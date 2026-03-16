LUFC (Leeds United) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction LUFC 43 % Chance of Winning NUFC 57 % Bet Now! The third match week of the Premier League will feature a clash of the Uniteds, as Leeds United will be going against Newcastle United. This intense clash will be played on 30 August at 10:00 PM IST, at Elland Road. It also means Leeds United will be taking the home ground advantage in the next game. With a win and a loss in its first two games, Leeds United is standing in 12th spot in the leaderboard. The team will be eager to defeat Newcastle in the next game to get to the top ten. On the other hand, Newcastle United has not secured even a single win in its first two games, which puts it in 15th spot in the standings. Their upcoming match against Leeds could be an opportunity for the team to regain its winning momentum. In its previous match, Leeds United suffered a loss against Arsenal by 5-0, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Newcastle United had an intense home game against Liverpool, which they lost by 2-3. As both teams eye entering the top ten in Premier League standings, the next match proves to be crucial.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United Chances of Winning

Newcastle United has been strong against Leeds United in their clashes against each other. But both teams have given equal competition in their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, with a win each secured by Leeds United and Newcastle United, while the remaining three games ended in a draw.

Newcastle United, considering their strong record against Leeds United, will be heading to the next game with a higher chance of winning. But it should be noted that the team has not won any of its last two home games, losing one to Arsenal by 0-1, and the other against Aston Villa ended in a goalless draw.

On the other hand, Leeds United will be taking the home ground advantage, which might help them to gain an edge over Newcastle. They have won both of the last two home games, defeating Everton recently by 1-0 and Bristol City by 4-0, which might help them to continue the momentum in the next game.

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Leeds United vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between Leeds United and Newcastle United will be a close one, where Newcastle heads as the favourites to win. The team holds a strong record over Leeds United in the Premier League matches. Taking a look at their form, the next game will be a bright chance for them to get their first win this season. On the other hand, Leeds United take home ground advantage along with their winning momentum, which might help them to secure an unexpected win over Newcastle in the next game. Therefore, Newcastle United, with the odds of 2.16, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Leeds United, with the odds of 3.35.

Newcastle United had a lukewarm start to the current season, as the team holds 15th spot in the standings with a draw and a loss in its first two games. This season, they have scored 2 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 12 shots, out of which 9 shots were on target inside the box. After two games, their XG rate stands at 2.41, and the team has also made 699 passes. Their defensive unit may be a concern, as the team has conceded 3 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.50, and they also hold 20 interceptions with a block in 2 matches.

Their forward side covers stars such as Anthony Elanga, with 37 passes in 2 appearances, Anthony Gordon, with 33 passes, William Osula, with a goal and 4 passes, Park Seung-Soo, and Alexander Isak, who is yet to play this season. Newcastle also got some depth in its midfield unit, with players such as Harvey Barnes, with 42 passes in 2 appearances, Bruno Guimarães, with a goal and 75 passes, Sandro Tonali, with 75 passes and 2 tackles, Joelinton, with 34 passes and 4 tackles, Joe Willock, with 2 assists in 32 appearances (2024/25 season), Jacob Murphy, with 10 passes in an appearance, Jacob Ramsey, with 9 passes and a tackle, and Lewis Miley, with 18 passes and a tackle in 2 appearances. Moving to its defense, the team has Kieran Trippier, with 3 interceptions in 2 appearances, Fabian Schär, with 4 tackles and 4 interceptions, Tino Livramento, with an assist and 2 tackles, Dan Burn, with 2 tackles and 4 interceptions, Sven Botman, with 70 tackles and 48 interceptions in 61 appearances, Jamaal Lascelles, with 133 tackles and 161 interceptions in 175 appearances, Malick Thiaw, and Emil Krafth, with 99 tackles and 59 interceptions in 83 appearances. Nick Pope will be their primary goalkeeper, with a clean sheet and 4 saves in 2 appearances.

Newcastle United has a formidable team ready for its upcoming match against Leeds United, as the team eyes its first win in the Premier League 2025/26 season. The team has showcased some incredible performances with its defence, conceding just 5 goals while scoring 4 goals in its last five matches. Although their defensive side is able to perform well, the team still faces issues with their attacking side, as they are not able to consistently score goals. It is also likely that Newcastle United will win the next game against Leeds United with a clean sheet, considering the strong form of its defensive unit.

On the other hand, Leeds United will be standing as a close contender in the next game, as the team holds 12th spot in the standings with a win and a loss in its first two games. In their last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 13 goals while conceding 6 goals, as their defensive unit was unable to give its best in the last game. This season, they have scored just one goal, putting the goal-per-match rate at 0.50, and they have also made 8 shots, out of which 4 were on target. Maintaining an XG rate of 2.30, the team has also scored a penalty this season. In its defense, Leeds United has conceded 5 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 2.50, and they have also made 15 interceptions with 6 blocks.

Leeds United has a dedicated forward consisting of Joël Piroe, with 28 passes in 2 appearances, Wilfried Gnonto, with 42 passes and 8 tackles, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with goals and an assist in 26 appearances (2024/25 season), Lukas Nmecha, with a goal and 12 passes in 2 appearances, Largie Ramazani, and Jack Harrison, with 7 passes and a tackle in an appearance this season. In its midfield unit, the team has Daniel James, with 27 passes in 2 appearances, Anton Stach, with 84 passes and 4 tackles, Ao Tanaka, with 70 passes and an interception, Ilia Gruev, with 42 passes and 2 tackles, Brenden Aaronson, with 13 passes and 3 tackles, and Sean Longstaff, with 7 passes. The defensive side covers players such as Jayden Bogle, with 3 tackles and 2 interceptions in 2 appearances, Gabriel Gudmundsson, with 4 tackles and 3 interceptions, Joe Rodon, with 4 interceptions and 2 blocks, Pascal Struijk, with 2 tackles, Sam Byram, Isaac Schmidt, Sebastiaan Bornauw, and Ethan Ampadu, with 3 tackles and an interception in an appearance. Lucas Perri will be their main goalkeeper, having a clean sheet and a save in 2 appearances.

As the next game will be the third of the season for both Newcastle United and Leeds United, neither team has the fear of their players being at risk of suspension in the Premier League. However, Newcastle United has already received 3 yellow cards and one red card this season, making it likely for them to get at least two yellow cards in the game against Leeds United.

Final Prediction: Newcastle United to beat Leeds United in Premier League match.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 100

Leeds United Wins: 39

Newcastle United Wins: 40

Matches are Drawn: 21

Leeds United vs Newcastle United Betting Odds

Leeds United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.35

Newcastle United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.16

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.62

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.