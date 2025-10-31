MCI (Manchester City) vs AFCB (Bournemouth) Match Prediction MCI 80 % Chance of Winning AFCB 20 % The tenth match week of the Premier League will be bringing back to back thrilling encounters for the football fans, as Manchester City faces Bournemouth in the next game. This match will be played on 2 November at 10:00 PM IST, as Manchester City takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Etihad Stadium. They have shown some strong performances this season, which puts them in the 5th spot in the standings with 5 wins in 9 matches. Their next game against Bournemouth could help the team to enter the top three in the table. On the other hand, Bournemouth had a slightly better campaign, as the team holds 2nd spot in the standings with 5 wins in 9 games. They will be eager to maintain the momentum in the next game and get to the top spot. In its previous match, Bournemouth suffered a loss against Aston Villa by 1-0, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Bournemouth secured a win over Nottingham Forest in the last game by 2-0, which was a home game for the team. With both teams eyeing for their sixth win of the season, only one could get it in the next game.

Facts: The last time Manchester City and Bournemouth faced each other at Etihad Stadium, the match was won by the home team by 3-1.

Bournemouth last defeated Manchester City during the Premier League 2024/25 edition, winning the home game by 2-1.

Out of the last five victories secured by Manchester City over Bournemouth, only one has been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Etihad Stadium, Manchester City has been dominant over Bournemouth, winning all the games.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Chances of Winning

Manchester City has been strong against Bournemouth in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Manchester City holds the upper hand with four wins, as Bournemouth has only been able to win one.

With Manchester City having a strong head-to-head record against Bournemouth, combined with the home ground advantage, they will go to the next game with a higher chance of winning. It should be noted that the team has won both of its last two home games, winning to Burnley by 5-1 and Everton by 2-0.

On the other hand, Bournemouth will be taking advantage of its better form, which might help the team to some extent. They have also not lost any of the last two away games in the Premier League, drawing to Leeds United by 2-2 and Crystal Palace by 3-3.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Manchester City and Bournemouth will be one-sided, as Manchester City enters the game being strong favourites to win. They have been dominant against Bournemouth in the clashes against each other, and the team also takes home ground advantage in the next game, which could help them win. On the other hand, Bournemouth will be eager to take advantage of its undefeated streak lately, which might help it to get a turnaround. Therefore, Manchester City, with the odds of 1.61, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Bournemouth, with the odds of 6.05.

Manchester City has been among the key performers this season, with the team standing 5th in the rankings with 5 wins and 3 losses in 9 matches. This season, the team has scored 17 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.89, and they have also made 86 shots out of which 43 shots remained on target inside the box. Manchester City has still not scored a single penalty or a free kick this season, as their XG rate stands high at 15.78 after nine games. The team has maintained its defensive strength, conceding only 7 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.78; and they have also made 63 interceptions with 25 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has strong players such as Erling Haaland, with 11 goals and an assist in 9 appearances, and Savinho, with an assist and 147 passes in 6 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Tijjani Reijnders, with a goal and 2 assists in 9 appearances, Bernardo Silva, with an assist and 241 passes, Oscar Bobb, with an assist and 191 passes in 8 appearances, Phil Foden, with a goal and 324 passes in 7 appearances, and Matheus Nunes, with a goal and 450 passes. Manchester City also has a strong defensive side, with the help of players such as John Stones, with 2 interceptions and 3 blocks in 5 appearances, Rúben Dias, with 5 tackles and 8 interceptions in 9 appearances, and Josko Gvardiol, with an assist and 5 interceptions in 5 appearances. Gianluigi Donnarumma will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 3 clean sheets and 9 saves in 6 appearances.

Manchester City will be going to the next Premier League clash against Bournemouth with a formidable line-up, which will play a vital role in its win in the next game. Over their last five games this season, the team has scored 9 and conceded just 3 goals, which shows their dominant form in the current phases of the tournament. Along with that, it should be noted that two of their last three wins have been with a clean sheet, which will help them to put some pressure on the attacking side of Bournemouth. It is likely that Manchester City will win the next game against Bournemouth with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Bournemouth has also shown a similar performance to Manchester City, but the team holds 2nd spot in the standings with 5 wins and one loss in 9 matches. Over their last five games, the team has scored 10 and conceded 6 goals, which shows their strong performances in the current edition. This season, the team has scored 16 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.78, and they have also made 82 shots out of which 39 shots remained on target inside the box. Bournemouth has also scored a penalty and a free kick (out of eight), as their XG rate stands at 11.04 after nine games. Their defensive side has also done well, conceding 11 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.22; as the team has also made 84 interceptions and 25 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Justin Kluivert, with a goal and 115 passes in 8 appearances, Eli Kroupi, with 4 goals and 48 passes in 6 appearances, and Antoine Semenyo, with 6 goals and 3 assists in 9 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Marcus Tavernier, with 2 goals and an assist in 9 appearances, Tyler Adams, with an assist and 429 passes, and Alex Scott, with a goal and 294 passes. Bournemouth will also be bringing depth to its defensive side for the next game, with the help of players such as Álex Jiménez, with 7 tackles and 3 interceptions in 6 appearances, Veljko Milosavljevic, with a tackle and 2 interceptions in 3 appearances, Adrien Truffert, with an assist and 17 tackles in 9 appearances, and Marcos Senesi, with 2 assists and 17 interceptions. Djordje Petrovic will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 4 clean sheets and 27 saves in 9 appearances.

Tyler Adams (4) and Álex Jiménez (3) from Bournemouth are close to being suspended in the Premier League. Except for them, no other player from either Manchester City or Bournemouth is close to serving a suspension in the tournament. It can be predicted that Bournemouth will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Manchester City.

Final Prediction: Manchester City to beat Bournemouth in Premier League match.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Head-to-head

Matches Played: 24

Manchester City Wins: 21

Bournemouth Wins: 1

Matches are Drawn: 2

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Betting Odds

Manchester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.52

Bournemouth to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 6.05

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.70

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.