LCFC (Leicester City) vs SHFC (Southampton) Match Prediction LCFC 53 % Chance of Winning SHFC 47 % Bet Now! Southampton and Leicester City get an opportunity to end their losing streak, as they clash against each other on the 35th match day of the Premier League. This match will be played on 3 May at 7:30 PM IST at the King Power Stadium, which means Leicester City will be taking home ground advantage in this game. Their performances have not gone well this season, with the team standing in the 19th spot with just 4 wins in 34 matches. They will be eager to end their losing streak in the upcoming match against Southampton, to regain form. On the other hand, Southampton's performances have not improved, as the team still holds the last spot with only 2 wins in 34 matches. They will also be eager for a win, to get themselves back on track in the Premier League. Leicester City are heading to this game following a loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 0-3 in an away game. On the other hand, Southampton also lost its previous match against Fulham by 1-2, which was a home game for the team. As both teams eye an end to their losing streak, only one will succeed in the next game.

Leicester City vs Southampton Chances of Winning

Leicester City and Southampton have both shown equal dominance over one another in the recent clashes. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, both Leicester City and Southampton managed to defeat each other once, and the remaining match ended in a draw.

Leicester City has shown better form than Southampton this season and also takes home ground advantage in the next game, which increases their chances of winning. But, they have been winless in the last two home games, losing to Liverpool by (0-1) and Newcastle United (0-3).

On the other hand, Southampton has been strong over Leicester in the overall head-to-head encounters, which could help them to reverse the fortunes. They have also been winless in the last two away games, losing to Tottenham by 1-3 and drawing against West Ham United by 1-1.

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Leicester City vs Southampton Predictions and Betting Tips

Leicester City and Southampton will be going against each other in a competitive clash, where the former emerges as the favourites to win. Their performances have been better than Southampton's this season, and with the home ground advantage, it could be the best opportunity for the team to regain its winning momentum. On the other hand, Southampton is also on a losing streak and will aim for a win, considering their strong head-to-head record over them. Thus, Leicester City, with the odds of 2.29, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Southampton, who are close to the odds of 3.00.

Leicester City did not have a good season, with the team holding the second-to-last spot in the standings with just 4 wins and 24 losses in 34 matches. Their attacking side was not able to score consistently, as they scored just 27 goals, which also puts the goal-per-match rate at 0.79, and they made just 299 shots, out of which 98 remained on target. Although Leicester has scored 2 penalties this season, the team has created just 41 big chances across all the games played. Their defensive side needs improvement, having conceded 76 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 2.24, with just one clean sheet and a massive total of 124 saves.

Jamie Vardy will play a vital role for Leicester City in the next game, scoring 7 goals and 3 assists in 32 appearances. Vardy will also be getting the contributions from other goal scorers such as Facundo Buonanotte, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 29 appearances, Bilal El Khannouss, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 29 appearances, Stephy Mavididi, with 4 goals and an assist in 30 appearances, Patson Daka, with a goal in 20 appearances, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, with a goal and 2 assists in 23 appearances, Jordan Ayew, with 4 goals in 27 appearances, James Justin, with 2 goals and an assist in 32 appearances, Wout Faes, with a goal in 30 appearances, and Caleb Okoli, with a goal in 18 appearances. Mads Hermansen continues to play well with the gloves, holding one clean sheet and 103 saves in 27 appearances, but he has also conceded 58 goals.

Although Leicester City has an in-form squad ready for the next game against Southampton, some improvements could help them to secure a mammoth win in the next match. The team has suffered in both attack and defence, as they have scored just 2 goals combined in their last five matches while conceding 11 goals in these games. Considering the current form of their line-up, some all-round improvements could help them with an impressive win over Southampton to end its losing streak. However, it is unlikely that Leicester City will win the next game against Southampton with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Southampton could also look forward to this game as an opportunity to grab its third win of the season, as they still hold the last spot with just 2 wins and 27 losses in 34 matches. In their last five matches, the team has managed to score 4 goals combined while conceding 10 goals over these games. This season, their attacking side has scored 25 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 0.74, despite the team making 320 shots, out of which 105 remained on target. Southampton is among the few teams that have scored no penalties this season, and they have also created just 43 big chances till now. Their defensive side remains a weak link, with the team conceding 80 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.35. However, their defensive side has stood out in some games, due to which they also have two clean sheets and 148 saves.

Paul Onuachu will have to play a big role for Southampton if the team wants a win, as he has scored 4 goals and an assist in 23 appearances. Onuachu will also require some assistance from other goal scorers such as Joe Aribo, with 3 goals in 30 appearances, Will Smallbone, with a goal in 14 appearances, Kamaldeen Sulemana, with a goal and an assist in 22 appearances, Flynn Downes, with a goal in 23 appearances, Tyler Dibling, with 2 goals in 30 appearances, Lesley Ugochukwu, with a goal and an assist in 23 appearances, Mateus Fernandes, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 32 appearances, Cameron Archer, with 2 goals in 31 appearances, Jan Bednarek, with 2 goals in 28 appearances, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, with a goal in 31 appearances, and Yukinari Sugawara, with a goal and an assist in 29 appearances. Aaron Ramsdale will be solely handling the goalkeeping department, as he holds a clean sheet and 111 saves in 26 appearances, conceding 60 goals.

Both Southampton and Leicester City will be able to play wisely in the next game, as no player from these teams is currently close to a suspension in the tournament. But, taking a look at the track records of Southampton, the team is expected to get at least two yellow cards in the upcoming Premier League match.

Final Prediction: Leicester City to beat Southampton in Premier League match.

Leicester City vs Southampton Head-to-head

Matches Played: 101

Leicester City Wins: 34

Southampton Wins: 36

Matches are Drawn: 31

Leicester City vs Southampton Betting Odds

Leicester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.29

Southampton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.00

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.75

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.