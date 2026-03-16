LIV (Liverpool) vs TOT (Tottenham Spurs) Match Prediction LIV 99 % Chance of Winning TOT 1 % Bet Now! The double header on the 34th match day of the Premier League will feature an intense match between Liverpool and Tottenham Spurs. This match is set to take place at the Anfield, which means Liverpool takes the home ground advantage. Being the best team in the tournament, they still hold the top spot with 24 wins in 33 matches, as no team stands even close to them in terms of points. Looking forward to another win in the next game, Liverpool will be eager to increase the margin between them and Arsenal. On the other hand, Tottenham Spurs again finds itself on a losing spree, which puts them at the 16th spot with 11 wins in 33 matches. They will be eager to get a win against Liverpool to regain form and get away from the relegation zone. Liverpool is heading into this game with a win against Leicester City by 1-0 in their previous one, which was also an away game. On the other hand, Tottenham Spurs suffered a loss against Nottingham Forest by 1-2, which was a home game for the team. As Liverpool aims to continue its winning streak, the Spurs aim to end their losing spree in the next game.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Spurs Chances of Winning

Liverpool has been strong against Tottenham Spurs, whenever they have faced each other across any football competitions. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Liverpool holds the upper hand with four wins and Tottenham has been able to win just one game.

As the team holds a strong record against the Spurs, they enter the next game with a higher chance of winning. Their winning streak combined with home ground advantage could help Liverpool to get its 25th win this season. The team has also won all of their last three home games against West Ham United (2-1), Everton (1-0), and Southampton (3-1).

On the other hand, Tottenham Spurs will be up for the challenging game against Liverpool, where they'll try their best to secure a win or end the game in a draw. But, they have lost all of their last three away games against Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1), Chelsea (0-1), and Fulham (0-2).

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Liverpool vs Tottenham Spurs Predictions and Betting Tips

Liverpool has showcased its peak dominance in the current season of the Premier League, which makes them the clear favourites to win in the next game against Tottenham Spurs. Holding a strong record against the Spurs, they will also take home ground advantage, which could help the team to come out victorious. Along with that, Liverpool has maintained a winning momentum lately, while Tottenham Spurs still struggles to secure wins. Therefore, Liverpool, with the odds of 1.27, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Tottenham Spurs, who lag far behind with the odds of 9.60.

Liverpool's dominant performances this season have been unmatched, as the team still stands at the top spot with 24 wins and just 2 losses in 33 matches. Their attacking side has been the strongest so far, scoring 75 goals, which also puts their goal-per-match rate at 2.27, and they have also made an impressive total of 566 shots, out of which 208 remained on target. In terms of penalties, Liverpool again comes out on top, scoring 9 this season, and they have also created a whopping total of 97 big chances across all the matches played. Similar to its attacking side, Liverpool's defence has also been strong, conceding just 31 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate to as low as 0.94. Along with that, the team holds 14 clean sheets and 82 saves in 33 matches.

Mohamed Salah continues to be the star striker for Liverpool, as he dominates this season again, with 27 goals and 18 assists in 33 appearances. Salah will also be prepared for the next game, with other players such as Cody Gakpo, with 8 goals and 3 assists in 30 appearances, Luis Díaz, with 11 goals and 5 assists in 32 appearances, Darwin Núñez, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 25 appearances, Diogo Jota, with 6 goals and 3 assists in 22 appearances, Curtis Jones, with 3 goals and 3 assists in 28 appearances, Alexis Mac Allister, with 4 goals and 4 assists in 32 appearances, Dominik Szoboszlai, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 31 appearances, Ibrahima Konaté, with a goal and 2 assists in 27 appearances, Virgil van Dijk, with 2 goals and an assist in 33 appearances, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with 3 goals and 6 assists in 29 appearances. Alisson Becker has been the best performer for Liverpool at the goalpost, with 9 clean sheets and 54 saves in 23 appearances.

Liverpool's squad has been undoubtedly the strongest this season, which gives the team another edge in the upcoming match against Tottenham Spurs. In its last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 9 goals while conceding just 5 goals in these games. Along with that, two of their last four wins have been with a clean sheet, showcasing the form of the team's defensive side. The strength of their attacking and defensive side will surely put up more pressure on the Spurs in the next game. It is likely that Liverpool will win the next game against Tottenham Spurs with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Tottenham Spurs finds itself on the brink of the relegation zone, standing at the 16th spot with 11 wins and 18 losses in 33 matches. In their last five matches, the Spurs have scored a combined total of 6 goals while conceding a whopping total of 10 goals in these clashes. Overall the team's goal scoring ability has been at par this season, scoring 61 goals, which also puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.85, and they have also made 467 shots, out of which 176 remained on target. In penalties also, the Spurs have managed to score 2, and created 70 big chances across all games. But their defensive side still remains a challenge, having conceded 51 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.55. Still the team has managed to grab 6 clean sheets and 103 saves in 33 matches.

The forwards of Tottenham have done a great job this season, with Brennan Johnson being the top performer, having 11 goals and 3 assists in 30 appearances. Johnson will be heading to the challenging clash against Liverpool with players such as Richarlison, with 4 goals and an assist in 11 appearances, Son Heung-Min, with 7 goals and 9 assists in 28 appearances, Dominic Solanke, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 24 appearances, Mathys Tel, with 2 goals in 8 appearances, Rodrigo Bentancur, with 2 goals in 23 appearances, Dejan Kulusevski, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 29 appearances, Yves Bissouma, with 2 goals in 24 appearances, Pape Sarr, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 31 appearances, Djed Spence, with a goal and 2 assists in 20 appearances, Pedro Porro, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 31 appearances, and Cristian Romero, with a goal in 18 appearances. Guglielmo Vicario has been a consistent performer with the gloves, having 4 clean sheets and 61 saves in 21 appearances, conceding 27 goals.

Liverpool and Tottenham Spurs will be able to clash against each other without any interruptions, as no player from both teams is currently close to a suspension in the Premier League. But, considering the record of the Spurs, they are also likely to receive at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Liverpool to beat Tottenham Spurs in Premier League match.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Spurs Head-to-head

Matches Played: 184

Liverpool Wins: 89

Tottenham Spurs Wins: 50

Matches are Drawn: 45

Liverpool vs Tottenham Spurs Betting Odds

Liverpool to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.27

Tottenham Spurs to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 9.60

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 6.85

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.