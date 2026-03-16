LCFC (Leicester City) vs LIV (Liverpool) Match Prediction LCFC 1 % Chance of Winning LIV 99 % Bet Now! The next clash on the 33rd match day of the Premier League could also be a high scorer, as Leicester City goes against Liverpool. This match will be played on 20 April at 9:00 PM IST at the King Power Stadium, which also serves as the home ground to Leicester City. Their performances have not gone well this season, with the team still holding the 19th spot in the rankings with 4 wins in 32 matches. They will be eager to defeat Liverpool by defying the odds to regain form. On the other hand, Liverpool has remained a dominant force this season, holding the top spot with 23 wins in 32 matches. They will also be looking forward to continuing the momentum with another dominant win. In its previous match, Leicester City drew against Brighton 2-2, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Liverpool was able to secure a win over West Ham United by 2-1, which was a home game for them. With Leicester aiming to end its losing streak, they will have to go against the winning streak of Liverpool.

Leicester City vs Liverpool Chances of Winning

Liverpool has the upper hand over Leicester City in the games where they have gone against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Liverpool has secured four wins while Leicester City won the remaining one match.

Liverpool's strong record against Leicester City lately increases their chances of winning in the next Premier League clash. Along with that, they will be taking advantage of the winning streak, as Liverpool holds the most wins this season. But they have lost their previous away game against Fulham, losing by 2-3.

On the other hand, Leicester City will be eager to turn the tables, knowing that they will be playing at their home ground. But they have lost both of the last two home games, losing against Newcastle United and Manchester United with the score of 0-3 each.

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Leicester City vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

Liverpool has been a dominant force in the current Premier League edition, and their current form makes them the favourites to win against Leicester City in the next game. They have also been strong against Leicester in the head-to-head encounters, being undefeated in the last four games, which further boosts their confidence levels for the next game. For Leicester City, the match will surely be challenging, as they will now be eager to take the home ground advantage to secure a win. Thus, Liverpool, with the odds of 1.24, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Leicester City, with the odds of 12.00.

Liverpool has maintained its dominance in the Premier League, as it still holds the top spot with 23 wins and just 2 losses in 32 matches. Their attacking side has been the strongest, having scored 74 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 2.31, and they have also made 531 shots, out of which 198 remained on target. When it comes to penalties, Liverpool has been on top, scoring 9 till now, and they have also created a massive total of 91 big chances over all the games. Their defensive strength can also not be ignored, with the team conceding 31 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.97. Also, they have secured the highest number of clean sheets, i.e., 13, and have 82 saves in 32 matches.

Mohamed Salah has been the top performer this season for Liverpool and also leads the tournament charts, with 27 goals and 18 assists in 32 appearances. Salah will also be accompanied with other in-form strikers such as Luis Díaz, with 11 goals and 5 assists in 31 appearances, Darwin Núñez, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 25 appearances, Cody Gakpo, with 8 goals and 3 assists in 29 appearances, Diogo Jota, with 6 goals and 3 assists in 21 appearances, Dominik Szoboszlai, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 30 appearances, Alexis Mac Allister, with 4 goals and 4 assists in 31 appearances, Curtis Jones, with 3 goals and 3 assists in 27 appearances, Ibrahima Konaté, with a goal and 2 assists in 26 appearances, Virgil van Dijk, with 2 goals and an assist in 32 appearances, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 28 appearances. Alisson Becker, with 8 clean sheets and 54 saves in 22 appearances, has been the key performer with the gloves for Liverpool.

Liverpool's squad has undoubtedly been the strongest this season, from both defence to attack, which could help them to secure an impressive win over Leicester City in the next game. In its last five matches, Liverpool has scored 10 goals while conceding just 6 goals in these games. Two of their last four wins this season have been with a clean sheet, which totals their clean sheets to 13 in 32 matches. Against Leicester, they have not conceded more than one goal in any of the last five head-to-head matches. Thus, it is also likely for Liverpool to win the next game against Leicester City with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Leicester City will surely have to fight hard to secure a win over Liverpool, taking home ground advantage. Currently, Leicester stands at the 19th spot in the rankings with just 4 wins and has lost a total of 22 of 32 matches. In its last five matches, they have scored just 2 goals combined, but have also conceded a massive total of 11 goals in these games. Overall, they have scored 27 goals this season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 0.84, and they have also made 286 shots, out of which 96 were on target. Till now, Leicester has been able to score 2 penalties but has only created 41 big chances across all games. Their defensive side has been weak, as they have conceded 72 goals, which further puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.25, with one clean sheet and 115 saves.

Jamie Vardy will surely have to step up for Leicester City in the next game, being the top performer, as he has scored 7 goals and 3 assists in 30 appearances. He will also require some contributions from players such as Bobby De Cordova-Reid, with a goal and 2 assists in 21 appearances, Patson Daka, with a goal in 19 appearances, Stephy Mavididi, with 4 goals and an assist in 29 appearances, Jordan Ayew, with 4 goals in 26 appearances, Bilal El Khannouss, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 27 appearances, James Justin, with 2 goals and an assist in 30 appearances, Wout Faes, with a goal in 28 appearances, and Caleb Okoli, with a goal in 18 appearances. Mads Hermansen will play an important role for the team with the gloves, as he holds one clean sheet and 94 saves in 25 appearances.

Both Leicester City and Liverpool will be able to bring out their best line-up in the upcoming Premier League match, as none of the players from both teams is nearing a suspension following their yellow card count. However, it is also likely that Leicester City will get a minimum of two yellow cards in the next clash against Liverpool.

Final Prediction: Liverpool to beat Leicester City in Premier League match.

Leicester City vs Liverpool Head-to-head

Matches Played: 122

Leicester City Wins: 41

Liverpool Wins: 55

Matches are Drawn: 26

Leicester City vs Liverpool Betting Odds

Leicester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 12.00

Liverpool to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.24

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 6.70

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.