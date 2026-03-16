IPST (Ipswich Town) vs WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Prediction IPST 45 % Chance of Winning WWFC 55 % Bet Now! The upcoming clash on the 31st match day of the Premier League will be a do-or-die game for Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town. This match will be played on 5 April at 7:30 PM IST at Portman Road, which also provides home ground advantage to Ipswich Town. They have not been able to perform well in this season, holding the 18th spot with 4 wins in 30 matches. A win in the next game could help the team to get closer to escaping the relegation zone. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers has regained its winning momentum in the tournament, as the team now stands at 17th spot with 8 wins in 30 matches. They will be eager for a few more wins to push themselves closer to the top fifteen in the rankings. In its previous match, Ipswich Town secured a win over Bournemouth by 2-1, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers are heading into this game with a win in their previous one, defeating West Ham United by 1-0 in a home game. This makes the next game even more intense, as teams will be eager to continue their winning momentum.

Ipswich Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chances of Winning

Ipswich Town have been strong against Wolverhampton Wanderers whenever they have faced each other in the Premier League. In the only head-to-head match in the Premier League, Ipswich Town was able to defeat the Wolves at its home ground, winning the game by 1-2.

But Wolverhampton Wanderers have shown a winning momentum lately in the tournament, which further increases their chances of winning. The team's winning streak could help them to beat Ipswich Town for the first time in the Premier League. They have won both of their last two away games, defeating Southampton by 2-1 and Bournemouth by 1-0.

On the other hand, Ipswich Town will be eager to capitalise on its home-ground advantage to turn the tables. But they have lost both of the last two home games, losing against Nottingham Forest by 2-4 and Tottenham Spurs by 1-4, which also showcases the challenges faced by its defence.

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Ipswich Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips

Wolverhampton Wanderers have shown incredible performances lately in the Premier League, which makes them the clear favourites to win. Along with that, their performances against Ipswich Town have been commendable lately, which could help the team to secure its first Premier League win over them. Thus, Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the odds of 2.50, have a higher chance of winning in the next game against Ipswich Town. On the other hand, Ipswich stands as a close contender in this game, with the odds of 2.98.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have regained its form in the tournament, holding the 17th spot in the standings as of now with 8 wins and 17 losses in 30 matches. This season, the Wolves have scored 41 goals so far, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.37, and they have also made 326 shots, out of which 127 were on target. Although the Wolves have not scored a single penalty till now, they have also managed to secure 47 big chances in the games. Their defensive side could be a concern in the next game, as the team has conceded 58 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.93. But they have also managed to secure 6 clean sheets and 82 saves.

For the Wolves, Matheus Cunha will not be available in the next game, but he has scored 13 goals and 4 assists in 26 appearances. Other strikers will be taking up the responsibility to score goals, such as Hwang Hee-Chan, with 2 goals in 18 appearances; Gonçalo Guedes, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 24 appearances; Rodrigo Gomes, with one goal in 17 appearances; Jørgen Strand Larsen, with 10 goals and 2 assists in 28 appearances, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 28 appearances, Marshall Munetsi, with one goal and one assist in 6 appearances, João Gomes, with 3 goals and one assist in 28 appearances, Pablo Sarabia, with one goal and one assist in 16 appearances, Matt Doherty, with 2 goals and one assist in 23 appearances, and Rayan Aït-Nouri, with 3 goals and 5 assists in 29 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team has José Sá, with 6 clean sheets and 59 saves in 23 appearances, and Sam Johnstone, with 23 saves in 7 appearances.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be entering this game with a formidable lineup, which could help them secure their first win against Ipswich Town in the Premier League. In its last five matches, the Wolves have been able to score 6 goals while conceding just 4 goals in these games. This shows the overall strength of its squad in the next game, as the team has also secured two clean-sheet wins in its last five games. The attackers of Ipswich Town will clearly be having a hard time in the next game, considering the current form of the defenders of Wolverhampton Wanderers. It is also likely for the Wolves to secure a win in the next game with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Ipswich Town has also regained its winning momentum in the Premier League, as they aim to continue it in the next game against the Wolves. They stand at the 18th spot in the rankings with 4 wins and 18 losses in 30 matches. In its last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 7 goals while conceding a massive total of 13 goals in these games. Overall, they have scored 30 goals this season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 292 shots, out of which 106 were on target. Along with that, the team has also managed to score 2 penalties this season while creating 39 big chances. Their defensive side has been a concern, with the team conceding 63 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 2.10. But they have also been able to get 2 clean sheets and 108 saves so far.

For Ipswich Town, Liam Delap will play a crucial role in the next game, as he scored 11 goals and 2 assists in 29 appearances. He will also be having the company of other players such as Omari Hutchinson, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 27 appearances, Jaden Philogene, with 2 goals in 19 appearances, Conor Chaplin, with one goal and one assist in 15 appearances, George Hirst, with 2 goals and one assist in 18 appearances, Nathan Broadhead, with one goal in 14 appearances, Sam Szmodics, with 4 goals in 19 appearances, Jens Cajuste, with one goal in 23 appearances, Sam Morsy, with one goal and one assist in 25 appearances, and Leif Davis, with one goal and 2 assists in 28 appearances. In goalkeeping, they have Christian Walton, with one clean sheet and 17 saves in 6 appearances, and Arijanet Muric, with one clean sheet and 69 saves in 18 appearances.

Liam Delap as well as Sam Morsy from Ipswich Town, João Gomes, as well as Nelson Semedo from Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League following their yellow card count. The respective teams might have to compromise on their playtime if they receive another yellow card in the next game. It is also predicted for Ipswich Town to receive at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers to beat Ipswich Town in Premier League match.

Ipswich Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-head

Matches Played: 85

Ipswich Town Wins: 31

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wins: 29

Matches are Drawn: 25

Ipswich Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds

Ipswich Town to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.98

Wolverhampton Wanderers to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.50

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.32

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.