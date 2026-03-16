IPST (Ipswich Town) vs BFC (Brentford) Match Prediction IPST 21 % Chance of Winning BFC 79 % Bet Now! The upcoming match on the 36th match day of the Premier League will be awaited, as Ipswich Town goes against Brentford. This match is all set to be played on 10 May at 7:30 PM IST at the Portman Road, which means Ipswich Town will be taking home ground advantage in this game. Their performances have not improved over the past few games, as the team still holds the 18th spot in the rankings with 4 wins in 35 matches. With just a few matches remaining this season, they will aim to win the next one and push themselves away from the relegation zone. On the other hand, Brentford has been on a winning streak lately, which puts the team in the 9th spot with 15 wins in 35 matches. They will be looking forward to this game as an opportunity to continue their winning momentum. Ipswich Town had an intense clash against Everton in its previous away match, which ended in a 2-2 draw. On the other hand, Brentford secured a massive win over Manchester United by 4-3 in their previous home game, which has boosted their confidence levels. As Ipswich aims to regain its winning momentum, Brentford aims to continue its winning streak.

Ipswich Town vs Brentford Chances of Winning

Brentford has been strong against Ipswich Town in the games they have played in the Premier League. Facing each other only once in the Premier League, Brentford has been strong, winning the game by 4-3 in the home encounter. However, Ipswich Town holds the record against Brentford in the head-to-head encounters.

Considering Brentford's recent record over Ipswich Town, along with their winning streak, the team has a higher chance of winning in the next game. They have been undefeated in the last two home games, winning against Nottingham Forest by 2-0 and having a draw against Arsenal by 1-1.

On the other hand, Ipswich Town will aim to capitalise on its overall record against Brentford to reverse the fortunes. But they have lost both of their last two home games, losing against Arsenal by 0-4 and Wolverhampton Wanderers by 1-2. Their losing streak might not be able to help the team secure a win in the next game against Brentford.

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Ipswich Town vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

Brentford enters their next Premier League clash on the 36th match day against Ipswich Town as the clear favourites to win. The team has been on an impressive winning streak currently, and they also take advantage of their recent win over Ipswich this season, which could help them for another win. On the other hand, Ipswich Town will also be looking forward to capitalising on their home ground advantage. Therefore, Brentford, with the odds of 1.70, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Ipswich Town, who are far behind with the odds of 4.70.

Brentford had a shaky start to the current season, but with their recent winning streak, the team has now moved to the 9th spot with 15 wins and 13 losses in 35 matches. Their attacking side has been strong, scoring 62 goals, which also puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.77, and the team has made 401 shots, out of which 166 remained on target, which makes their shooting accuracy above 40%. Also, Brentford has scored 5 penalties till now and created an impressive total of 77 big chances in 35 matches. But their defensive side has not been as good as the attack, with the team conceding 53 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.51. They have shown improvements in the current phases, as the team now has 7 clean sheets and 143 saves in 35 games.

Bryan Mbeumo still remains the key performer for Brentford this season, scoring 18 goals and 6 assists in 35 appearances. Mbeumo will also be having the company of other goal scorers such as Keane Lewis-Potter, with a goal and 3 assists in n 35 appearances, Christian Nørgaard, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 31 appearances, Kevin Schade, with 10 goals and 2 assists in 35 appearances, Mikkel Damsgaard, with 2 goals and 10 assists in 35 appearances, Yoane Wissa, with 18 goals and 3 assists in 32 appearances, Fábio Carvalho, with 2 goals and an assist in 19 appearances, Vitaly Janelt, with a goal and 3 assists in 32 appearances, Ethan Pinnock, with 2 goals in 22 appearances, and Nathan Collins, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 35 appearances. Mark Flekken has been the star for the team's defensive side, having 6 clean sheets and 140 saves in 34 appearances.

Brentford has a full-fledged squad ready for the upcoming match against Ipswich Town, which could help the team to easily continue their winning streak, despite not having the home ground advantage. In its last five matches, the team has managed to score a combined total of 11 goals while conceding just 6 goals in these games. Along with that, one of their last three wins has been with a clean sheet, totalling their clean sheets to 7 this season. Considering their strong defensive side against the weak attacking side of Ipswich Town, it is likely that Brentford will win the next game against them with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Ipswich Town will be aiming to regain its winning momentum, as they hold the home ground advantage in the game against Brentford and have also been strong in overall head-to-head games. Holding the 18th spot, the team has struggled to secure wins, having 4 wins and 21 losses in 35 matches. They have scored just 5 goals combined in the last five matches, while conceding 13 goals in these games. Overall, Ipswich Town has scored 35 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1, and also made 331 shots, out of which 117 remained on target. Despite scoring 2 penalties, the team has created just 43 big chances across all the games. Their defensive side has been a weak point, with the team conceding 76 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.17. They have still managed to secure 2 clean sheets and 126 saves in 35 matches.

Liam Delap has been the sole performer for Ipswich Town this season, scoring an impressive tally of 12 goals and 2 assists in 34 appearances. Delap will also need the contribution of other goal scorers of the team such as George Hirst, with 3 goals and an assist in 23 appearances, Nathan Broadhead, with a goal in 16 appearances, Conor Chaplin, with a goal and an assist in 19 appearances, Omari Hutchinson, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 28 appearances, Jaden Philogene, with 2 goals in 21 appearances, Jack Taylor, with a goal in 29 appearances, Sam Morsy, with a goal and an assist in 30 appearances, Jens Cajuste, with a goal in 27 appearances, Julio Enciso, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 23 appearances, Sam Szmodics, with 4 goals in 19 appearances, Ben Johnson, with a goal and 2 assists in 22 appearances, and Jacob Greaves, with a goal in 22 appearances. Alex Palmer has been performing a bit well with the gloves, as he holds 40 saves in 11 appearances.

Leif Davis from Ipswich Town won't be available for the upcoming match against Brentford, as he serves his suspension in the Premier League, which also affects Ipswich Town's defensive side. Except for him, no player from either Ipswich Town or Brentford is currently close to a suspension. But considering the previous games, it is likely that Ipswich Town will receive at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Brentford to beat Ipswich Town in Premier League match.

Ipswich Town vs Brentford Head-to-head

Matches Played: 19

Ipswich Town Wins: 7

Brentford Wins: 6

Matches are Drawn: 6

Ipswich Town vs Brentford Betting Odds

Ipswich Town to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.70

Brentford to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.70

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.20

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.