 goals, highlighting the issues being faced by its defending side. This season, the team has scored 9 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.29, and they have also made 68 shots out of which 32 shots remained on target inside the box. The team has scored one out of three penalties till now, and their XG rate stands high at 14.06 after seven games. On its defensive side, the team has conceded 11 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.57; with 49 interceptions and 14 blocks in seven games.

Their forward unit has players such as Bryan Mbeumo, with a goal and an assist in 7 appearances, Benjamin Sesko, with 2 goals and 73 passes, Amad Diallo, with 180 passes and 12 tackles in 6 appearances, and Matheus Cunha, with 83 passes and 4 tackles. To the middle, they will be coming with stars like Mason Mount, with a goal and 104 passes in 6 appearances, Bruno Fernandes, with 2 goals and 423 passes in 7 appearances, Casemiro, with a goal and 211 passes in 6 appearances, and Manuel Ugarte, with 127 passes and 12 tackles. Manchester United also has formidable players to its defence such as Diogo Dalot, with 5 tackles and 3 interceptions in 5 appearances, Matthijs de Ligt, with 15 tackles and 8 interceptions in 7 appearances, Leny Yoro, with 7 tackles and 9 interceptions, Luke Shaw, with 14 tackles and 5 interceptions, and Harry Maguire, with an assist and 2 interceptions in 6 appearances. Senne Lammens will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, with a clean sheet and 3 saves in one appearance.

Conor Bradley from Liverpool is currently close to being suspended for one match in the Premier League, as he holds 3 yellow cards to his name. Except for him, no other player from Liverpool or Manchester United is close to being suspended, which will allow both teams to bring their best in the next game. It is likely that Liverpool will get at least two more yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Liverpool to beat Manchester United in Premier League match.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 216

Liverpool Wins: 72

Manchester United Wins: 83

Matches are Drawn: 61

Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Liverpool to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.62

Manchester United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 5.30

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.35

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.