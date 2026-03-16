Liverpool vs Southampton Match Prediction LIV 99 % Chance of Winning SHFC 1 % Bet Now! The next clash in the Premier League will be intense, as the 28th match day holds the clash between Liverpool and Southampton. This match will be played on 8 March at 8:30 PM IST at the Anfield, which also serves as a home ground to Liverpool. They have been impressive in this season, holding the top spot with 20 wins in 28 matches with just one loss. Liverpool will be eager for another win, which could help them to maintain the top spot in the standings. Southampton, on the other hand, struggles in the current season, holding the last spot in the standings with 2 wins in 27 matches. They will be eager to put up a fight in the next game and create a mark in the Premier League by beating the table toppers. In its previous match, Liverpool was able to defeat Newcastle United by 2-0, which was also a home game for the team. On the other hand, Southampton is heading into this game after losing their previous one against Chelsea by 0-4, which was an away game for the team. With Liverpool's winning momentum and Southampton's losing streak, both teams will be anticipated for the next clash.

Liverpool vs Southampton Chances of Winning

Liverpool has been strong against Southampton in the Premier League, being able to dominate them with ease. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Liverpool has been able to secure wins in four games while Southampton has not been able to win even a single game. The remaining one match between these teams resulted in a draw.

Liverpool's strong record against Southampton provides them with a higher chance of winning in the upcoming match. In its last two away games, the team has been able to defeat Newcastle United by 2-0, and Wolverhampton Wanderers by 2-1, which showcases their strong form in the home games as they go against Southampton.

On the other hand, Southampton will be facing various challenges in the upcoming match against Liverpool. But in their last two away games, the team has shown mixed performances, losing one against Chelsea by 0-4 and winning the other against Ipswich Town by 2-1.

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Liverpool vs Southampton Predictions and Betting Tips

Liverpool enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Southampton as the clear favourites to win. They have shown strong form against Southampton, whenever these teams have faced each other, which gives them an edge in the next game. Also, Liverpool will be taking up the home ground advantage in the upcoming match, which could help the team to come out victorious. Thus, Liverpool, with odds of 1.09, has a higher chance of winning in the upcoming match against Southampton, which is behind with odds of 19.79.

Liverpool's dominant form in the current edition of the Premier League continues, as the team still holds the top spot in the rankings with 20 wins and just one loss in 28 matches so far. Their attacking side has been the best in the tournament, scoring 66 goals so far, with the goal per match rate being at 2.36, and they have also made 464 shots, out of which 176 were on target. Along with that, Liverpool has also scored 7 penalties and also managed to create 81 big chances in the tournament. In its defence, the team has conceded just 26 goals, putting its goals conceded per match rate at 0.93. Liverpool has also managed to secure 12 clean sheets and 72 saves in the current season.

For Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has been the key performer in the current season, with 25 goals and 17 assists in 28 appearances. He will be heading to the next game with various key players such as Luis Díaz, with 9 goals and 3 assists in 27 appearances, Darwin Núñez, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 22 appearances, Cody Gakpo, with 8 goals and 3 assists in 26 appearances, Diogo Jota, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 17 appearances, Dominik Szoboszlai, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 26 appearances, Alexis Mac Allister, with 3 goals and 3 assists in 27 appearances, Curtis Jones, with 3 goals and 3 assists in 23 appearances, Trent Alexander-Arnold, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 27 appearances, and Virgil van Dijk, with one goal and one assist in 28 appearances. For goalkeeping, Liverpool has Alisson Becker, with 8 clean sheets and 47 saves in 20 appearances, and Caoimhín Kelleher, with 3 clean sheets and 24 saves in 8 appearances.

Liverpool's strong line-up, along with a winning streak in the Premier League, will be playing a crucial role for the team's win in the upcoming match against Southampton. In their last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 12 goals while conceding just 5 goals in these games. Out of their last three wins, two of them have been with a clean sheet, which totals their count to 12 clean sheets in 28 matches. This shows that Southampton's attacking side will face challenges in the next game. It is also likely that Liverpool will come out victorious in the next game with another clean sheet.

On the other hand, Southampton has tried multiple ways to change its momentum in the tournament, as the team still holds the last spot in the standings with 2 wins and 20 losses. In its last five matches, Southampton has been able to score just a combined total of 4 goals while conceding a massive total of 15 goals in these games. Overall, the team scored 19 goals this season, putting its goal per match rate at 0.70, and they also scored 255 shots, out of which 83 were on target. Southampton has also not managed to score even a single penalty in this season, while managing to create 34 big chances. Their defence has also not been doing well, conceding 65 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.41, and having just 2 clean sheets with 123 saves.

Joe Aribo has been one of the key performers for Southampton in this season, with 3 goals in 26 appearances. He will also require the company of other strikers such as Tyler Dibling, with 2 goals in 23 appearances, Flynn Downes, with one goal in 19 appearances, Mateus Fernandes, with one goal and 2 assists in 25 appearances, Paul Onuachu, with 2 goals and one assist in 17 appearances, Cameron Archer, with 2 goals in 24 appearances, Jan Bednarek, with 2 goals in 22 appearances, Yukinari Sugawara, with one goal and one assist in 24 appearances. For goalkeeping, the team has various options in the form of Alex McCarthy, with 24 saves in 5 appearances, Joe Lumley, with 13 saves in 3 appearances, and Aaron Ramsdale, with 2 clean sheets and 86 saves in 19 appearances.

Flynn Downes, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, and Mateus Fernandes from Southampton are the only players who are close to receiving a two-match suspension in the upcoming Premier League clash. Southampton might have to compromise on their playtime for the upcoming game against Liverpool, as the latter bring out their in-form players without any interruptions. It is also likely for Southampton to receive at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Liverpool to beat Southampton in Premier League match.

Liverpool vs Southampton Head-to-head

Matches Played: 119

Liverpool Wins: 63

Southampton Wins: 31

Matches are Drawn: 25

Liverpool vs Southampton Betting Odds

Liverpool to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.09

Southampton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 19.79

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 11.87

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.