IPST (Ipswich Town) vs ARS (Arsenal) Match Prediction IPST 12 % Chance of Winning ARS 88 % Bet Now! The next clash on the 33rd match day of the Premier League is set, as Arsenal goes against Ipswich Town. This match will be taking place on 20 April at 6:30 PM IST at the Portman Road, which also serves as the home ground to Ipswich Town. The team has still struggled to secure wins in the tournament, as they hold the 18th spot in the rankings with 4 wins in 32 matches. A win against Arsenal could help them to regain momentum and also get away from the relegation zone. On the other hand, Arsenal continues its undefeated form, holding the 2nd spot with 17 wins in 32 matches. They will be eager for a massive win to lower the gap between them and Liverpool. Ipswich Town is heading to this game with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea in its previous match, which was also an away game. On the other hand, Arsenal also had a 1-1 draw against Brentford in its previous home clash. Thus, both teams will be eager to get back to winning ways through this game.

Ipswich Town vs Arsenal Chances of Winning

Arsenal holds the upper hand against Ipswich Town in the clashes between the other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Arsenal has secured wins in four games and Ipswich Town has won none, as the remaining match ended up in a draw.

Having a strong record against Ipswich Town, Arsenal has a higher chance of winning in the next game. Moreover, they have endured just 3 losses in the season so far, which boosts their confidence for the next game. Both of their last two away games against Everton and Manchester United have resulted in a 1-1 draw.

On the other hand, the Premier League will be more challenging for Ipswich Town, as they will face a dominant Arsenal in the next game. Taking the home ground advantage, Ipswich will be eager to turn the tables. But they have lost both of their last two home games, losing against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 1-2 and Nottingham Forest by 2-4.

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Ipswich Town vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

Arsenal enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Ipswich Town as the clear favourites to win. This is possible due to the team's winning momentum throughout the season, along with their winning streak against Ipswich Town in the Premier League. The next game against them could be a great opportunity for Arsenal to secure another win and bridge the gap between them and Liverpool. On the other hand, Ipswich Town will be taking the home ground advantage with the aim of turning the tables. Thus, Arsenal, with the odds of 1.42, has a higher chance of winning in the upcoming match against Ipswich Town, with the odds of 7.90.

Arsenal has established itself as a dominant force in the Premier League, but has struggled to secure wins lately, as they stand in the 2nd spot with 17 wins and 3 losses in 32 matches. They scored 57 goals this season, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.78, and they also scored 447 shots, out of which 152 were on target. When it comes to penalties, they have scored just 2 so far, but have also created an impressive total of 78 big chances. Their defensive side has remained strong, conceding just 27 goals this season, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.84. Also, Arsenal has been able to secure 11 clean sheets and 75 saves in 32 matches.

For Arsenal, Kai Havertz remains the key performer this season, having scored 9 goals and 3 assists in 21 appearances. He will also be having the company of various formidable strikers such as Bukayo Saka, with 6 goals and 10 assists in 19 appearances, Gabriel Jesus, with 3 goals in 17 appearances, Gabriel Martinelli, with 6 goals and 4 assists in 27 appearances, Leandro Trossard, with 5 goals and 5 assists in 32 appearances, Thomas Partey, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 30 appearances, Martin Ødegaard, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 24 appearances, Declan Rice, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 30 appearances, Myles Lewis-Skelly, with a goal in 17 appearances, Ethan Nwaneri, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 22 appearances, Mikel Merino, with 6 goals and an assist in 24 appearances, William Saliba, with 2 goals in 30 appearances, Gabriel Magalhães, with 3 goals and an assist in 28 appearances, Jurriën Timber, with a goal and 2 assists in 29 appearances, and Riccardo Calafiori, with 2 goals and an assist in 17 appearances. David Raya has been impressive with the gloves, having 11 clean sheets and 75 saves in 32 appearances.

Arsenal will be heading into the next Premier League clash against Ipswich Town with an all-around squad, which will also play a crucial role in the team's win. In their last five matches, Arsenal has scored a combined total of 6 goals while conceding just 4 goals in these games. Along with that, one of their last two wins this season has been with a clean sheet, which totals their clean sheets to 11 in 32 matches. In the clashes against Ipswich Town, they have secured clean sheet wins in all of the last four games. Thus, it is likely that Arsenal will win the next game against Ipswich Town with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Ipswich Town has been in a challenging position, as the team stands just above the relegation zone, with 4 wins and 19 losses in 32 matches. In its last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 7 goals while conceding 10 goals in these games. Overall, they have scored 33 goals this season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.03, and they have also made 311 shots, out of which 112 remained on target. Ipswich Town has also scored 2 penalties so far, but they have managed to create only 43 big chances. In its defensive side, the team needs some improvements, having conceded 67 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.09. But they have also managed to secure 2 clean sheets and a massive total of 120 saves.

Liam Delap still remains the standout performer for Ipswich Town, having scored 12 goals and 2 assists in 31 appearances. He will also require some contributions from other players such as Conor Chaplin, with a goal and an assist in 16 appearances, George Hirst, with 2 goals and an assist in 20 appearances, Nathan Broadhead, with a goal in 16 appearances, Omari Hutchinson, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 27 appearances, Jaden Philogene, with 2 goals in 21 appearances, Sam Morsy, with a goal and an assist in 27 appearances, Jack Taylor, with a goal in 26 appearances, Sam Szmodics, with 4 goals in 19 appearances, Jens Cajuste, with a goal in 25 appearances, Julio Enciso, with a goal and 3 assists in 20 appearances, Leif Davis, with a goal and 2 assists in 30 appearances, Jacob Greaves, with a goal in 19 appearances, and Ben Johnson, with a goal and 2 assists in 20 appearances. In goalkeepers, Ipswich Town has Alex Palmer, with 34 saves in 8 appearances, and Arijanet Muric, with a clean sheet and 69 saves in 18 appearances.

No players from both Ipswich Town and Arsenal are currently close to a suspension in the Premier League, following their yellow card count. This will help both teams to play an intense clash against each other on Portman Road. However, it is also likely that Ipswich Town will get at least two yellow cards in the next clash.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Ipswich Town in Premier League match.

Ipswich Town vs Arsenal Head-to-head

Matches Played: 60

Ipswich Town Wins: 18

Arsenal Wins: 31

Matches are Drawn: 11

Ipswich Town vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Ipswich Town to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 7.90

Arsenal to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.42

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.85

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.