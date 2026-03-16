FUL (Fulham) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction FUL 42 % Chance of Winning MUFC 58 % Bet Now! The second match week of the Premier League is filled with back-to-back thrilling games, as Fulham goes against Manchester United in the next clash. This match will be played on 24 August at 9:00 PM IST, at Craven Cottage, which means Fulham will be taking the home ground advantage. They had a positive start to the tournament, having drawn their initial game, which puts them in 9th place in the standings. They will be eager to go against the challenge of Manchester United to get their first win. On the other hand, the start of the season has not been the way Manchester United wanted it to be, as the team holds 15th spot in the standings. However, the next game against Fulham could be an opportunity for them to regain their winning momentum. In its previous match, Fulham fought well against Brighton to end the game in a 1-1 draw, which was also an away game for them. On the other hand, Manchester United started off the season with a home loss, as the team lost to Arsenal by 0-1. This match will be intense, as both Fulham and Manchester United aim for their first win of the new season.

Fulham vs Manchester United Chances of Winning

Manchester United has been strong against Fulham in their clashes against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Fulham has won just one game while Manchester United has won the remaining four games, showcasing its dominance.

Holding a strong record over Fulham, Manchester United will be heading to the next game with a higher chance of winning. But it should be noted that the team has lost both of its last two away games, losing against Chelsea by 1-0, and Brentford by 4-3.

On the other hand, Fulham will aim to take advantage of their home ground advantage to come out victorious in the upcoming match. It should also be noted that they have lost both of their last two home games in the Premier League, losing to Manchester City by 0-2 and Everton by 1-3.

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Fulham vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

The next clash in the Premier League will feature Fulham going against Manchester United, where the latter comes as the favourites to win. Manchester United has been dominant against Fulham in the head-to-head encounters, and has also been undefeated in the last five games against them at Craven Cottage, which could help them to come out victorious. On the other hand, Fulham will aim to capitalise on its home ground advantage in the next Premier League match, as it aims for its first win of the season. Therefore, Manchester United, with the odds of 2.26, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Fulham, with the odds of 3.15.

Manchester United did not have a good start to the current season, as they suffered a loss in the first game, which put them in 15th place in the standings. Although they were not able to score a single goal in the last match, the team still made 14 shots, out of which 11 shots were on target inside the box. Besides that, the team also maintained its XG rate at 1.52, and they made an impressive total of 475 passes throughout the match. Their defensive side fell a bit short in the last game, conceding a goal, which also makes their goals conceded per match rate at 1, as the team made just 4 interceptions and 3 blocks.

Its forward line-up consists of star performers such as Matheus Cunha, with 16 passes and a tackle in the last game, Bryan Mbeumo, with 30 passes, Rasmus Højlund, with 14 goals and 2 assists in 62 appearances, Joshua Zirkzee, with 3 goals and one assist in 32 appearances, Amad Diallo, with 19 passes and 3 tackles in the last game, Alejandro Garnacho, with 16 goals and 8 assists in 93 appearances, and Chido Obi. Their midfield unit is where the main strength lies, with players like Mason Mount, with 26 passes and a tackle in the last game, Bruno Fernandes, with 55 passes and 3 tackles, Casemiro, with 33 passes and 3 tackles, and Manuel Ugarte, with 19 passes and an interception. In its defensive unit, the team has Diogo Dalot, with a tackle in the last game, Patrick Dorgu, with 4 tackles and a block, Matthijs de Ligtz with 2 tackles and 2 blocks, Leny Yoro, with a tackle and 4 interceptions, Luke Shaw, with 3 tackles, Ayden Heaven, with 4 interceptions and 2 blocks in 4 appearances, and Harry Maguire, with 399 interceptions and 196 blocks in 269 appearances. Altay Bayindir will be their primary goalkeeper in the next game, with 2 saves in the last game.

Manchester United has an in-form line-up, which could help them to regain its winning momentum in the upcoming Premier League clash against Fulham. In their last five matches, Manchester United has scored a combined total of 5 goals, but they have also conceded 8 goals in these games. It is clear that some improvements are needed in its defensive side if the team wants to secure a victory over Fulham with a clean sheet. As of now, it is likely that Manchester United will win the next game without a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Fulham stands at the 9th spot in the standings, as the team looks forward to its first win of the season. Their form has also not been at the level, as the team scored 5 goals and conceded 9 in its last five matches. In this season, the team has scored a goal, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1, as they made 4 shots out of which 2 were on target. The team also maintained its XG rate at 0.76, and they made 423 shots during the game. On its defensive side, the team conceded a goal but managed to get 2 interceptions and a block.

In its forward side, Fulham has players such as Raúl Jiménez, with 13 passes in the last game, Alex Iwobi, with 24 passes, Rodrigo Muniz, with a goal and 4 passes, Martial Godo, and Adama Traoré, with 4 passes. Moving to its midfield unit, the team has Sasa Lukic, with 38 passes and a tackle in the last game, Sander Berge, with 23 passes and a tackle, Harry Wilson, with 17 passes and a tackle, Josh King, with 26 passes and 3 tackles, Ryan Sessegnon, when 8 goals and 10 assists in 89 appearances, Harrison Reed, with 3 goals and 8 assists in 124 appearances, Tom Cairney, with 16 passes in the last game, and Andreas Pereira, with 11 goals and 21 assists in 148 appearances. Their defensive unit has stars such as Kenny Tete, with 3 tackles and an interception in the last game, Calvin Bassey, with 2 tackles, Joachim Andersen, with 3 tackles and an interception, Jorge Cuenca, with a tackle, Issa Diop, with 201 interceptions and 135 blocks in 160 appearances, and Antonee Robinson, with 232 interceptions and 34 blocks in 136 appearances. Bernd Leno will be their primary goalkeeper, as he secured 3 saves in the last game.

Fulham and Manchester United will both be able to use their line-ups well in the upcoming match, as none of the players is close to being suspended in the Premier League. But taking a look at the past records of Fulham, the team is expected to get at least two yellow cards in their next game against Manchester United.

Final Prediction: Manchester United to beat Fulham in Premier League match.

Fulham vs Manchester United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 91

Fulham Wins: 14

Manchester United Wins: 58

Matches are Drawn: 19

Fulham vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Fulham to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.15

Manchester United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.26

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.62

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.