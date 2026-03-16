LCFC (Leicester City) vs BFC (Brentford) Match Prediction LCFC 41 % Chance of Winning BFC 59 % Bet Now! The 26th match day of the Premier League is here, and Leicester City will be going against Brentford in the first match. This match will be played on 22 February at 1:30 AM IST at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, which offers home ground advantage to Leicester City. They have not been able to perform well in the current season, as the team stands at the 19th spot in the relegation zone with 4 wins and 16 losses. Leicester City looks forward to a win in the next game and pushes itself away from the relegation zone. On the other hand, Brentford has given mixed performances in this season, holding 11th spot in the standings with 10 wins. They will also be eager for a win, which could help them to rank up to the top ten. Leicester City lost its previous match against Arsenal by 0-2, which was also a home game for the team. On the other hand, Brentford was able to win its previous match against West Ham United by 1-0, which was an away game for the team. The next match promises to be intense as Leicester City aims to break its losing streak, and Brentford aims to continue its winning momentum.

Leicester City vs Brentford Chances of Winning

Leicester City has been strong against Brentford in the head-to-head encounters. In their last five matches against each other in the Premier League, Leicester City has emerged victorious in two games, and Brentford has been able to win just one match. The remaining two games between these teams resulted in a draw.

But Brentford has shown better form than Leicester City in the current season, which increases their chances of winning. Their only win in the last five games against them includes a win this season by 4-1, giving them an edge. Brentford has also shown impressive form in away games, securing wins against West Ham United by 1-0 and Crystal Palace by 2-1 in their last two away matches.

Leicester City, on the other hand, will be looking forward to taking the home-ground advantage to secure a win. However, the team has lost all of its last three home games, losing against Arsenal, Fulham, and Crystal Palace, by the score of 0-2 each.

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Leicester City vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

Brentford looks strong as they prepare for the upcoming Premier League match against Leicester City and are likely to emerge victorious. The team has been able to showcase some strong performances this season, which gives them an upper hand in the next game against Leicester City, and a win in the same could also help them to rank up to the top ten. Thus, Brentford, with the odds of 2.05, is likely to emerge victorious in the next Premier League clash against Leicester City, who are not far behind, having the odds of 3.34, and are likely to turn the tables.

Brentford has given mixed performances in the current season, as the team holds the 11th spot in the rankings with 10 wins and 11 losses in 25 matches. Their attacking side has done well, being able to score 43 goals with a goal-per-match rate of 1.72, and they have made 289 shots, out of which 126 were on target, showcasing the accuracy of their attack. Along with that, the team has also been able to score 4 penalties while also managing to create 54 big chances. Their defence has also been doing well lately, but the team has conceded 42 goals till now, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.68. However, they have been able to grab 4 clean sheets and 111 saves in the current season.

For Brentford, Bryan Mbeumo is the top performer with 14 goals and 3 assists in 25 appearances. In the upcoming match against Leicester City, he will be having the company of other strikers such as Yoane Wissa, with 11 goals and 2 assists in 22 appearances, Mikkel Damsgaard, with 2 goals and 8 assists in 25 appearances, Kevin Schade, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 25 appearances, Christian Nørgaard, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 22 appearances, Keane Lewis-Potter, with one goal and 2 assists in 25 appearances, and Vitaly Janelt, with one goal and 3 assists in 24 appearances. For goalkeeping, they will rely on the performances of Mark Flekken, with 3 clean sheets and 108 saves in 24 appearances, and Hákon Valdimarsson, with 3 saves in 2 appearances.

Having such a formidable line-up for their upcoming clash against Leicester City provides an edge to Brentford. The team will be taking advantage of its previous win over them in the current season, which could also help them to come out victorious. In its last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 5 goals while conceding 7 goals. Although some improvements are needed in both aspects, the team is likely to take advantage of this match to regain form. Brentford is expected to defeat Leicester City in the next game of the Premier League, where a clean sheet seems unlikely to happen. Till now, they have secured just 4 clean sheets in the tournament, showcasing the challenges faced by its defence.

On the other hand, Leicester City has not been able to perform well in the current season. The team holds 19th spot in the rankings with just 4 wins in 25 matches, eager to win against Brentford and move away from the relegation zone. In their last five matches, the team has only been able to score a combined total of 2 goals while conceding 11 goals. If we take a look at its attack, they have scored just 25 goals so far, which puts the goal per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 230 shots, out of which 77 were on target. Leicester City has also scored 2 penalties in this season while also managing to create 37 big chances. The defence requires some improvements, as the team has conceded 55 goals, putting its goals conceded per match rate at 2.20. Along with that, they have only secured one clean sheet and made 92 saves so far.

Jamie Vardy is the star striker for Leicester City in its upcoming match, as he has scored 7 goals and 3 assists in 23 appearances. He will be having the company of other players such as Stephy Mavididi, with 3 goals and one assist in 23 appearances, Jordan Ayew, with 4 goals in 23 appearances, Bilal El Khannouss, with 2 goals and one assist in 20 appearances, Facundo Buonanottez, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 21 appearances, and Patson Daka, with one goal in 13 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team will rely on players like Mads Hermansen, with one clean sheet and 71 saves in 18 appearances, and Jakub Stolarczyk, with 17 saves in 6 appearances.

Boubakary Soumare, from Leicester City, is close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League, as he holds 8 yellow cards to his name. If he gets another yellow card in the next game, the team might have to compromise his playtime in the upcoming matches too. None of the players from Brentford is currently close to receiving a suspension due to the yellow cards. However, it is also likely for Leicester City to receive at least two yellow cards in its upcoming match.

Final Prediction: Brentford to beat Leicester City in Premier League match.

Leicester City vs Brentford Head-to-head

Matches Played: 34

Leicester City Wins: 15

Brentford Wins: 7

Matches are Drawn: 12

Leicester City vs Brentford Betting Odds

Leicester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.34

Brentford to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.05

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.80

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.