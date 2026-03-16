Fulham vs Chelsea Match Prediction FUL 48 % Chance of Winning CHE 52 % Bet Now! Another thrilling clash is awaited by the football enthusiasts on the 33rd match day of the Premier League, as Fulham goes against Chelsea. This match will be played on 20 April at 6:30 PM IST at the Craven Cottage, which also serves as the home ground to Fulham. Their performances have been commendable this season, as the team holds the 9th spot in the rankings with 13 wins in 32 matches. A win in the next game over Chelsea could help them to regain form in the tournament. On the other hand, Chelsea stands at the 6th spot in the rankings with 15 wins in 32 matches, and they look forward to another win to gain their spot once again in the top five. In its previous match, Fulham suffered a loss against Bournemouth by 0-1, losing the away game. On the other hand, Chelsea also fought to a draw against Ipswich Town by 2-2, which was a home game for the team. With both teams looking forward to getting back on the winning ways, the next match is expected to be a thriller for the fans.

Fulham vs Chelsea Chances of Winning

Fulham and Chelsea have shown equal dominance over each other in their last few clashes in the Premier League. In their last five head-to-head Premier League matches, Fulham and Chelsea have been able to secure two wins each, as the remaining match ended up in a draw.

However, Chelsea has shown overall dominance in the clashes against each other, which increases their chances of winning. Along with that, they have maintained better form this season, which could help the team to win another game. In their last two away games, they have lost against Arsenal by 0-1 and had a goalless draw against Brentford.

On the other hand, Fulham has shown strong performances against them in the previous game and will also be taking home ground advantage, with the hopes of another win. They have won both of the last two home games, defeating Liverpool by 3-2 and Tottenham Spurs by 2-0.

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Fulham vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

Chelsea and Fulham will be going against each other in a heated clash, where the former enters as the favourites to win. Their dominance in the head-to-head encounters against Chelsea has been unmatched, which could help the team to another win in the next game. Moreover, they have shown better form this season, which could also play an important role against Fulham, who will be taking the home ground advantage. Thus, Chelsea, with the odds of 2.45, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Fulham, with the odds of 2.88.

Chelsea has been among the top performers in the Premier League, as the team holds 6th spot in the standings with 15 wins and 8 losses in 32 matches. They have scored 56 goals this season, which puts the goal-per-match rate at 1.75, and they have also made 528 shots, out of which 188 have been on target. When it comes to penalties, Chelsea has scored just three this season, but they have also created a massive total of 88 big chances. Their defensive side has done well, conceding just 39 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.22. Also, they have been able to secure 8 clean sheets and 104 saves across all the games.

Cole Palmer continues to be the top performer for Chelsea this season, having scored 14 goals and 8 assists in 31 appearances. He will also require contribution of other scorers such as Noni Madueke, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 26 appearances, Nicolas Jackson, with 9 goals and 5 assists in 26 appearances, Christopher Nkunku, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 27 appearances, Pedro Neto, with 3 goals and 4 assists in 29 appearances, Jadon Sancho, with 3 goals and 4 assists in 26 appearances, Enzo Fernández, with 5 goals and 5 assists in 30 appearances, Moisés Caicedo, with a goal and 2 assists in 32 appearances, Marc Cucurella, with 4 goals and an assist in 30 appearances, Trevoh Chalobah, with 3 goals and one assist in 21 appearances, Reece James, with a goal in 13 appearances, and Levi Colwill, with a goal and an assist in 29 appearances. In goalkeepers, they have Robert Sánchez, with 7 clean sheets and 84 saves in 26 appearances.

Chelsea enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Fulham with a formidable line-up, which will play a crucial role in the team's win on the 33rd match day. Their performances have been going well, with the team scoring 4 goals in its last five matches and conceding just 3 goals combined in them. Both of their last two wins have been with a clean sheet, which totals their clean sheets to 8 this season, posing some challenges to the attackers of Fulham. Thus, it is likely that Chelsea will win the next game against Fulham with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Fulham has shown mixed performances in the current season, which puts them down in the 9th spot with 13 wins and 10 losses in 32 matches. In their last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 7 goals while also conceding the same number of goals in these games. This season, Fulham has scored 47 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.47, and they have also made 430 shots, out of which 148 have been on target. Their team has also scored 3 penalties but has created just 59 big chances across all the games. Even in its defensive side, they have conceded 43 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.34. However, they have also been successful in having 5 clean sheets and 91 saves in 32 matches.

Raul Jiménez has been dominant for Fulham this season, with 10 goals and 3 assists in 32 appearances. He will also be having the company of other goal scorers such as Rodrigo Muniz, with 8 goals and an assist in 31 appearances, Adama Traoré, with 2 goals and 5 assists in 30 appearances, Alex Iwobi, with 8 goals and 5 assists in 32 appearances, Reiss Nelson, with a goal and an assist in 12 appearances, Harry Wilson, with 5 goals and an assist in 19 appearances, Tom Cairney, with a goal in 20 appearances, Andreas Pereira, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 29 appearances, Emile Smith Rowe, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 29 appearances, Ryan Sessegnon, with 3 goals and an assist in 10 appearances, and Calvin Bassey, with a goal in 30 appearances. Bernd Leno has been the standout performer with the gloves, having 5 clean sheets and 91 saves in 32 appearances.

None of the players from both Fulham and Chelsea is currently close to receiving a suspension in the Premier League, following their yellow card count. This will further allow both teams to use their lineups well in the next game and secure a much-needed win. However, it is also likely for Fulham to get at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match against Chelsea.

Final Prediction: Chelsea to beat Fulham in Premier League match.

Fulham vs Chelsea Head-to-head

Matches Played: 89

Fulham Wins: 11

Chelsea Wins: 51

Matches are Drawn: 27

Fulham vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Fulham to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.88

Chelsea to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.45

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.55

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.