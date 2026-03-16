FUL (Fulham) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction FUL 69 % Chance of Winning CPFC 31 % Bet Now! The upcoming match on the 26th match day of the Premier League promises to be intense, as Fulham will be going against Crystal Palace. This match will be played on 22 February at 8:30 PM IST at the Craven Cottage in London, which also offers home ground advantage to Fulham. They hold the 8th spot in the Premier League standings with 10 wins and 6 losses, as a win in the next game could help them get closer to the top five. On the other hand, Crystal Palace has shown mixed performances this season, holding the 13th spot in the standings with 7 wins and 9 losses. A win in the next game against Fulham could help them to rank closer to the top ten in the standings. In its previous match, Fulham was able to secure a win against Nottingham Forest by 2-1, which was also a home game for the team. On the other hand, Crystal Palace is heading to this game after losing their previous one against Everton by 1-2, which was also a home game. With one team aiming to continue its winning momentum and the other aiming to regain its form, the clash promises to be intense.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace Chances of Winning

Fulham holds the upper hand against Crystal Palace in their head-to-head clashes. In their last five matches against each other in the Premier League, Fulham has secured wins in two games while Crystal Palace has not been able to win a single match. The remaining three games between these teams ended up in a draw.

Their impressive track record against Crystal Palace also increases their chances of winning in the next game. Along with that, Fulham also takes up the home-ground advantage in the next game, which further strengthens their chances. In their last two home games, the team has secured a win against Nottingham Forest by 2-1 and lost the other against Manchester United by 0-1.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, will be facing some challenges in the next game. But their form in the away games has been impressive, with the team securing wins against Manchester United, West Ham United, and Leicester City by 2-0 each. They will also be closely behind Fulham to turn the tables.

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Fulham vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips

Fulham has shown strong performances in the current season, as they also enter the next game against Crystal Palace as the clear favourites to win. The team has also been strong against Crystal Palace, which further provides them an advantage. Along with that, they will also be taking up the home-ground advantage, which sets their players ready to pose challenges to Crystal Palace. Therefore, Fulham, with the odds of 2.08, is likely to come out victorious in the upcoming match against Crystal Palace, with the odds of 3.61. It should be noted that Crystal Palace has also shown decent performances, making them likely to turn the tables.

Fulham has shown some commendable performances in the Premier League lately, as the team has now ranked up to the 8th spot. Out of 25 matches, they have secured wins in 10 games and lost just 6 of them, which makes them just 4 points away from the fifth spot. Their attack has been able to score a combined total of 38 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.52, and they have also made 357 shots, out of which 122 were on target. Along with that, Fulham's attacking side has managed to score 3 penalties and also created 48 big chances. Their defence has also performed well, conceding just 33 goals, with the goals conceded per match rate at 1.32 only. Also, the team has secured 4 clean sheets and 68 saves this season.

For Fulham, Raúl Jiménez is the top performer in the attacking side, with 9 goals and 3 assists in 25 appearances. He will be heading to the game with other attackers of the team like Rodrigo Muniz, with 4 goals and one assist in 24 appearances, Adama Traoré, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 24 appearances, Alex Iwobi, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 25 appearances, Reiss Nelson, with one goal and one assist in 12 appearances, Harry Wilson, with 5 goals and one assist in 19 appearances, Emile Smith Rowe, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 23 appearances, and Andreas Pereira, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 22 appearances. And when it comes to goalkeepers, Fulham has Bernd Leno, with 4 clean sheets and 68 saves in 25 appearances.

With an all-round line-up and most of the players in good form, Fulham is likely to come out victorious in the next game against Crystal Palace. In its last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of 8 goals while conceding just 5 goals. This shows the overall strength of the team, which could pose a challenge to Crystal Palace in the next game. Although their defence has been strong, it has only been able to secure 4 clean sheets in the tournament till now, which could also bring some chances for Crystal Palace to score. It is likely for Fulham to win the next game but a clean sheet has fewer chances to take place.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, has shown mixed performances lately in the tournament, as the team has not been able to secure consistent wins. In their last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 8 goals and conceded just 4 goals, which shows that their line-up has been able to perform well. Till now, the team has been able to score 29 goals, with the goal per match rate at 1.16, and made 347 shots, out of which 126 were on target. Along with that, Crystal Palace has scored just 2 penalties in this season while managing to create 52 big chances. Their defence has also given stellar performances, conceding 32 goals with the goals conceded per match rate at 1.28. But the team has secured an impressive total of 7 clean sheets and 71 saves this season.

For Crystal Palace, Jean-Philippe Mateta will be the star striker in the next game, as he enters with 11 goals and one assist in 25 appearances. Along with him will be the other strikers of the team such as Ismaïla Sarr, with 4 goals and 3 assists in 25 appearances, Eberechi Eze, with 2 goals and 5 assists in 21 appearances, Marc Guéhi, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 24 appearances, and Daniel Muñoz with 2 goals and 3 assists in 24 appearances. In its defence, the team will rely on the performances of their goalkeeper Dean Henderson, with 7 clean sheets and 71 saves in 25 appearances.

Sasa Lukic from Fulham and Will Hughes from Crystal Palace are currently close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League. Both teams might have to compromise with their playtime in the next game if they receive another yellow card. Except for them, no other player is currently close to receiving a suspension from the tournament. It is also likely for Crystal Palace to receive at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match against Fulham.

Final Prediction: Fulham to beat Crystal Palace in Premier League match.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace Head-to-head

Matches Played: 52

Fulham Wins: 19

Crystal Palace Wins: 14

Matches are Drawn: 19

Fulham vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds

Fulham to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.08

Crystal Palace to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.61

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.44

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.