Liverpool vs Arsenal Match Prediction LIV 70 % Chance of Winning ARS 30 % Bet Now! The last match of the 36th match day in the Premier League is also the best this season, as the table toppers Liverpool and Arsenal go against each other. This match will be played on 11 May at 9:00 PM IST at the Anfield, which means Liverpool takes home ground advantage in this game. The team has recently suffered a setback but still stands at the top spot with an impressive total of 25 wins in 35 matches. If they are able to defeat Arsenal in the next game, it would help them to increase the margin and maintain the top spot. On the other hand, Arsenal also suffered a setback lately, which puts them at the 2nd spot with 18 wins in 35 matches. The team will aim to mark its comeback in the Premier League by defeating the table topper in the next game. Both teams did not have a good performance in their previous match, as Liverpool lost to Chelsea by 1-3 in an away game and Arsenal lost to Bournemouth by 1-2 in a home game. As they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game, the pressure mounts for both teams in the Premier League.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Chances of Winning

Liverpool holds the upper hand against Arsenal in the clashes against each other. But in their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Liverpool has not been able to win even a single game while Arsenal won two, and the remaining three games ended in a draw.

Since Liverpool has been strong over Arsenal and also takes home ground advantage in the next game, they stand with a higher chance of winning. They have also won both of their last two home games, securing wins against Tottenham Spurs by 5-1 and West Ham United by 2-1.

On the other hand, Arsenal will be a close contender, as they have been undefeated against Liverpool lately. Moreover, they have also not lost any of its last two away games, having won against Ipswich Town by 4-0 and drawn against Everton by 1-1.

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Liverpool vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

Liverpool and Arsenal will be going against each other in one of the most awaited clashes in the Premier League, as the former comes out as the favourites to win. They have a dominant record against Arsenal and also grab the home ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to win the next game and regain their winning momentum. On the other hand, Arsenal also wants to regain its form, as they will be taking advantage of the recent record over Liverpool. Therefore, Liverpool, with the odds of 2.07, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Arsenal, who are close with the odds of 3.70.

Liverpool's dominant form continues this season, despite a loss in its previous match, as the team still holds the top spot with 25 wins and 3 losses in 35 matches. This season their attacking side has been the strongest, scoring 81 goals, which also puts their goal-per-match rate at 2.31, and they have made 602 shots, out of which 218 remained on target. Their penalties count stands at 9, which is among the highest this season, and Liverpool has created a massive total of 102 big chances across all the matches played. The team has also conceded just 35 goals till now, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1. Their defensive side has been able to secure 14 clean sheets and 89 saves in 35 matches.

Mohamed Salah has been the top performer for Liverpool, with 28 goals and 18 assists in 35 matches, but he needs to find his form back. Along with him, the team also got various other goal scorers such as Cody Gakpo, with 9 goals and 3 assists in 32 appearances, Luis Díaz, with 12 goals and 5 assists in 33 appearances, Darwin Núñez, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 27 appearances, Diogo Jota, with 6 goals and 3 assists in 24 appearances, Curtis Jones, with 3 goals and 3 assists in 30 appearances, Alexis Mac Allister, with 5 goals and 5 assists in 34 appearances, Dominik Szoboszlai, with 5 goals and 5 assists in 33 appearances, Virgil van Dijk, with 3 goals and an assist in 35 appearances, Ibrahima Konaté, with a goal and 2 assists in 28 appearances, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with 3 goals and 6 assists in 31 appearances. Alisson Becker continues to give his best as a goalkeeper, holding 9 clean sheets and 61 saves in 25 appearances while conceding just 23 goals.

Liverpool has asserted its dominant form this season, as their in-form team could help them to regain the winning momentum in the next game against Arsenal. In their last five matches, the table toppers have scored a combined total of 11 goals but also conceded 8 goals in these games. With some improvements in its defensive side, Liverpool will be able to pose some challenges to Arsenal in the next game. The team has secured 14 clean sheets this season and all of their last five wins against Arsenal have also been with a clean sheet. Thus, it is likely that Liverpool will beat Arsenal in the next game with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Arsenal will also be looking forward to this game as a chance to get closer to Liverpool in the standings, as the team holds 2nd spot with 18 wins and 4 losses in 35 matches. In their last five matches, they have scored a combined total of 9 goals while conceding 6 goals in these games. Overall they have scored 64 goals till now, which also puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.83, and they have also made 496 shots, out of which 169 remained on target. Scoring just two penalties, Arsenal has created an impressive total of 84 big chances across all the games played. Their defensive side continues to dominate, conceding just 31 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.89. Also, Arsenal holds 12 clean sheets and 77 saves in 35 matches.

Missing out on several games, Kai Havertz is still the top scorer for Arsenal, with 9 goals and 3 assists in 21 appearances. But the team will now require the contribution of other goal scorers such as Gabriel Jesus, with 3 goals in 17 appearances, Bukayo Saka, with 6 goals and 10 assists in 22 appearances, Gabriel Martinelli, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 30 appearances, Leandro Trossard, with 8 goals and 5 assists in 35 appearances, Ethan Nwaneri, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 25 appearances, Myles Lewis-Skelly, with a goal in 20 appearances, Mikel Merino, with 6 goals and 2 assists in 26 appearances, Declan Rice, with 3 goals and 7 assists in 33 appearances, Martin Ødegaard, with 2 goals and 7 assists in 27 appearances, Thomas Partey, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 32 appearances, Riccardo Calafiori, with 2 goals and an assist in 17 appearances, Jurriën Timber, with a goal and 3 assists in 30 appearances, Jakub Kiwior, with a goal in 14 appearances, Gabriel Magalhães, with 3 goals and an assist in 28 appearances, and William Saliba, with 2 goals in 33 appearances. David Raya has been the stalwart to the team's strong defence, having 12 clean sheets and 77 saves in 35 matches.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal will be able to use their line-ups wisely in the upcoming Premier League match, as no player from either team is currently close to a suspension. However, Arsenal is expected to get up to two yellow cards in their next Premier League clash against Liverpool.

Final Prediction: Liverpool to beat Arsenal in Premier League match.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 243

Liverpool Wins: 94

Arsenal Wins: 81

Matches are Drawn: 68

Liverpool vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Liverpool to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.07

Arsenal to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.70

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.55

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.