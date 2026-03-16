LIV (Liverpool) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction LIV 99 % Chance of Winning CPFC 1 % Bet Now! The final match day of the Premier League will feature another anticipated encounter, as Liverpool goes against Crystal Palace. This match will be played on 25 May at 8:30 PM IST, at Anfield, which allows Liverpool to take home ground advantage. The team has suffered a few losses lately but still stands at the top spot with 25 wins in 37 matches. They will be looking forward to the game against Crystal Palace as an opportunity to end the season with an impressive win. On the other hand, Crystal Palace has regained its winning momentum, which puts them at the 12th spot with 13 wins in 37 matches. Winning against Liverpool could be tough, but it will help them for a near top ten finish. In its previous match, Liverpool suffered their fourth loss of the season against Brighton by 2-3, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Crystal Palace secured an impressive 4-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in its previous home game. Now, the next will be intense as Liverpool aims to regain its form and Crystal Palace aims to continue its winning streak.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Chances of Winning

Liverpool holds the upper hand against Crystal Palace in the games they have played against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Liverpool has been strong with two wins, and Crystal Palace secured just one win, as the remaining two games ended in a draw.

Liverpool's strong performances against Crystal Palace, combined with the home ground advantage, further increase their chances of winning. They have also been undefeated in the last two home games, having drawn against Arsenal by 2-2 and won against Tottenham Spurs by 5-1.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace will aim to capitalise on its recent form, which might help them to reverse the fortunes in this challenging encounter. The team has also been undefeated in their last two away games, winning against Tottenham Spurs by 2-0 and having a draw against Arsenal by 2-2.

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Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips

Liverpool enters their final Premier League clash this season against Crystal Palace as the clear favourites to win. The team holds a strong record against Crystal Palace and also takes a home ground advantage, as it prepares for the upcoming match to regain its winning momentum. On the other hand, it will be challenging for Crystal Palace to turn the tables in this game, as they will be relying on their current form. Therefore, Liverpool, with the odds of 1.46, has a higher chance of winning the game against Crystal Palace, with the odds of 6.70.

Despite their recent form, Liverpool still stands at the top spot in the Premier League standings with 25 wins and 4 losses in 37 matches. This season, they have scored 85 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 2.30, and they have also made 634 shots, out of which 228 remained on target. Liverpool has also scored 9 penalties till now and created 108 big chances, which is the highest among all teams this season. Even their defensive side has done well, conceding just 40 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.08. Along with that, they have been able to grab 14 clean sheets and 102 saves in 37 matches.

The team's forward line-up remains the strongest with stars like Luis Díaz, with 13 goals and 5 assists in 35 appearances, Darwin Núñez, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 29 appearances, Mohamed Salah, with 28 goals and 18 assists in 37 appearances, Cody Gakpo, with 10 goals and 3 assists in 34 appearances, and Diogo Jota, with 6 goals and 3 assists in 25 appearances. Liverpool also got some contributors in the midfield such as Dominik Szoboszlai, with 6 goals and 6 assists in 35 appearances, Alexis Mac Allister, with 5 goals and 5 assists in 35 appearances, Curtis Jones, with 3 goals and 3 assists in 32 appearances, and Harvey Elliott, with a goal and 2 assists in 17 appearances. Their defensive unit also got some performers such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, with 3 goals and 6 assists in 32 appearances, Virgil van Dijk, with 3 goals and an assist in 36 appearances, and Ibrahima Konaté, with a goal and 2 assists in 30 appearances. Alisson Becker has been the best option for the team as a goalkeeper, holding 9 clean sheets and 74 saves in 27 appearances.

Liverpool's star-bounded line-up will be playing a crucial role for the team's win at their home ground in the upcoming match against Crystal Palace. In their last five matches, Liverpool has scored a combined total of 11 goals but they have also conceded 9 goals in these games, marking some improvements in its defensive side as needed. Along with that, only one of their last two wins has been with a clean sheet, which now puts their total clean sheets to 14 this season. Taking a look at the current form of Crystal Palace's attacking side, Liverpool is likely to win the next game over them with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace did not have a good start to the season but has regained its form to get to the 12th spot with 13 wins and 11 losses in 37 matches. In its last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 9 goals and conceded just 5 goals in these games, marking the overall dominance of its line-up lately. Overall they have scored 50 goals, which puts the goal-per-match rate at 1.35, and they have also made 508 shots, out of which 181 have remained on target. Scoring 3 penalties, Crystal Palace has also created 83 big chances across all the matches played. In its defensive side too, the team has conceded 50 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.35. But some improvements have helped them to secure 11 clean sheets and 102 saves in 37 matches.

In their forward line-up, Crystal Palace got scorers such as Matheus França, with a goal in 3 appearances, Jean-Philippe Mateta, with 14 goals and 2 assists in 36 appearances, Eddie Nketiah, with 3 goals and an assist in 28 appearances, and Ismaïla Sarr, with 7 goals and 6 assists in 37 appearances. Their midfield unit has also gained its form, with scorers such as Eberechi Eze, with 8 goals and 8 assists in 33 appearances, Justin Devenny, with a goal and an assist in 22 appearances, and Romain Esse, with a goal and an assist in 6 appearances. The team's defensive side also got some contributors including Marc Guéhi, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 34 appearances, Chris Richards, with a goal in 23 appearances, Daniel Muñoz, with 4 goals and 5 assists in 36 appearances, Maxence Lacroix, with a goal and an assist in 34 appearances, and Ben Chilwell, with a goal in 8 appearances. In goalkeeping, Crystal Palace will rely on Dean Henderson, who holds 11 clean sheets and 102 saves in 37 appearances.

Both Crystal Palace and Liverpool will be able to use their players well in the upcoming match, as none of them is close to a suspension in the Premier League. However, it can also be predicted that Crystal Palace will get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Liverpool to beat Crystal Palace in Premier League match.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Head-to-head

Matches Played: 64

Liverpool Wins: 36

Crystal Palace Wins: 15

Matches are Drawn: 13

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds

Liverpool to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.46

Crystal Palace to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 6.70

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 5.00

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.