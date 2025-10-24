MUFC (Manchester United) vs BHAFC (Brighton) Match Prediction MUFC 63 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 37 % The Premier League will bring another close game for the fans in the ninth match week, as Manchester City goes against Brighton in the next match. This match will be played on 25 October at 10:30 PM IST, as Manchester United takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Old Trafford. Their performances have gone well this season, as the team holds 4 wins in 8 matches, which puts them 9th in the rankings. Manchester United will be looking forward to the next game against Brighton as another win, which could help them get close to the top five. On the other hand, Brighton has also given some strong performances this season, holding the 10th spot in the leaderboard with 3 wins in 8 matches. They will be eager to continue the winning momentum even in the next game against Manchester United. In its previous match, Manchester United secured a win over Liverpool by 1-2, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Brighton also secured a win against Newcastle United by 2-1, which was a home game for the team. As both teams are eager to continue their winning momentum, only one of them will be able to do it in the next match.

Facts: The last time Manchester United and Brighton faced each other at Old Trafford, the match was won by the away team with a score of 1-3.

None of the head-to-head encounters between Manchester United and Brighton in the Premier League have ended in a draw.

Out of the last five wins secured by Manchester United over Brighton, three of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Old Trafford, Brighton holds the upper hand with three wins, as Manchester United has only won two.

Manchester United vs Brighton Chances of Winning

Manchester United has been strong against Brighton in their clashes against each other. But Brighton has shown better form over them lately, as the team holds four wins in their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, while Manchester United has won just one.

With Manchester United having a strong overall record combined with the home ground advantage, the team has a higher chance of winning in the next game. They have won both of their last two home games, defeating Chelsea by 2-1 and Sunderland by 2-0.

On the other hand, Brighton will take advantage of its recent wins against Manchester United, which puts it as a close contender in the game. The team has been undefeated in its last two away games, winning against Chelsea by 1-3 and drawing against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 1-1.

Manchester United vs Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between Manchester United and Brighton could go either way, but Manchester United heads to the game being the strong favourites to win. The team has been strong against Brighton in the head-to-head encounters, and also takes the home ground advantage, which will help them to secure a win in the next game. On the other hand, Brighton holds the advantage of its recent record against Manchester United, which could help it to turn the tables. Therefore, Manchester United, with the odds of 2.09, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Brighton, with the odds of 3.27.

Manchester United has started to secure consistent wins this season, as the team holds 9th spot in the standings with 4 wins and 3 losses in 8 matches. This season, the team has scored 11 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.38, and they have also made 76 shots out of which 36 shots remained on target inside the box. Out of three penalties, the team has scored one, and their XG rate remains high at 15.39 after eight games. On its defensive side, the team has conceded 12 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.50; as they also hold 55 interceptions and 16 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Matheus Cunha, with 112 passes and 4 tackles in 7 appearances, Bryan Mbeumo, with 2 goals and an assist in 8 appearances, Amad Diallo, with an assist and 203 passes in 7 appearances, and Joshua Zirkzee, with 31 passes and 2 blocks in 3 appearances. Moving to its midfield, the team has Mason Mount, with a goal and 116 passes in 7 appearances, Casemiro, with a goal and 230 passes, Bruno Fernandes, with 2 goals and an assist in 8 appearances, and Manuel Ugarte, with 134 passes and 13 tackles in 7 appearances. Manchester United has majority of its depth to the defensive side, with players such as Diogo Dalot, with an assist and 9 tackles in 6 appearances, Matthijs de Ligt, with 15 tackles and 8 interceptions in 8 appearances, Harry Maguire, with a goal and an assist in 7 appearances, Luke Shaw, with 15 tackles and 6 interceptions in 8 appearances, and Leny Yoro, with 7 tackles and 9 interceptions. Senne Lammens will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made a clean sheet and 8 saves in 2 appearances.

Manchester United will be entering the next game with a formidable line-up, which will play a vital role for the team's hat-trick of wins this season. Over their last five matches, the team has scored 7 but conceded 8 goals, which shows the challenges faced by its defensive side. However, they have been resolved, with the team conceding just a goal in its last two games. One of their last three wins this season has been with a clean sheet. Taking a look at their defensive side, it is likely that Manchester United will win the next game against Brighton with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Brighton stands just behind Manchester United in the standings, with 3 wins and 2 losses in 8 matches. In its last five matches this season, the team has scored 9 and conceded 7 goals, highlighting its strong performances with the attacking side. This season, the team has scored 12 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.50, and they have also made 70 shots out of which 25 shots remained on target inside the box. Brighton has also scored two out of three penalties, as their XG rate stands high at 12.27 after eight games. The team has also conceded 11 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.38; still, they have made 59 interceptions and 20 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Georginio Rutter, with 2 assists and 89 passes in 7 appearances, Yankuba Minteh, with a goal and 2 assists in 8 appearances, Danny Welbeck, with 4 goals and 95 passes, and Stefanos Tzimas, with an assist and 11 passes in 4 appearances. To the middle, the team has Diego Gómez, with 103 passes and 17 tackles in 7 appearances, Carlos Baleba, with 158 passes and 9 interceptions in 8 appearances, Yasin Ayari, with a goal and 289 passes, Mats Wieffer, with an assist and 160 passes in 6 appearances, and Brajan Gruda, with a goal and an assist in 7 appearances. Moving to its defence, the team has Lewis Dunk, with 9 tackles and 6 interceptions in 8 appearances, Jan Paul van Hecke, with a goal and 11 tackles, Ferdi Kadioglu, with 9 tackles and 2 blocks in 7 appearances, and Joël Veltman, with 15 tackles and 8 interceptions in 4 appearances. Bart Verbruggen will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 16 saves in 8 appearances.

Casemiro from Manchester United, and Lewis Dunk, Mats Wieffer from Brighton have three yellow cards each to their name, putting them at risk of suspension. Except for them, no other player from Manchester United or Brighton is close to being suspended in the Premier League. It is also likely for Brighton to get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Manchester United.

Final Prediction: Manchester United to beat Brighton in Premier League match.

Manchester United vs Brighton Head-to-head

Matches Played: 35

Manchester United Wins: 20

Brighton Wins: 9

Matches are Drawn: 6

Manchester United vs Brighton Betting Odds

Manchester United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.09

Brighton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.27

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.98

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.