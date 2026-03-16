FUL (Fulham) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction FUL 59 % Chance of Winning NFFC 41 % Bet now! Fans are excited for the upcoming thriller in the Premier League, as Fulham will be going against Nottingham Forest on the 25th match day. This match will be played on 15 February at 8:30 PM IST at the Craven Cottage, London, which also offers home ground advantage to Fulham. Nottingham Forest has been among the top performers this season, standing at the third spot with 14 wins and 5 losses in 24 matches. A win in the next game could help the team to cross the 50-point mark in the tournament. On the other hand, Fulham has also regained its form, as the team now holds the 9th spot in the rankings with 9 wins and 6 losses in 24 games. They will also be looking forward to a win, which could help the team to get closer to the top five. Both teams have been victorious in their previous clashes, which makes their next game against each other even more intense. Fulham won its previous away match against Newcastle United by 2-1, while Nottingham Forest secured a dominant 7-0 win over Brighton in their previous home match. Thus, both teams will also be looking forward to continuing their form as they prepare for the next game.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Chances of Winning

Fulham holds the upper hand against Nottingham Forest whenever they face each other in the Premier League. In their last five head-to-head clashes, Fulham has been strong with four wins, while Nottingham Forest has just been able to secure a win in one match.

Along with that, Fulham takes up the home-ground advantage in the next game, which further provides them with a higher chance of winning. The team has been winless in their last two home games, losing one against Manchester United by 0-1 and drawing the other against Ipswich Town by 2-2. But the game against Nottingham Forest could help them for another home win.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest has also been in better form, which shows that they also have chances to turn the tables. In their last two away games, the team suffered a shocking 0-5 defeat against Bournemouth in one, while won the other clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 3-0.

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Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips

Fulham will be entering the upcoming match against Nottingham Forest as the clear favourites to win. Their historical record against Nottingham has been favourable, and with the team taking up a home-ground advantage in the next game, they'll be eager to secure an impressive win. However, their form in the recent two home games has not been commendable, which could be a challenge too. With the odds of 2.20, Fulham has a higher chance of coming out victorious in the upcoming Premier League clash. But Nottingham Forest, with the odds of 3.41, is also a close contender in this game, which shows that the result could also go either way.

Fulham’s performance in the current season has been somewhat impressive, as the team holds 9th spot in the Premier League standings. Out of the 24 matches they have played, the team has come out victorious in 9 games and lost just 6. Targeting a win in the upcoming match, Fulham also eyes their need to get into the top five. If we take a look at the team's attack, they have scored a total of 36 goals this season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.50, and they have made 333 shots, out of which 112 were on target. Along with that, they also scored 3 penalties while creating 45 big chances, which showcases the strength of its attack. When it comes to defence, the team conceded 32 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.33. But they have been able to make 4 clean sheets and 67 saves this season.

For Fulham, Raúl Jiménez has been a star performer, with an impressive total of 9 goals and 2 assists in 24 appearances. In the upcoming match against Nottingham Forest, he will be having the company of other players like Rodrigo Muniz, with 4 goals and one assist in 23 appearances, Alex Iwobi, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 24 appearances, Adama Traoré with 2 goals and 3 assists in 23 appearances, Emile Smith Rowe, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 22 appearances, and Harry Wilson, with 5 goals and one assist in 19 appearances. In its defence, the team will rely on their primary goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who has 4 clean sheets and 67 saves in 24 appearances.

Considering the current form of these players, along with their momentum against Nottingham Forest, Fulham enters the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team boasts a formidable attack and defence, which could bring out some challenges to Nottingham in the clash. In their last five matches, Fulham has scored a combined total of 8 goals while conceding just 7 goals. Also, this includes just one clean sheet in their last five matches, which shows the need for some improvements in their defence. In the current season also, the team has been able to secure clean sheets in just 4 games. For the next game against Nottingham Forest, Fulham is likely to come out victorious by a margin of at least one goal, with fewer chances of a clean sheet.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, is among the dominant teams in the Premier League. Their winning momentum and current player form push them as the close contenders against Fulham. The team currently stands at the third spot in the points table, with 14 wins and just 5 losses in 24 games. Their form has been commendable lately, as the team scored 14 goals combined in their last five matches, conceding just 8 goals. In the current season, Nottingham Forest has been able to score 40 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.67 and have made 310 shots, out of which 114 were on target. This also includes 4 penalties while also managing to create 44 big chances. Their defence has been better, conceding just 27 goals at the goals conceded per match rate of 1.13 only. Along with that, they have also made 10 clean sheets and 75 saves this season.

In the upcoming match, Nottingham Forest will be heading with their star performer Chris Wood, who has scored 17 goals and 2 assists in 24 appearances. He will be having the likes of Anthony Elanga, with 3 goals and 8 assists in 24 appearances, Callum Hudson-Odoi, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 20 appearances, Morgan Gibbs-White, with 5 goals and 4 assists in 20 appearances, Nikola Milenkovic, with 2 goals and one assist in 23 appearances, and Ola Aina, with 2 goals and one assist in 24 appearances. And when it comes to goalkeeping, the team will solely rely on Matz Sels, with 10 clean sheets and 75 saves in 24 appearances.

Fulham's Sasa Lukic and Andreas Pereira are close to receiving a two-match suspension due to the yellow cards. Thus, the team might have to compromise on their playtime in the upcoming match against Nottingham Forest to ensure their availability for the next few games. No other player from either team is close to receiving a suspension. However, we predict that Nottingham Forest will receive at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match against Fulham.

Final Prediction: Fulham to beat Nottingham Forest in Premier League match.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-head

Matches Played: 107

Fulham Wins: 46

Nottingham Forest Wins: 33

Matches are Drawn: 28

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds

Fulham to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.20

Nottingham Forest to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.41

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.31

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.