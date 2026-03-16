LCFC (Leicester City) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction LCFC 10 % Chance of Winning NUFC 90 % Bet Now! The football enthusiasts await the last match on the 31st match day of the Premier League as Leicester City goes against Newcastle United. This match will be played on 8 April at 12:30 AM IST at the King Power Stadium, which also serves as the home ground to Leicester City. Their performances have not been well this season, as the team holds 19th spot in the rankings with just 4 wins in 30 matches. They will be eager to secure a win in the next game and end their losing streak. On the other hand, Newcastle United stands at the 6th spot in the rankings with 15 wins in 29 matches. A win against Leicester City could help them to enter the top five once again in the rankings. In its previous match, Leicester City suffered a loss against Manchester City by 0-2, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Newcastle United won its previous clash against Brentford by 2-1, which was also a home clash for the team. With Leicester City on a losing streak and Newcastle on a winning streak, it will be intense to watch them go against each other in the next game.

Leicester City vs Newcastle United Chances of Winning

Newcastle United has been strong against Leicester City in the clashes against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Leicester City has won just one game, and Newcastle United has been dominant with three wins. The remaining match between them ended up in a draw.

With a strong record over Leicester City, Newcastle United has a higher chance of winning in the next Premier League clash. Also, the team has shown winning momentum this season, which could help them win another game. In its last three away games, the team has won one against West Ham United (1-0) but lost the remaining two against Liverpool (0-2) and Manchester City (0-4).

On the other hand, Leicester City finds itself in a tough spot for the next game but they will be taking home ground advantage to turn the tables if possible. They have lost both of their last two home games against Manchester United by 0-3 and Brentford by 0-4.

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Leicester City vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips

Newcastle United has been strong against Leicester City in the head-to-head matches, which makes them the clear favourites to win in the upcoming Premier League match. Along with that, the team has now entered a winning streak, as they are eyeing a hat trick of wins in the current phases of the Premier League in the next game. Thus, Newcastle United, with the odds of 1.49, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Leicester City, with the odds of 6.60.

Newcastle United has been among the top performers in the current phases of the tournament, as they hold the 6th spot in the standings with 15 wins and 9 losses in 29 matches. They have scored a combined total of 49 goals this season, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.69, and they also made 388 shots, out of which 127 were on target. The Magpies have also been able to score 3 penalties while also managing to create 59 big chances in the matches. On its defensive side, the team has conceded 39 goals, putting its goals conceded per match rate at 1.34. But they have also managed to secure 9 clean sheets and 90 saves so far.

For Newcastle United, Alexander Isak will be a crucial player in the next game, having scored 20 goals and 5 assists in 26 appearances. He will also be having the company of other players such as Joelinton, with 4 goals and one assist in 25 appearances; Anthony Gordon, with 6 goals and 5 assists in 26 appearances; Bruno Guimarães, with 3 goals and 6 assists in 29 appearances, Lewis Miley, with one goal in 9 appearances, Sandro Tonali, with 2 goals and one assist in 27 appearances, Harvey Barnes, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 24 appearances, Jacob Murphy, with 5 goals and 9 assists in 26 appearances, and Fabian Schär, with 2 goals in 25 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team has the duo of Martin Dúbravka, with 5 clean sheets and 29 saves in 10 appearances, and Nick Pope, with 4 clean sheets and 61 saves in 19 appearances.

Newcastle United will be entering the next game against Leicester City with a formidable line-up, which could help the team secure an impressive win over Leicester City and rank up in the standings. In its last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 7 goals while conceding 10 goals in these games. Although their defensive side conceded a lot, they have improved in the last two games, which could be challenging for the attackers of Leicester City, who are not in form. It is likely that Newcastle United will secure a win against Leicester City with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Leicester City has been facing a challenging period in the Premier League, as they stand at the 19th spot in the rankings with 4 wins and 21 losses in 30 matches. In its last five matches, they have not been able to score even a single goal while conceding 12 goals in these games. Overall, the team has scored 25 goals this season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 0.83, and they have also made 264 shots, out of which 88 were on target. Also, Leicester City has scored 2 penalties and created 40 big chances in the games. Their defensive side has also not done well, conceding 67 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 2.23. Along with that, they have secured just one clean sheet and 108 saves so far.

For Leicester City, Jamie Vardy will play an important role in the next game, scoring 7 goals and 3 assists in 28 appearances. But he will also require contributions from other players such as Stephy Mavididi, with 3 goals and one assist in 27 appearances; Patson Daka, with one goal in 17 appearances; Bobby De Cordova-Reid, with one goal and 2 assists in 20 appearances; Jordan Ayew, with 4 goals in 26 appearances, Facundo Buonanotte, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 26 appearances, Bilal El Khannouss, with 2 goals and one assist in 25 appearances, James Justin, with 2 goals and one assist in 28 appearances, and Wout Faes, with one goal in 27 appearances. In goalkeeping, they will solely rely on the form of Mads Hermansen, with one clean sheet and 87 saves in 23 appearances.

Boubakary Soumare and Facundo Buonanotte from Leicester City and Joelinton and Dan Burn from Newcastle United are currently close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League, as their yellow cards this season are closing to 10. Therefore, both teams might have to compromise on their playtime if they receive another yellow card in the upcoming match. It is also predicted for Leicester City to receive at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match against Newcastle United.

Final Prediction: Newcastle United to beat Leicester City in Premier League match.

Leicester City vs Newcastle United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 134

Leicester City Wins: 48

Newcastle United Wins: 57

Matches are Drawn: 29

Leicester City vs Newcastle United Betting Odds

Leicester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 6.60

Newcastle United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.49

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.65

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.