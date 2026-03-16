FUL (Fulham) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction FUL 4 % Chance of Winning MCI 96 % Bet Now! The next clash on the 38th match day of the Premier League is set to be a thriller for the fans, as Fulham goes against Manchester City. This match will be played on 25 May at 8:30 PM IST at the Craven Cottage, which means Fulham takes the home ground advantage. As the team has regained its form, they stand at the 10th spot with 15 wins in 37 matches. If they are able to defeat Manchester City in the next game, it could help them to end the season in the top ten. On the other hand, Manchester City continues its winning momentum as the team now holds the 3rd spot in the rankings with 20 wins in 37 matches. If they are able to win the next game against Fulham, it could help them to get to the top two. In its previous match, Fulham had an intense away game against Brentford, where they came out victorious by 3-2. On the other hand, Manchester City also defeated Bournemouth by 3-1 in its previous home game. Both teams now go to their last Premier League match with a win, but only one will be able to end its campaign well.

Fulham vs Manchester City Chances of Winning

Manchester City holds the upper hand in the head-to-head encounters against Fulham. In their last five Premier League games against each other, all matches have been won by Manchester City, which also includes a clean sheet win.

Taking a look at their winning streak against Fulham, combined with their current form, Manchester City has a higher chance of winning in the next game. They have also been undefeated in their last two away games, having a goalless draw against Southampton and winning the other against Everton by 2-0.

On the other hand, Fulham will be eager to win this game, as they also hold home ground advantage in the next game. But their record has not been great lately in the home games, as the team lost both of its last two home encounters against Everton (1-3) and Chelsea (1-2).

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Fulham vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

Manchester City enters the upcoming Premier League match against Fulham as the clear favourites to win. They have showcased strong performances against Fulham in the head-to-head encounters, and also have the advantage of their current form, which could play a vital role in their win in the next game. On the other hand, Fulham will be looking forward to taking the home ground advantage, which might help them to reverse their fortunes. Therefore, Manchester City, with the odds of 1.72, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Fulham, with the odds of 4.70.

Despite a few setbacks, Manchester City is still dominant in the standings, as it holds the 3rd spot with 20 wins and 9 losses in 37 matches. Their attacking side has been remarkable this season, scoring 70 goals, at a goal-per-match rate of 1.89, and they have also made 587 shots, out of which 212 remained on target. Along with that, the team has scored just 2 penalties till now and created a massive total of 89 big chances across all the matches played. Even their defensive side remains constant, conceding just 44 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.19. Manchester City holds 12 clean sheets and 84 saves in 37 matches.

Their forward line-up consists of star strikers such as Erling Haaland, with 21 goals and 3 assists in 30 appearances, Savinho, with a goal and 8 assists in 28 appearances, Jérémy Doku, with 3 goals and 6 assists in 28 appearances, and Omar Marmoush, with 7 goals in just 15 appearances. Recently, their midfielders have been the major reason for the wins, as they have players like Mateo Kovacic, with 6 goals and 2 assists in 31 appearances, Jack Grealish, with a goal and an assist in 20 appearances, Kevin de Bruyne, with 4 goals and 7 assists in 27 appearances, Bernardo Silva, with 4 goals and 4 assists in 32 appearances, James McAtee, with 3 goals in 15 appearances, Phil Foden, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 27 appearances, Matheus Nunes, with a goal and 6 assists in 25 appearances, and Nico González, with a goal in 10 appearances. Some players on the defensive side have also found the net, such as John Stones, with 2 goals in 11 appearances, Josko Gvardiol, with 5 goals in 36 appearances, and Rico Lewis, with a goal and 2 assists in 28 appearances. Ederson remains the key player at the goalpost, having 9 clean sheets and 51 saves in 25 appearances.

Manchester City's strong team won't be given any chance to Fulham to make a comeback in the next game, despite them taking the home ground advantage. In their last five matches, Manchester City has scored a combined total of 8 goals and conceded just 2 goals in these games, marking the overall dominance. Moreover, the team also secured three clean sheets in their last five matches, which totals to 12 clean sheets for them in 37 matches. Considering this strong form, Manchester City is likely to defeat Fulham in the next game with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Fulham has regained its form yet again in the Premier League, as they prepare for the next game against Manchester City. The team currently holds the 10th spot in the rankings with 15 wins and 9 losses in 37 matches. Fulham has scored 7 and conceded 9 goals in its last five matches. Till now, they have scored 54 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.46, and the team has also made 507 shots, out of which 170 remained on target. In terms of penalties, Fulham has scored 3 till now and created 62 big chances in all the games played. But their defensive side has not been consistent with its form, conceding 52 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.41. Still, the team holds 5 clean sheets with 107 saves in 37 matches.

Their forwards have been dominant this season, consisting of players such as Raúl Jiménez, with 12 goals and 3 assists in 37 appearances, Rodrigo Muniz, with 8 goals and an assist in 31 appearances, Adama Traoré, with 2 goals and 7 assists in 35 appearances, Reiss Nelson, with a goal and an assist in 12 appearances, and Alex Iwobi, with 9 goals and 6 assists in 37 appearances. The midfield side has also given notable contributions this season, having Harry Wilson, with 6 goals and an assist in 24 appearances, Tom Cairney, with 2 goals in 24 appearances, Andreas Pereira, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 32 appearances, Ryan Sessegnon, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 15 appearances, and Emile Smith Rowe, with 6 goals and 3 assists in 33 appearances. On its defensive side, only Calvin Bassey has scored a goal in 35 appearances. Bernd Leno still remains the key performer as a goalkeeper, holding 5 clean sheets and 107 saves in 37 appearances.

Fortunately, no player from either Manchester City or Fulham is close to a suspension in the Premier League, which will also allow both teams to use their key players throughout the match. Along with that, it can also be predicted that Fulham will get at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match.

Final Prediction: Manchester City to beat Fulham in Premier League match.

Fulham vs Manchester City Head-to-head

Matches Played: 75

Fulham Wins: 17

Manchester City Wins: 42

Matches are Drawn: 16

Fulham vs Manchester City Betting Odds

Fulham to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.70

Manchester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.72

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.15

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.