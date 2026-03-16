IPST (Ipswich Town) vs TOT (Tottenham Spurs) Match Prediction IPST 33 % Chance of Winning TOT 67 % Bet Now! The Premier League is set for another intense clash on the 26th match day as Ipswich Town will be going against Tottenham Spurs. This match will be played on 22 February at 8:30 PM IST at Portman Road, which also offers home ground advantage to Ipswich Town. They have not been able to perform well this season, as the team holds the 18th spot in the rankings with 3 wins in 25 matches. The team hopes to win this game to gain ranks and get away from the relegation zone. On the other hand, the Spurs stand at the 12th spot on the leaderboard, with 9 wins in 25 appearances, as the team also hopes to rank closer to the top ten by winning the next game. Ipswich Town had a draw in their previous match against Aston Villa by 1-1, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Tottenham Spurs are heading to this game with a win in their previous one against Manchester United by 1-0, which was a home game. This boosts the confidence levels of Spurs for the upcoming match against Ipswich Town.

Ipswich Town vs Tottenham Spurs Chances of Winning

Ipswich Town has held the upper hand against the Tottenham Spurs lately in their head-to-head encounters. In their last five matches against each other, the team has secured wins over the Spurs in four games, losing just one of them. Along with that, one of these wins secured by Ipswich Town came in a clean sheet.

However, the team has not shown impressive performances lately, which is why they will be facing challenges in the next game. With a winning streak, the Spurs have a higher chance of winning in the upcoming match. In their last three away games, the team has secured a win against Brentford by 2-0 but lost the other two against Everton by 2-3 and Arsenal by 1-2, respectively.

On the other hand, Ipswich Town will be eager to take up the home-ground advantage and turn the tables. The team has lost all of its last three home games against Southampton (1-2), Manchester City (0-6), and Brighton (0-2).

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Ipswich Town vs Tottenham Spurs Predictions and Betting Tips

Tottenham Spurs enter the upcoming Premier League clash against Ipswich Town as the clear favourites to come out victorious. They have shown better form than Ipswich Town in the current phases of the tournament, which could help them secure another win and rank up in the standings. As the Spurs eye to take revenge for their previous match against Ipswich Town, their current form will be playing an important role in the same. Therefore, Tottenham Spurs, with the odds of 2.04, are likely to secure a win in the upcoming match against Ipswich Town, with the odds of 3.48, who will be looking forward to turning the tables.

The Spurs have regained their winning momentum in the current season, as the team enters the next game with two consecutive wins. Currently, they are holding the 12th spot in the rankings with 9 wins and 13 losses in 25 matches. Their attacking side has given commendable performances, scoring 49 goals this season, with the goal per match rate at 1.96, and they have also made 368 shots, out of which 136 were on target. Although the team has not been able to score even a single penalty this season, they have managed to create 57 big chances. They have also performed well in defence, conceding just 37 goals at the goals conceded per match rate of 1.48, along with 6 clean sheets and 77 saves.

For Tottenham Spurs, James Maddison has been the star striker in this season with 9 goals and 4 assists in 23 appearances. In the upcoming match against Ipswich Town, he will be having the company of other players like Dejan Kulusevski, with 6 goals and 4 assists in 25 appearances, Pape Sarr, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 25 appearances, Brennan Johnson, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 22 appearances, San Heung-Min, with 6 goals and 7 assists in 22 appearances, and Dominic Solanke, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 18 appearances. For goalkeeping, the Spurs will rely on the performances of Guglielmo Vicario, with 4 clean sheets and 35 saves in 13 appearances, and Fraser Forster, with one clean sheet and 29 saves in 7 appearances.

With most of their players showing considerably strong performances in the recent games, Tottenham Spurs will be taking up the advantage and securing a win over Ipswich Town in the next game. In their last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of 7 goals while also conceding 7 goals in these games. Their defence has also improved lately, as the team secured clean sheet wins in its last two games. Along with that, the team has also secured a total of 6 clean sheets in 25 matches this season. It is likely that the Spurs will come out victorious in the upcoming match against Ipswich Town with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Ipswich Town is not having a great time this season, as the team stands at the 18th spot in the relegation zone. In its last five matches, they have only been able to score a combined total of 3 goals while conceding a whopping total of 15 goals in these games. Currently, the team has secured 3 wins only in 25 matches, and a win in the next game could help them to move away from the relegation zone. In this season, they have scored a combined total of 23 goals, with the goal per match rate of 0.92, and have made 227 shots, out of which 84 were on target. Also, Ipswich Town has been able to score 2 penalties while creating only 32 big chances in this season. Their defence has not been well, conceding 50 goals at the goals conceded per match rate of 2. But they have secured 2 clean sheets and 92 saves this season.

For Ipswich Town, Liam Delap has been the top performer this season, with 10 goals and 2 assists in 24 appearances. He will be having the company of other strikers like Omari Hutchinson, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 23 appearances, George Hirst, with one goal and one assist in 13 appearances, Sam Szmodics, with 4 goals in 18 appearances, Jack Taylor, with one goal in 19 appearances, and Sam Morsy, with one goal and one assist in 22 appearances. For goalkeeping, the team has Christian Walton, with one clean sheet and 17 saves in 6 appearances, and Arijanet Muric, with one clean sheet and 69 saves in 18 appearances.

Axel Tuanzabe from Ipswich Town was sent off for having made offences in the game against Aston Villa, which is why he won't be available for the next game against Tottenham Spurs. Liam Delap and Sam Morsy from the Spurs team are also close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League, due to which the team might have to compromise their playtime in the next game. No player from the Spurs is currently close to receiving a suspension. It is also likely for Ipswich Town to receive at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Tottenham Spurs to beat Ipswich Town in Premier League match.

Ipswich Town vs Tottenham Spurs Head-to-head

Matches Played: 54

Ipswich Town Wins: 22

Tottenham Spurs Wins: 24

Matches are Drawn: 8

Ipswich Town vs Tottenham Spurs

Ipswich Town to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.48

Tottenham Spurs to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.04

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.66

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.