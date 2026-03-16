Fulham vs Everton Match Prediction FUL 76 % Chance of Winning EVFC 24 % Bet Now! The 36th match day of the Premier League begins with an intensifying clash, as Fulham and Everton face each other in the opener. This match will be played on 10 May at 7:30 PM IST at the Craven Cottage in London, which means Fulham takes home ground advantage. Giving some mixed performances this season, the team stands at the 11th spot in the rankings with 14 wins in 35 matches. They will aim to regain form with a win over Everton in the next game and enter the top ten. On the other hand, Everton has also struggled to secure wins this season, putting them at 14th place with 8 wins in 35 matches. The team will be eager to grab a massive win in the next game and end its winless run. Fulham is heading to this game with a loss against Aston Villa in its previous clash by 0-1, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Everton had a good home game against Ipswich Town, which finished in a 2-2 draw, making them wait to end their winless run. As both teams eye their winning form in the Premier League, the next game promises to be a thriller.

Fulham vs Everton Chances of Winning

Fulham holds the upper hand over Everton in the games they have played against each other lately. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Fulham has secured wins in two games and Everton has won none, as the remaining two games ended in a draw.

Holding a strong record over Everton, Fulham also takes home ground advantage, which further provides them with a higher chance of winning. In its last two home games, the team has shown mixed performances, securing a win over Liverpool by 3-2 and losing to Chelsea by 1-2.

On the other hand, Everton has a strong overall record against Fulham, which could help them to reverse their fortunes. Their away form has also been mixed lately, as the team holds a win against Nottingham Forest by 1-0 and a loss against Chelsea by 0-1 in its last two away games.

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Fulham vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

Fulham enters the next Premier League clash against Everton as the clear favourites to win. The team has showcased impressive performances against Everton lately, and also will be playing at their home ground, which plays a vital role in their win in the next game. On the other hand, Everton will be trying its best to secure an unexpected win, as the team has shown overall dominance against Fulham in the head-to-head games. Therefore, Fulham, with the odds of 1.93, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Everton, with the odds of 4.20.

Fulham had a great start to the season, but the team has suffered with consecutive losses lately, which puts them down in the 11th spot with 14 wins and 12 losses in 35 matches. This season, the team has scored a total of 50 goals, which also puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.43, and they have also made 473 shots, out of which 157 remained on target. Moreover, Fulham has scored 3 penalties this season and created 61 big chances across all the matches played. But on its defensive side, the team has conceded 47 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.34. They have still been able to grab 5 clean sheets and 100 saves in 35 matches.

Raúl Jiménez has been a key performer for Fulham this season, having scored 10 goals and 3 assists in 35 appearances. Jiménez will also be heading to the next game with other goal scorers such as Rodrigo Muniz, with 8 goals and an assist in 31 appearances, Adama Traoré, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 33 appearances, Alex Iwobi, with 9 goals and 6 assists in 35 appearances, Reiss Nelson, with a goal and an assist in 12 appearances, Calvin Bassey, with a goal in 33 appearances, Antonee Robinson, with 10 assists in 34 appearances, Harry Wilson, with 5 goals and an assist in 22 appearances, Tom Cairney, with a goal in 22 appearances, Andreas Pereira, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 31 appearances, Emile Smith Rowe, with 6 goals and 2 assists in 31 appearances, and Ryan Sessegnon, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 13 appearances. Bernd Leno, despite having some bad games, has been one of the star players for the team, with 5 clean sheets and 100 saves in 35 appearances.

Fulham looks well prepared for the upcoming Premier League clash against Everton, but it will also be necessary for the team to get back to its consistency if it wants to regain its winning momentum. In its last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 6 goals while also conceding 7 goals in these games. Moreover, they have conceded goals in each of the last five matches, putting more pressure on their defensive side for the next game. Considering this, it is likely that Fulham will win the next game against Everton without a clean sheet.

On the other hand, things look to get even more challenging for Everton, as the team stands at the 14th spot with 8 wins and 12 losses in 35 matches, but they will be taking advantage of a strong overall record against Fulham to get an unexpected win. In its last five matches, they have scored 4 goals and conceded 6 goals, putting up some pressure on its inconsistent attacking side too. Overall, they have scored just 36 goals this season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.03, and they have also made 368 shots, out of which 126 remained on target. In terms of penalties, Everton has scored only 2 till now and created just 55 big chances across all the matches. Their defensive side has not been able to perform well, conceding 43 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.23. But with some impressive performances at the start, they have also secured 10 clean sheets and 109 saves in 35 matches.

Iliman Ndiaye has been the top goal scorer for the team this season, scoring 7 goals in 34 shots in 30 appearances. Ndiaye will surely have to perform well in the next game, with the contribution of other goal scorers such as Jack Harrison, with a goal in 31 appearances, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with 3 goals and an assist in 23 appearances, Dwight McNeil, with 4 goals and 4 assists in 18 appearances, Beto, with 7 goals in 27 appearances, Abdoulaye Doucouré, with 3 goals and an assist in 30 appearances, Carlos Alcaraz, with a goal and 2 assists in 13 appearances, Orel Mangala, with a goal in 19 appearances, James Tarkowski, with a goal and an assist in 33 appearances, Jake O'Brien, with 2 goals in 18 appearances, Michael Keane, with 2 goals in 11 appearances, and Ashley Young, with a goal and 3 assists in 29 appearances. Jordan Pickford has been a dominant performer for the team too, holding 10 clean sheets and 109 saves in 35 appearances.

Both teams will be able to use their line-ups well in the upcoming match, as neither player from Fulham nor Everton is currently close to a suspension in the Premier League. However, taking a look at the previous matches, it is likely that Everton will get at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match.

Final Prediction: Fulham to beat Everton in Premier League match.

Fulham vs Everton Head-to-head

Matches Played: 71

Fulham Wins: 23

Everton Wins: 31

Matches are Drawn: 17

Fulham vs Everton Betting Odds

Fulham to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.93

Everton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.20

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.58

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.