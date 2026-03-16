Liverpool vs Everton Match Prediction LIV 96 % Chance of Winning EVFC 4 % Bet Now! The 30th match day of the Premier League is filled with exciting encounters, as Liverpool takes on Everton in the next game. This match will be played on 3 April at 12:30 AM IST at Anfield, which also serves as the home ground to Liverpool. Their dominance has been unmatched this season, with the team holding the top spot in the rankings with 21 wins in 29 matches. They will be eager for another win to continue their winning streak this season. On the other hand, Everton stands at the 15th spot in the rankings, with 7 wins in 29 matches. A win in the next game could help the team to get closer to the top ten rankings. In its previous match, Liverpool secured a win over Southampton by 3-1, which was also a home game for the team. On the other hand, Everton had a draw in its previous match against West Ham United by 1-1, which was a home game for the team. With both teams aiming for another win in the next game, it promises to be a thriller to watch.

Liverpool vs Everton Chances of Winning

Liverpool has been strong against Everton in the clashes where these teams have faced each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Liverpool has been victorious in two games, and Everton only won one. The remaining two games between these teams ended up in a draw.

Liverpool's strong record over Everton in overall competitions gives them a higher chance of winning in the next game. Along with that, the match will also be played at their home ground, which could help the team to win another game. They have won all of their last three home games, defeating Southampton (3-1), Newcastle United (2-0), and Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1).

On the other hand, Everton will be eager to turn the tables and secure a much-needed win in the next game. In their last three away games, they have been undefeated, winning against Crystal Palace by 2-1, while the games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford ended in a 1-1 draw.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Liverpool vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

Liverpool enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Everton as the clear favourites to win. They have shown impressive performances in the current season, holding the top spot in the rankings, which makes the team eager to continue its winning streak. Liverpool has also been strong against Everton in the head-to-head encounters, as the home-ground advantage could also help the team to secure another win. Thus, Liverpool, with an odds of 1.40, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Everton, which is behind with an odds of 8.70.

Liverpool's dominance in the current edition of the Premier League has been unmatched, as the team has held the top spot for a long time with 21 wins and one loss in 29 matches. This season, they have been able to score a massive total of 69 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 2.38, and they have also made 492 shots, out of which 183 were on target. Along with that, Liverpool has also been able to score an impressive total of 9 penalties this season while also managing to create 86 big chances. Their defensive side has also been in good touch, conceding just 27 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.93. Also, the team has secured 12 clean sheets and 75 saves so far this season.

For Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has been the star striker this season, with a commendable total of 27 goals and 17 assists in 29 appearances. He will also be accompanied with other strikers such as Luis Díaz, with 9 goals and 4 assists in 28 appearances, Darwin Núñez, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 23 appearances, Cody Gakpo, with 8 goals and 3 assists in 26 appearances, Diogo Jota, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 18 appearances, Dominik Szoboszlai, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 27 appearances, Alexis Mac Allister, with 3 goals and 3 assists in 28 appearances, Curtis Jones, with 3 goals and 3 assists in 24 appearances, Trent Alexander-Arnold, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 28 appearances, Virgil van Dijk, with one goal and one assist in 29 appearances, and Ibrahima Konaté, with one goal and 2 assists in 23 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team has Alisson Becker, with 8 clean sheets and 50 saves in 21 appearances, and Caoimhín Kelleher, with 3 clean sheets and 24 saves in 8 appearances.

Liverpool has asserted dominance this season, which can be seen with the form of its current squad, which also positions them as the favourites to win against Everton. In their last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 11 goals while conceding just 4 goals in these games. Thus, their attacking side will be putting pressure on the defence of Everton, as Everton's attackers might also face trouble getting through the defence of Liverpool. Out of the last four wins secured by Liverpool, two of them have been with a clean sheet, which totals their clean sheet count to 12 in 29 matches. It is also likely that Liverpool will beat Everton in the next game with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Everton has regained its winning momentum but has also failed to secure consistent wins. In its last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of 7 goals while conceding just 6 goals in these games. Overall, the team scored 32 goals this season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.10, and they also made 323 shots, out of which 110 were on target. Everton has only managed to score a single penalty while creating 45 big chances in the matches. In its defence, the team has conceded 36 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.24, but they have been able to secure 9 clean sheets and 85 saves so far.

For Everton, Beto will be playing an important role in the next game, having scored 6 goals in 21 appearances. He will also require contributions from other players such as Iliman Ndiaye, with 6 goals in 24 appearances, Dwight McNeil, with 3 goals and 3 assists in 13 appearances, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with 3 goals and one assist in 22 appearances, Jack Harrison, with one goal in 25 appearances, Carlos Alcaraz, with one goal and one assist in 7 appearances, Orel Mangala, with one goal in 19 appearances, Abdoulaye Doucouré, with 2 goals and one assist in 25 appearances, Jake O'Brien, with 2 goals in 12 appearances, Michael Keane, with 2 goals in 10 appearances, James Tarkowski, with one goal and one assist in 29 appearances, and Ashley Young, with one goal and 3 assists in 25 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team has Jordan Pickford, with 9 clean sheets and 85 saves in 29 appearances.

Darwin Núñez from Liverpool is close to receiving a two-match suspension in the upcoming match, as he holds 7 yellow cards to his name. The team might even have to compromise on his playtime if he receives another yellow card in the next game. No player from Everton is currently close to receiving a suspension, which will allow them to use their players wisely. Everton is also predicted to receive at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match.

Final Prediction: Liverpool to beat Everton in Premier League match.

Liverpool vs Everton Head-to-head

Matches Played: 243

Liverpool Wins: 97

Everton Wins: 68

Matches are Drawn: 78

Liverpool vs Everton Betting Odds

Liverpool to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.40

Everton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 8.70

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.80

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.