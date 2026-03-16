Liverpool vs Arsenal Match Prediction LIV 61 % Chance of Winning ARS 39 % Bet Now! The Premier League will be more intense in the third match week, as the Clash of the Titans takes place between Liverpool and Arsenal. Two of the strongest Premier League teams will face each other on 31 August at 9:00 PM IST, at Anfield, offering home ground advantage to Liverpool. The defending champions have secured a good start to the season, winning both of their first two games, which puts them 3rd in the rankings. They will be looking forward to the game against Arsenal as an opportunity to get back to the top spot. On the other hand, Arsenal has been more dominant, winning both of its first two games and standing at the top of the leaderboard. They will be eager to continue the momentum by beating Liverpool in the next game. In its previous match, Liverpool secured a close win over Newcastle United by 2-3, which was an away game for them. On the other hand, Arsenal also defeated Leeds United by 5-0 in their previous game, which was played at their home ground. It will be intense for the fans to see which one of these two teams holds the top spot after the third match week.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Chances of Winning

Liverpool has enjoyed success in the majority of its matches against Arsenal across all competitions. Although both teams have competed equally, Arsenal holds one win in their last five matches against each other in the Premier League, while Liverpool has won none.

Taking a look at Liverpool’s superior record over Arsenal, combined with their home ground advantage, they will be heading to the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has been undefeated in its last two home games, having drawn against Crystal Palace by 1-1 and winning the other against Bournemouth by 4-2.

On the other hand, Arsenal have showcased extraordinary performances this season, which might help them to secure another win. It should be noted that they have won both of their last two away games in the Premier League, defeating Southampton by 1-2 and Manchester United by 0-1.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Liverpool vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

Fans are waiting for the next Premier League clash between Liverpool and Arsenal, where the defending champions come as the favourites to win. They have been strong against Arsenal in the previous encounters, and also take the home ground advantage, which might help them to defeat Arsenal once again in the Premier League and get to the top of the standings. On the other hand, Arsenal has dominated from both attack and defence this season, which could help them to secure a much-needed win over Liverpool. Therefore, Liverpool, with the odds of 2.15, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Arsenal, with the odds of 3.40.

Liverpool has been playing perfectly this season, winning both of its first two games, which still puts it in third spot in the standings due to their goal difference. Till now, the team has scored 7 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 3.50, and they have also made 28 shots, out of which only 6 shots were on target inside the box. Liverpool has maintained its XG rate at 2.90 after two games, and the team has also made 935 passes. However, some challenges are being faced by its defensive side, as the team has conceded 4 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 2, and they have also made 4 interceptions and 6 blocks in 2 matches.

On the forward side, Liverpool has Mohamed Salah, with a goal and an assist in 2 appearances, Cody Gakpo, with a goal and 2 assists, Hugo Ekitiké, with 2 goals and an assist, and Rio Ngumoha, with a goal in one appearance. Their midfield unit has also been formidable, with players such as Florian Wirtz, with 77 passes and 3 tackles in 2 appearances, Ryan Gravenberch, with a goal and 48 passes in one appearance, Curtis Jones, with 67 passes and 4 tackles in 2 appearances, Wataru Endo, with an assist and 17 passes, Dominik Szoboszlai, with 120 passes and 5 tackles, Harvey Elliot, Trey Nyoni, and Alexis Mac Allister, with an assist and 46 passes in one appearance. But some improvements are needed from the defence, with players such as Virgil van Dijk, with 2 interceptions and 2 blocks in 2 appearances, Ibrahima Konaté, with a tackle and a block, Milos Kerkez, with 3 tackles and a block, Joe Gomez, Conor Bradley, with a block in one appearance, Kostas Tsimikas, with 91 tackles and 39 interceptions in 66 appearances, Andy Robertson, and Jeremie Frimpong, with a tackle and an interception in one appearance. Alisson Becker will be their primary goalkeeper in the next game against Arsenal, who has conceded 4 goals and made just 2 saves in 2 appearances.

Liverpool has a full-fledged team ready for its upcoming game against Arsenal, which could help it to secure another win in the current season. But in their last five matches, the team's form has deteriorated, as they have scored 12 and conceded 10 goals, raising some questions, like how they will be able to improve their defensive unit ahead of the game against Arsenal? Liverpool surely has a strong attacking side, but it is also necessary for them to stop Arsenal from scoring to get a massive win. It is likely that Liverpool will win their next game against Arsenal without a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Arsenal has also been great with its performances, as it holds the top spot in the standings after two games. Taking a look at its last five matches, the team has scored 11 and conceded just 4 goals, showcasing its all-around dominance. This season, they have scored 6 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 3, and they have also made 16 shots, out of which 5 shots were on target inside the box. Their XG rate stands at 4.19 this season, and the team has also scored a penalty. Arsenal's defensive side is also the reason behind their success, conceding no goals in two games, and they have secured 9 interceptions with 10 blocks.

Arsenal has a strong forward unit consisting of players such as Bukayo Saka, with a goal and 31 passes in 2 appearances, Viktor Gyökeres, with 2 goals and 18 passes, Noni Madueke, with 31 passes, Reiss Nelson, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 61 appearances, Gabriel Martinelli, with 5 passes and a tackle in one appearance, and Gabriel Jesus. In its midfield unit also, the team has various options such as Martin Ødegaard, with 65 passes and 2 tackles in 2 appearances, Declan Rice, with an assist and 90 passes, Martín Zubimendi, with 126 passes and 5 tackles, Eberechi Eze, with 21 passes and a tackle in one appearance, Mikel Merino, and Ethan Nwaneri, with 26 passes and a tackle. Their defensive side covers star performers such as William Saliba, with 4 tackles and 2 interceptions in 2 appearances, Gabriel Magalhães, with a tackle and 4 blocks, Jurriën Timber, with 2 goals and an assist, Riccardo Calafiori, with a goal and 2 assists, Myles Lewis-Skelly, with a tackle, and Jakub Kiwior, with 49 tackles and 20 interceptions in 44 appearances. David Raya will again be their primary goalkeeper choice for the next game, as he holds 2 clean sheets and 8 saves in 2 appearances.

Since the next game between Liverpool and Arsenal is only the third for both teams this season, both teams will be able to get their best line-up as no player is at risk of suspension. Arsenal has secured 4 yellow cards in two games, which makes them likely to get two yellow cards in the next game against Liverpool.

Final Prediction: Liverpool to beat Arsenal in Premier League match.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Head-to-head

Matches Played: 244

Liverpool Wins: 94

Arsenal Wins: 81

Matches are Drawn: 69

Liverpool vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Liverpool to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.15

Arsenal to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.40

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.60

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.