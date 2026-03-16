IPST (Ipswich Town) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction IPST 33 % Chance of Winning WHU 67 % Bet Now! The final match day of the Premier League gets more anticipated, as Ipswich Town goes against West Ham United. This match will be played on 25 May at 8:30 PM IST at the Portman Road, which means Ipswich Town takes the home ground advantage. Unable to perform well this season, the team still stands at the 19th spot with 4 wins in 37 matches. They will aim to secure a win in the next game and end the campaign on a positive note. On the other hand, West Ham United stands at the 15th spot in the rankings with 10 wins in 37 matches. They will also aim to regain their winning momentum in the Premier League, with the next match proving as the best opportunity. In its previous match, Ipswich Town suffered a loss against Leicester City by 0-2, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, West Ham United fought well against Nottingham Forest in the home game, but lost 1-2. Now, both teams aim to secure a win in their last Premier League clash of the season.

Ipswich Town vs West Ham United Chances of Winning

West Ham United holds the upper hand against Ipswich Town whenever they have gone against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, West Ham United has secured three wins and Ipswich Town has won one, while the remaining match ended in a draw.

Considering their strong record against Ipswich Town, combined with a better form this season, West Ham United has a higher chance of winning in the next match. Their away form has been mixed, as the team defeated Manchester United by 2-0 but lost to Brighton by 2-3.

On the other hand, Ipswich Town will be eager to grab a win in the upcoming match against West Ham, as the home ground advantage puts them as a close contender. But they have lost both of the last two home games, losing to Brentford by 0-1 and Arsenal by 0-4.

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Ipswich Town vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips

West Ham United enters the next Premier League match against Ipswich Town as the clear favourites to win. Although the match will surely be a close one, West Ham holds a strong record against Ipswich Town, combined with better form this season, they are likely to come out victorious. On the other hand, Ipswich Town will aim to capitalise on the home ground advantage, which could help them to secure a win. Therefore, West Ham United, with the odds of 2.25, has a higher chance of winning in the next match against Ipswich Town, with the odds of 3.10.

West Ham United has shown mixed form this season, as they stand at the 15th spot with 10 wins and 17 losses in 37 matches. The team has scored 43 goals only this season, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.16, and they have also made 466 shots, out of which 140 remained on target. Along with that, they have scored 3 penalties till now and created 55 big chances across all the matches they have played. Their defensive side has not been able to give its best performances, conceding 61 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.65. But they have still managed to secure 7 clean sheets and 129 saves in 37 matches.

Talking about their forwards line-up, the team comes with stars like Michail Antonio, with a goal and an assist in 14 appearances, Danny Ings, with a goal and 2 assists in 15 appearances, Jarrod Bowen, with 12 goals and 7 assists in 33 appearances, Crysencio Summerville, with a goal and an assist in 19 appearances, Niclas Füllkrug, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 17 appearances, and Evan Ferguson, with a goal in 21 appearances. They will also need not to worry about the midfielders, which consists of performers such as Lucas Paquetá, with 4 goals in 32 appearances, Tomás Soucek, with 9 goals and an assist in 34 appearances, Mohammed Kudus, with 4 goals and 3 assists in 31 appearances, and Carlos Soler, with a goal and an assist in 31 appearances. Their defensive side also has goal scorers in the form of Emerson, with 2 goals and an assist in 31 appearances, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 35 appearances. Alphonse Areola has been the key player in goalkeeping, holding 4 clean sheets and 82 saves in 26 appearances.

Considering the current team form of West Ham United and their in-form line-up, the team holds an upper hand in its upcoming match against Ipswich Town. Their form still remains mixed, as they have scored and conceded 7 goals in their last five matches. Only one of these games has been with a clean sheet for West Ham, which totals their clean sheets to 7 this season. Out of their last five wins over Ipswich Town across all competitions, three of them have been with a clean sheet, which makes them likely to pose challenges to the struggling side of Ipswich. Therefore, West Ham United is likely to win the next game over Ipswich Town with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Ipswich Town will aim to take home ground advantage, which might help them to secure a win as the campaign ends. This season has not gone well for the team, as they stand in the 19th spot with 4 wins and 23 losses in 37 matches. Moreover, Ipswich has scored just 2 goals and conceded a massive total of 12 goals in their last five matches. Overall, they have scored just 35 goals till now, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 0.95, and they have also made 362 shots, out of which 123 remained on target. Scoring just 2 penalties, Ipswich has created only 45 big chances in 37 matches. Their defensive side still remains a concern, with the team conceding 79 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.14. Yet, they have been able to secure 2 clean sheets and 131 saves in 37 matches.

The forwards have played a crucial role for them, having players like Conor Chaplin, with a goal and an assist in 21 appearances, George Hirst, with 3 goals and an assist in 25 appearances, Nathan Broadhead, with a goal in 17 appearances, Omari Hutchinson, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 30 appearances, Liam Delap, with 12 goals and 2 assists in 36 appearances, and Jaden Philogene, with 2 goals in 21 appearances. In the midfield unit, they have performers such as Jack Taylor, with a goal in 31 appearances, Sam Morsy, with a goal and an assist in 32 appearances, Julio Enciso, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 25 appearances, Jens Cajuste, with a goal in 29 appearances, and Sam Szmodics, with 4 goals in 19 appearances. Ipswich Town's defensive unit has also contributed to the goals, with Leif Davis having a goal and 2 assists in 32 appearances, Jacob Greaves with a goal in 24 appearances, and Ben Johnson with a goal and 2 assists in 23 appearances. Alex Palmer has been performing well at the goalpost, as he holds 45 saves in 13 appearances.

Both Ipswich Town and West Ham United will be able to play wisely in the next game, as none of their players is at risk of suspension in the final Premier League clash. But, the past records of Ipswich Town have not been well when it comes to yellow cards, which also makes them likely to get at least two of them in the next game.

Final Prediction: West Ham United to beat Ipswich Town in Premier League match.

Ipswich Town vs West Ham United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 69

Ipswich Town Wins: 21

West Ham United Wins: 28

Matches are Drawn: 20

Ipswich Town vs West Ham United Betting Odds

Ipswich Town to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.10

West Ham United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.25

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.70

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.