WHU (West Ham United) vs BFC (Brentford) Match Prediction WHU 52 % Chance of Winning BFC 48 % The Premier League’s eighth match week is about to end with another exciting encounter, as West Ham United prepares to go against Brentford. This match will be taking place on 21 October at 12:30 AM IST, as West Ham United takes the home ground advantage with the match being at London Stadium. The team has not been able to capitalise on their performances till now, as they hold 19th spot in the standings with just one win in 7 matches. With the next game being against Brentford, the team has a bright opportunity to secure its second win of the season. On the other hand, Brentford has also not been able to perform well, with the team holding 16th spot in the rankings with 2 wins in 7 matches. They will be eager to defeat West Ham in the next game and enter the top fifteen. In its previous match, West Ham United suffered a loss against Arsenal by 2-0, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Brentford also lost its previous match against Manchester City by 0-1, which was a home game for the team. As both teams eye to end their losing momentum, the next Premier League clash promises to be intense.

Facts: The last time West Ham United and Brentford faced each other at London Stadium, the match was won by the away team with a score of 0-1.

West Ham United last secured a win over Brentford during the Premier League 2023/24 edition, winning the home game by 4-2.

Out of the last five victories secured by West Ham United over Brentford, only two them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at London Stadium, Brentford holds the upper hand with three wins, as West Ham United has only won one.

West Ham United vs Brentford Chances of Winning

Brentford has been strong against West Ham United in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Brentford holds the upper hand with three wins, as West Ham United won one, and the remaining match ended in a draw.

But West Ham United will be taking the home ground advantage in the next game and has also shown better form, which provides them with a higher chance of winning. It should also be noted that the team has lost both of its last two home games, losing to Crystal Palace by 1-2 and Tottenham Hotspur by 0-3.

On the other hand, Brentford will be taking advantage of its strong record over West Ham United, which puts it as a close contender in the game. But they have also lost both of the last two away games, losing to Fulham by 3-1 and Sunderland by 2-1.

West Ham United vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between West Ham United and Brentford will be a close one, where West Ham United standing as the favourites to win. The team takes home ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to secure a win in the next game. On the other hand, Brentford will be taking advantage of its strong record against West Ham United, which could help it to reverse its fortunes and secure another win. Therefore, West Ham United, with the odds of 2.50, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Brentford, with the odds of 2.88.

West Ham United have not been able to secure wins this season, as the team holds 19th spot in the standings with just a win and 5 losses in 7 matches. This season, the team has scored just 6 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 0.86, and they have also made 52 shots out of which 27 shots remained on target inside the box. West Ham United has also scored a penalty, as their XG rate stands at 6.66 after seven games. Their defensive side has not been able to get to the track, as the team has conceded 16 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 2.29; and they have also secured 47 interceptions with 30 passes this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Crysencio Summerville, with an assist and 98 passes in 5 appearances, Niclas Füllkrug, with 86 passes and 2 tackles in 6 appearances, Jarrod Bowen, with 3 goals and 140 passes in 7 appearances, and Callum Wilson, with a goal and 21 passes in 5 appearances. Moving to its midfield, the team will be coming with players like Lucas Paquetá, with 2 goals and 315 passes in 7 appearances, Mateus Fernandes, with 163 passes and 14 tackles in 5 appearances, Soungoutou Magassa, with 66 passes and 5 tackles in 4 appearances, and Tomás Soucek, with 90 passes and 4 tackles. West Ham United needs some improvements to its defensive side, which has players like Maximilian Kilman, with 9 tackles and 5 interceptions in 7 appearances, El Hadji Malick Diouf, with 3 assists and 6 tackles, Konstantinos Mavropanos, with 7 interceptions and 4 blocks in 5 appearances, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with a tackle and an interception in 3 appearances, and Igor Julio. Alphonse Areola will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 9 saves in 3 appearances.

West Ham United has strength in its squad, but the team might have to make some changes, noting the form of their players lately. Over their last five matches, the team has only managed to score 5 goals, while conceding a massive total of 8 goals. Although their attacking side has managed to perform well, the defensive unit has not been able to give its best. This might allow Brentford to take an opportunity and mark their way to the game. Also, it is likely for West Ham United to win the next game against Brentford without a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Brentford has also not been able to grab constant wins this season, which puts them 16th in the standings with 2 wins and 4 losses in 7 matches. In its last five games this season, the team has scored 7 goals and conceded 9 goals, which also highlights its defensive weakness. This season, the team has scored 9 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.29, and they have also made 50 shots out of which 25 shots remained on target inside the box. Out of two penalties, they have managed to score one, and the XG rate stands high at 8.65 after seven games. On its defensive side, Brentford has conceded 12 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.71; still, they have grabbed 49 interceptions and 32 blocks this season.

For the next game, Brentford will be coming with forwards like Igor Thiago, with 4 goals and 93 passes in 7 appearances, and Keane Lewis-Potter, with 81 passes and 7 tackles in 6 appearances. To the middle, they will be bringing depth with players such as Jordan Henderson, with 2 assists and 231 passes in 7 appearances, Kevin Schade, with a goal and 88 passes, Yehor Yarmoliuk, with an assist and 213 passes, Mikkel Damsgaard, with a goal and 136 passes in 5 appearances, and Vitaly Janelt, with 25 passes and a tackle in 3 appearances. Their defensive side will be spearheaded with stars such as Aaron Hickey, with 4 tackles and an interception in 5 appearances, Sepp van den Berg, with 3 tackles and 4 interceptions in 7 appearances, Nathan Collins, with 9 interceptions and 8 blocks, Michael Kayode, with 14 tackles and 7 interceptions, Kristoffer Ajer, with an assist and 4 tackles in 4 appearances, and Benjamin Arthur. Caoimhín Kelleher will be their primary goalkeeper for the match against West Ham, as he has made a clean sheet and 19 saves in 7 appearances.

Nathan Collins from Brentford and Maximilian Kilman from West Ham United both have secured three yellow cards each, putting them at risk of suspension. Except for them, no other player from either West Ham United or Brentford is close to a suspension in the current season. It is also likely for Brentford to get at least two yellow cards in the next game against West Ham United.

Final Prediction: West Ham United to beat Brentford in Premier League match.

West Ham United vs Brentford Head-to-head

Matches Played: 31

West Ham United Wins: 9

Brentford Wins: 13

Matches are Drawn: 9

West Ham United vs Brentford Betting Odds

West Ham United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.50

Brentford to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.88

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.45

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.