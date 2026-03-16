Fulham vs Liverpool Match Prediction FUL 11 % Chance of Winning LIV 89 % Bet Now! The upcoming match on the 31st match day of the Premier League is set to be a thriller, as Fulham will be going against Liverpool. This match will be played on 6 April at 6:30 PM IST at the Craven Cottage in London, which also serves as the home ground for Fulham. The team has shown mixed performances lately this season, holding the 9th spot in the standings with 12 wins in 30 matches. They will be eager for another win which could help them to regain momentum in the Premier League. On the other hand, Liverpool continues its dominance in the tournament, holding the top spot with 22 wins in 30 matches. They will be eager to continue the winning momentum this season by securing another win in the next game. In its previous match, Fulham suffered a loss against Arsenal by 1-2, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Liverpool secured a win over Everton in its previous match by 1-0, which was also a home game for the team. With Fulham aiming to regain its winning momentum and Liverpool aiming to continue its streak, the next game will be intense.

Fulham vs Liverpool Chances of Winning

Liverpool has been strong against Fulham in the games where these teams have faced each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Liverpool has been able to secure wins in three games, and Fulham has not been able to win even a single match. The remaining two games between these teams ended up in a draw.

Considering Liverpool's overall dominance against Fulham, they have a higher chance of winning in the next game. Along with that, the team has maintained a winning streak in this season, with just one loss in 30 games. In their last two away games, they have won against Manchester City by 2-0, and the other game against Aston Villa ended up with a 2-2 draw.

On the other hand, Fulham will be taking home ground advantage in the next game which could help them to turn the tables. In its last two home games, the team won one against the Spurs by 2-0 but lost the other against Crystal Palace by 0-2.

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Fulham vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

Liverpool has been the best-performing team in the current season of the Premier League, which also positions them as the clear favourites to win in the upcoming match against Fulham. They have also shown dominance against Fulham in the head-to-head encounters, which could help the team to secure another win and maintain the top spot. Thus, Liverpool, with an odds of 1.88, has a higher chance of winning in the upcoming match against Fulham, which is just behind with an odds of 4.25.

Liverpool's strong performances in the Premier League 2024-25 season have been unmatched by any other team, as they still hold the top spot with 22 wins and just one loss in 30 matches. This season, they have managed to score 70 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 2.33, and they have also made 509 shots, out of which 186 were on target. Along with that, Liverpool has scored the highest number of penalties this season (9) and also created 87 big chances in the games. On its defensive side also, they have maintained dominance, conceding just 27 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.90. Also, they have secured 13 clean sheets and 75 saves so far this season.

For Liverpool, Mohamed Salah will again be the key performer in the upcoming match, as he has scored 27 goals and 17 assists in 30 appearances. He will also be having the company of other formidable players such as Luis Díaz, with 9 goals and 5 assists in 29 appearances, Darwin Núñez, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 24 appearances, Cody Gakpo, with 8 goals and 3 assists in 27 appearances, Diogo Jota, with 6 goals and 3 assists in 19 appearances, Dominik Szoboszlai, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 28 appearances, Alexis Mac Allister, with 3 goals and 3 assists in 29 appearances, Curtis Jones, with 3 goals and 3 assists in 25 appearances, Trent Alexander-Arnold, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 28 appearances, Virgil van Dijk, with one goal and one assist in 30 appearances, and Ibrahima Konaté, with one goal and 2 assists in 24 appearances. In goalkeeping, Liverpool has Alisson Becker, with 8 clean sheets and 50 saves in 21 appearances, and Caoimhín Kelleher, with 4 clean sheets and 24 saves in 9 appearances.

Liverpool's formidable line-up being available for the upcoming match against Fulham will be the key to the team's victory in the upcoming Premier League match. In their last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 10 goals while conceding just 3 goals in these games. Out of the last four wins secured by the team in this season, three of them have been with a clean sheet, which totals their clean sheets to 13 this season. It is also likely for Liverpool to beat Fulham in the next game with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Fulham will be taking home ground advantage in the next game against Liverpool and will try its best to turn the tables. They currently stand at the 9th spot in the rankings with 12 wins and 9 losses in 30 matches. In their last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 6 goals while conceding 7 goals in these games. Overall, they scored 44 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.47, and they also scored 406 shots, out of which 135 were on target. Along with that, Fulham has also scored 3 penalties this season while managing to create 56 big chances. Their defensive side has also done well this season, conceding 40 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.33. They have also managed to grab 5 clean sheets and 85 saves so far.

For Fulham, Raúl Jiménez will be playing a key role in the next game against Liverpool, having scored 10 goals and 3 assists in 30 appearances. He will also be having the company of other players such as Rodrigo Muniz, with 7 goals and one assist in 29 appearances, Adama Traoré, with 2 goals and 5 assists in 28 appearances, Alex Iwobi, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 30 appearances, Reiss Nelson, with one goal and one assist in 12 appearances, Ryan Sessegnon, with 2 goals and one assist in 8 appearances, Emile Smith Rowe, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 27 appearances, Harry Wilson, with 5 goals and one assist in 19 appearances, Tom Cairney, with one goal in 19 appearances, and Andreas Pereira, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 27 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team has Bernd Leno, with 5 clean sheets and 85 saves in 30 appearances.

Andreas Pereira and Antonee Robinson from Fulham and Darwin Núñez from Liverpool are currently close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League, as their yellow card count is closing to ten. The respective teams might have to compromise on their playtime if they receive another yellow card in the next game. It is also likely for Fulham to receive at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Liverpool to beat Fulham in Premier League match.

Fulham vs Liverpool Head-to-head

Matches Played: 78

Fulham Wins: 13

Liverpool Wins: 45

Matches are Drawn: 20

Fulham vs Liverpool Betting Odds

Fulham to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.25

Liverpool to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.88

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.72

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.