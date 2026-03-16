LCFC (Leicester City) vs IPST (Ipswich Town) Match Prediction LCFC 61 % Chance of Winning IPST 39 % Bet Now! Two struggling teams in the Premier League go against each other on the 37th match day, as the match is set for Leicester City and Ipswich Town. This clash will be played on 18 May at 7:30 PM IST at the King Power Stadium, allowing Leicester to grab the home ground advantage. Their form has not been great this season, with the team holding the 19th spot with just 5 wins in 36 matches. A win in the next game over Ipswich Town could help them get closer to the edge of relegation. On the other hand, Ipswich Town also had a similar season, due to which they stand just above Leicester at the 18th spot with just 4 wins in 36 matches. If they are able to win the next game, it would make them closer to escaping the relegation zone. In its previous match, Leicester City had a tough game against Nottingham Forest, ending in a 2-2 draw, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Ipswich Town lost its previous match against Brentford by 0-1, which was at their home ground. Since both teams eye a much-needed win to end their Premier League campaign well, it will be intense to see which of them succeeds.

Leicester City vs Ipswich Town Chances of Winning

Ipswich Town holds the upper hand lately in the clashes against Leicester City. Out of the last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Leicester City has won one game while Ipswich Town has won two, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

Still, Leicester City has showcased a better record in the recent head-to-head encounters across all competitions and also holds the home ground advantage, which increases their chances of winning. In their last two home games, the team has won one against Southampton by 2-0 and lost the other against Liverpool by 0-1.

On the other hand, Ipswich Town also stands as a close contender in this game, considering the fact that their performances have been similar to Leicester's this season. But the team has been winless in its last three away games, losing to Newcastle United by 0-3 and drawing against Everton and Chelsea by 2-2.

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Leicester City vs Ipswich Town Predictions and Betting Tips

Leicester City goes to the upcoming Premier League clash against Ipswich Town as the favourites to win. Having a nearly strong record over them in the head-to-head encounters, combined with the home ground advantage, it is a great opportunity for Leicester City to regain its winning momentum in the tournament. On the other hand, Ipswich Town will be looking forward to securing a win in the next game, as they have the upper hand in the recent clashes against each other. Therefore, Leicester City, with the odds of 2.34, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Ipswich Town, with the odds of 3.02.

Finally, Leicester City has started to show some great performances, but the team is still in 19th place with 5 wins and 24 losses in 36 games. Their attacking end has not been very formidable as well in the sense that they have only managed to score 31 goals in this term, which means that their rate of goals per match now stands at 0.86, and they have also made 323 shots, with 108 shots on target. And along with that, the team also managed to score 2 penalties but only produced 45 big chances in the course of this campaign. Their defensive position is not helping any better since they have given out 78 goals, which puts the goals conceded per match rate at 2.17. Leicester City, however, has managed to pull 2 clean sheets and save 128 times in a total of 36 games played.

Jamie Vardy still remains the key player for Leicester City, having scored 8 goals and 4 assists in 34 appearances. In the forwards, the team got impressive players such as Stephy Mavididi, with 4 goals and an assist in 30 appearances, Patson Daka, with a goal in 21 appearances, Jordan Ayew, with 5 goals in 29 appearances, and Bobby De Cordova-Reid, with a goal and 2 assists in 23 appearances. The midfield has not contributed much when it comes to goals, as the only goal scorers include Facundo Buonanotte, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 30 appearances, and Bilal El Khannouss, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 31 appearances. However, their defensive side has been a bit active in scoring goals, consisting of players such as Wout Faes, with a goal in 32 appearances, Conor Coady, with a goal in 20 appearances, James Justin, with 2 goals and an assist in 34 appearances, and Caleb Okoli, with a goal in 19 appearances. For goalkeeping, Leicester has two notable options which including Jakub Stolarczyk, with a clean sheet and 21 saves in 8 appearances, and Mads Hermansen, with a clean sheet and 103 saves in 27 appearances.

Leicester City is in good shape with a good squad to prepare for the next game against Ipswich Town, but its defensive side needs some improvement. In the last 5 matches that were played, the team was able to score 6 goals cumulatively but scored 8 goals in the course of the matches, which turned out to be a disadvantage to the defensive unit. From the last five games that they had won against Ipswich Town in all their competitions, they had only managed to win with a clean sheet in two. From these stats, it is likely that Leicester City will win the next game against Ipswich Town without a clean sheet.

In that regard, Ipswich Town has one more win than Leicester City from the head-to-head matches played, and this might be helpful for them to win this match if their line-up has a good performance. Overall, the team has not done well, having 4 wins and 22 losses in the 36 matches, thus qualifying in 18th position. In their last five games, they have only scored 4 goals and have conceded 12. Overall, they have scored 35 goals, which amounts to a goal per match at 0.97, and they have also made 342 shots, out of which 121 were on target. Having scored 2 penalties, Ipswich Town managed to generate only 44 big chances in all the games played. Their defensive side has also not been doing well, with them having let in 77 goals; this means that their goals average conceded per match rate stands at 2.14. But the team has managed to obtain 2 clean sheets and 130 saves from 36 games.

Liam Delap has been the sole performer for Ipswich Town this season, scoring 12 goals and 2 assists in 35 appearances. There are several other forwards who have found the net this season for the team, including Conor Chaplin, with a goal and an assist in 20 appearances, George Hirst, with 3 goals and an assist in 24 appearances, Nathan Broadhead, with a goal in 16 appearances, Omari Hutchinson, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 29 appearances, and Jaden Philogene, with 2 goals in 21 appearances. In the midfield, the team got players like Sam Morsy, with a goal and an assist in 31 appearances, Jack Taylor, with a goal in 30 appearances, Jens Cajuste, with a goal in 28 appearances, Julio Enciso, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 24 appearances, and Sam Szmodics, with 4 goals in 19 appearances. The defensive side also has some contributors, such as Leif Davis, with a goal and 2 assists in 31 appearances, Ben Johnson, with a goal and 2 assists in 23 appearances, and Jacob Greaves, with a goal in 23 appearances. Alex Palmer has been the key performer at the goalpost, but he only holds 44 saves in 12 appearances with no clean sheet.

Besides that, both Leicester City and Ipswich Town will be able to use their line-ups wisely, as no player from either team is currently close to a suspension in the Premier League. Further, it can also be predicted that Ipswich Town will get at least two yellow cards in their upcoming Premier League match.

Final Prediction: Leicester City to beat Ipswich Town in Premier League match.

Leicester City vs Ipswich Town Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 74

Leicester City Wins: 26

Ipswich Town Wins: 27

Matches are Drawn: 21

Leicester City vs Ipswich Town Betting Odds

Leicester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.34

Ipswich Town to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.02

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.60

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.