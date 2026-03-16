LIV (Liverpool) vs IPST (Ipswich Town) Match Prediction LIV 87 % Chance of Winning IPST 13 % Bet Now! The 23rd match day of the Premier League will feature another exciting clash, as Liverpool will be going against Ipswich Town. This match will be played on 25 January at 8:30 PM IST at the Anfield Stadium, which is also the home ground for Liverpool. The former is having a good time in this tournament, as they hold the top spot in the standings, with 15 wins in 21 matches and just one loss in the tournament so far. On the other hand, Ipswich Town will be looking forward to getting themselves above the relegation zone, as the team stands at 18th spot with 3 wins in 22 matches. With a win in their upcoming match against Liverpool, the team could maintain their spot in the Premier League. Liverpool are heading into this match with a winning momentum, as the team also won its previous match against Brentford by 2-0. It was a clean sheet for the team as Darwin Núñez also got two goals in the added time of the game, showcasing the team's domination in this tournament. Ipswich Town, on the other hand, are heading over to this game with a loss against Manchester City by 6-0 in their previous one. Their attack was dominated equally in the first and second half of the game, as Manchester City scored three goals each in both halves.

Liverpool vs Ipswich Town Chances of Winning

The head-to-head record between Liverpool and Ipswich Town is completely in the favour of Liverpool, having dominated over the latter most of the time. In their last eleven matches against each other, Liverpool has been victorious in eight of them, while Ipswich Town won just two games and one ending up in a draw.

Arne Slot's team has the better edge while heading into this match, having strong options in both attack and defence. Their attack has been able to consistently score goals even in the home games, with the team scoring 5 goals in their last two home matches. But on the other hand, their defence has not been very strong in home matches as they also conceded three goals in these games.

Ipswich Town has fewer chances, but they could turn the momentum if their attack is able to get through Liverpool's defence. However, it should also be noted that Liverpool did not win their last two away games, but they managed to score two goals in their previous away game against Fulham. Based on these facts, it can be said that Liverpool has more chances of winning their upcoming Premier League clash against Ipswich Town.

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Liverpool vs Ipswich Town Predictions and Betting Tips

In the upcoming Premier League match between Liverpool and Ipswich Town, the former emerges as the clear favourite to win. The team's performance on their home ground has been impressive, which, combined with their unbeaten record in this tournament, surely gives them an upper hand in this clash. They are also heading to this game with a clean sheet win in their previous Away match against Brentford, where the team scored two goals. Therefore, Liverpool, with the odds of 1.11, has a better chance to win in the upcoming Premier League clash against Ipswich Town, which stands as the least ffavouritewith the odds of 26.00.

Liverpool's performance in the 2024-25 season of the Premier League has been impressive, with the team holding up the top spot in the tournament standings. Also, their previous win against Brentford helped them to become the first team to reach 50 points this season. They have won in 15 of the 21 matches played this season, with one ending up in a loss and the remaining five being drawn. Liverpool has also scored 50 goals in the tournament as of now, with their goals per match being at 2.38 goals. The team has made 376 shots, out of which 146 shots were on target, and they also created 69 big chances. Their defence has been strong with 55 saves, which has further helped the team to have a goal difference of 30 this season.

For Liverpool's team, Mohamed Salah comes in as the top performer, as he has been able to score 18 goals and 13 assists in just 21 appearances. He is also in the company of Luis Díaz, with 8 goals and 2 assists in 20 appearances, and Cody Gakpo, who has scored 6 goals and 2 assists in 21 appearances. Diogo Jota will emerge as the surprise package for the team, as the Portuguese player has scored 5 goals and 2 assists in just 13 appearances. Alisson Becker will also be the key player in goalkeeping, with 30 saves in 13 appearances, and also being able to maintain 5 clean sheets for the team.

This shows that Liverpool enters the upcoming Premier League match against Ipswich Town with an upper hand in both attack and defence, which could help them grab another win and also increase their goal difference with another probable clean sheet. In their last five matches, Liverpool has been able to maintain a clean sheet in two of them and has also conceded just 4 goals in the remaining three matches. Having a look at their attacking strength, it is predicted that Liverpool will win this match by 2 goals or more. Also, the team has been able to maintain a clean sheet in 9 of the 21 matches they have played this season, which makes it challenging for Ipswich Town to get the net.

The next match against Liverpool will surely be a challenging match for Ipswich Town, as the team has fewer chances to find the net in this match. Overall, we predict this match to have 3 goals or more to be scored combined by both teams. Ipswich Town stands at the 18th spot in the Premier League standings, just in the relegation zone, with 3 wins and 12 losses in the 22 matches they have played. The team has only managed to score 20 goals in the current season, highlighting the challenges their attack faces. Also, they have conceded a massive total of 43 goals, with a rate of 1.95 goals conceded per match. Their clean sheets this season have also been low at 2 games, which will further provide an advantage to the attacking side of Liverpool.

For Ipswich Town, Liam Delap comes out as the top performer this season, scoring 8 goals in 21 appearances along with 2 assists. He will further be accompanied by Omari Hutchinson, who has netted 2 goals in 20 matches, along with one assist. In the midfield, Sam Szmodics will be a fruitful contributor with 4 goals in 18 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team will be relying on Arijanet Muric, who holds 67 saves and one clean sheet in 17 appearances. Thus, the team's attacking strength will be with Liam Delap, Sam Szmodics, and Omari Hutchinson, as Arijanet Muric will be looking forward to saves in the defence.

Sam Morsy and Liam Delap from Ipswich Town are having 7 yellow cards in the current season and are just three yellow cards away from a two-match suspension. The team will be looking forward to giving them a bit less time than usual on the field to ensure that they are available for the upcoming matches. On the other hand, Liverpool is facing no issues related to the red cards and yellow cards for the upcoming match. As Ipswich Town enters the next game, it is likely that the team could get at least two yellow cards.

Final Prediction: Liverpool to beat Ipswich Town in the Premier League match.

Liverpool vs Ipswich Town Head-to-head

Matches Played: 73

Liverpool Wins: 38

Ipswich Town Wins: 14

Matches are Drawn: 21

Liverpool vs Ipswich Town Betting Odds

Liverpool to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.11

Ipswich Town to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 26.00

Match to end in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 11.00

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.