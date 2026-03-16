LCFC (Leicester City) vs ARS (Arsenal) Match Prediction LCFC 1 % Chance of Winning ARS 99 % Bet Now! The 25th match day of the Premier League is set for an intense encounter as Leicester City will be going against Arsenal. This match will be taking place on 15 February at 6:00 PM IST at the King Power Stadium, which also serves as a home ground for Leicester City. Arsenal has been a dominant force in this tournament, as the team holds 14 wins in 24 matches with just 2 losses in the season. Holding the second spot, they will be looking forward to a win in this game and getting closer to Liverpool. On the other hand, Leicester City stands at the 18th spot, with 4 wins and 15 losses till now in the season. They will be eager to secure a win which could help to push them away from the relegation zone. In their previous match, Leicester City lost against Everton by 4-0, which was also an away game for the team. Arsenal are heading to this game with a 5-1 win over Manchester City in their previous home match. With Leicester City looking forward to regaining their form and Arsenal eager to continue its winning streak, the next match promises to be a thriller.

Leicester City vs Arsenal Chances of Winning

Arsenal holds the upper hand over Leicester City as they prepare for the upcoming match in the Premier League. In their last five games against each other, Arsenal has been able to defeat Leicester City in all five matches, which shows their dominant performances. Also, three of these five wins were in a clean sheet over Leicester City.

Along with that, Arsenal has shown strong performances throughout the season, which gives them a higher chance of winning in the upcoming match over Leicester City. In their last two away games, Arsenal has been able to secure a win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, while the other game against Brighton ended up in a 1-1 draw.

On the other hand, Leicester City will be looking forward to taking the home-ground advantage in the next game. But, the team has also lost their last two away games, losing against Fulham and Crystal Palace on a clean sheet, which further shows their slump in form.

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Leicester City vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

Arsenal enters the upcoming match against Leicester City as the clear favourites to come out victorious. They have showcased dominance over Arsenal in the head-to-head clashes and have also been strong in the current season, which could help them to grab another win. With their attacking strength and defensive capabilities, the team will be eager to secure a massive win in this clash. Thus, Arsenal, with the odds of 1.25, is likely to come out victorious in the upcoming match against Leicester City, with the odds of 11.33.

Arsenal's performance in the current Premier League season has been tremendous. The team holds the 2nd spot in the tournament standings with 14 wins and 2 losses in 24 matches, just 6 points behind Liverpool. Their attacking side has been impressive in the season, scoring 49 goals with the goal per match rate at 2.04, along with 329 shots, out of which 122 were on target. They have also been able to score 2 penalties while creating 67 big chances. When it comes to their defence, they have been better, conceding just 22 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.92. Also, they have made 8 clean sheets and 59 saves in the season, which shows their overall strength.

For Arsenal, Kai Havertz is the top performer, with 9 goals and 3 assists in 21 appearances. He will be having the company of other in-form players such as Gabriel Martinelli, with 6 goals and 3 assists in 22 appearances, Bukayo Saka, with 5 goals and 10 assists in 16 appearances, Leandro Trossard, with 4 goals and 4 assists in 24 appearances, Thomas Partey, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 23 appearances, and Ethan Nwaneri, with 3 goals in 14 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team will rely on their star performer David Raya, with 8 clean sheets and 59 saves in 24 appearances.

Having a formidable line-up in both attack and defence, Arsenal looks strong while entering the next game against Leicester City. In their last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of 11 goals while conceding just 5 goals. This further shows the overall strength of their attack and defense as they prepare for the upcoming match, which could also pose some big challenges for Leicester City. Their defence has also been strong, with 8 clean sheets till now, which will prevent Leicester City from scoring to a great extent. It is likely for Arsenal to win the next game over Leicester City by a margin of at least two goals in a clean sheet.

Leicester City, on the other hand, finds itself once again in the relegation zone of the Premier League. The team currently stands at the 18th spot in the tournament standings, with just 4 wins in 24 matches and has lost 15 games. In their last five matches, the team has conceded 11 goals combined and scored just 3 goals, which shows the improvements needed in their line-up. The team scored 25 goals throughout the tournament, putting their goal per-match rate at 1.05, and made 224 shots, out of which 75 were on target. They have also scored 2 penalties and created 36 big chances in the tournament. In its defence, the team has conceded 53 goals till now, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.21. They have secured just one clean sheet in the tournament so far but have also made 89 saves.

For Leicester City, their star performer Jamie Vardy will be the key player, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 22 appearances. He will be heading to the next game with other players such as Stephy Mavididi, with 3 goals and one assist in 22 appearances, Jordan Ayew, with 4 goals in 22 appearances, Facundo Buonanottez, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 20 appearances, and Patson Daka, with one goal in 12 appearances. For goalkeeping, the team will rely on players such as Mads Hermansen, with one clean sheet and 68 saves in 17 appearances, and Jakub Stolarczyk, with 17 saves in 6 appearances.

None of the players from Arsenal and Leicester City are currently close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League due to the yellow cards. Thus, the teams won't be facing any issues with the playtime of their crucial players in the next game. It can be predicted for Leicester City to receive at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Leicester City in Premier League match.

Leicester City vs Arsenal Head-to-head

Matches Played: 151

Leicester City Wins: 32

Arsenal Wins: 73

Matches are Drawn: 46

Leicester City vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Leicester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 11.33

Arsenal to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.25

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 6.08

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.