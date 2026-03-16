LIV (Liverpool) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction LIV 98 % Chance of Winning WHU 2 % Bet Now! The 32nd match day of the Premier League will bring in another thriller for football enthusiasts as Liverpool goes against West Ham United in the next game. This match will be played on 13 April at 6:30 PM IST at Anfield, which offers home ground advantage to Liverpool. Their dominant form in the current season of the Premier League has been unmatched, with the team still holding the top spot with just 2 losses in 31 matches. Since Liverpool lost its previous match, it will be eager to regain winning momentum in the next game. On the other hand, West Ham United has struggled to give consistent performances as the team holds the 16th spot with 9 wins in 31 matches. They will be eager to cause another upset in the next Premier League clash. In its previous match, Liverpool suffered an unfortunate loss against Fulham by 2-3, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, West Ham United fought well in its previous match against Bournemouth, ending with a 2-2 draw in a home clash. As Liverpool aims to regain its winning momentum, West Ham United will be eager to cause another upset this season.

Liverpool vs West Ham United Chances of Winning

Liverpool holds the upper hand against West Ham United in the clashes against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Liverpool defeated West Ham United in four games, while the latter did not secure even a single win, and one match ended up in a draw.

With Liverpool's dominance against West Ham United in the head-to-head encounters, they have a higher chance of winning in the next game. Moreover, the match will be played at their home ground, which adds to the team's edge. In its last three home games, they have won all against Everton (1-0), Southampton (3-1), and Newcastle United (2-0).

On the other hand, the challenges in this season seem to grow for West Ham United as they prepare to get upset by defeating Liverpool in the next game. But they have been winless in the last two away games, losing against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 0-1, and the other game against Everton ended in a 1-1 draw.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Liverpool vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips

Liverpool's aggressive performances in the current season of the Premier League position them as the strong favourites to win against West Ham United. They have showcased strong performances against West Ham in the head-to-head encounters, which could help the team to secure another win in the next game. Moreover, the match will be played at Anfield, where Liverpool has been undefeated over the last few games. Thus, Liverpool, with an odds of 1.34, has a higher chance of winning the next game against West Ham United, which is far behind with an odds of 9.20.

Liverpool has been the most dominant team this season, but they lost momentum after the previous game against Fulham. Till now, the team holds the top spot in the rankings with 22 wins and 2 losses in 31 matches. Their attacking side has so far been the best, scoring 72 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 2.32, and they have also made 523 shots, out of which 192 have been on target. Along with that, Liverpool also holds the highest number of penalties this season, i.e., 9, and has also created 89 big chances. Their defence has also been impressive, conceding just 30 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate below 1. Also, the team holds 13 clean sheets and 78 saves so far.

Mohamed Salah has been the star striker for Liverpool and also tops the chart in the tournament, with 27 goals and 17 assists in 31 appearances. In the next game against West Ham, he will be heading with players like Diogo Jota, with 6 goals and 3 assists in 20 appearances, Cody Gakpo, with 8 goals and 3 assists in 28 appearances, Darwin Núñez, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 25 appearances, Luis Díaz, with 10 goals and 5 assists in 30 appearances, Curtis Jones, with 3 goals and 3 assists in 26 appearances, Alexis Mac Allister, with 4 goals and 3 assists in 30 appearances, Dominik Szoboszlai, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 29 appearances, Virgil van Dijk, with a goal and an assist in 31 appearances, Ibrahima Konaté, with a goal and 2 assists in 25 appearances, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 28 appearances. Their goalkeeping duo of Alisson Becker (8 clean sheets and 50 saves in 21 appearances) and Caoimhín Kelleher (4 clean sheets and 27 saves in 10 appearances) will be able to prevent West Ham from scoring.

All the players from Liverpool look in excellent form as they prepare for the upcoming match against West Ham United, which positions them as a strong team. In their last five matches, they have scored a combined total of 10 goals while conceding just 4 goals in these games. Moreover, three of the last four wins secured by the team have been with a clean sheet. Also, two of their last four wins against West Ham are with a clean sheet. It is now likely that the team will secure another win over West Ham in the next game with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, West Ham United's performances have been mixed as of now, with the team still holding the 16th spot with 9 wins and 14 losses in 31 matches. In its last five matches, West Ham has scored 5 goals combined while also conceding 5 goals in these games. Overall, they have scored 35 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.13, while also making 395 shots, out of which 117 have been on target. In terms of penalties, their attacking side scored well, scoring 3 points, and they also created 44 big chances. The defensive side remains a concern, as the team has conceded a massive total of 52 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.68. But they have managed to get 6 clean sheets and 107 saves so far.

Jarrod Bowen would have to take responsibility for West Ham United in the next game against Liverpool, as he scored 8 goals and 5 assists in 27 appearances. He will also require contributions from other team players such as Niclas Füllkrug, with 3 goals and an assist in 11 appearances, Evan Ferguson, with a goal in 19 appearances; Crysencio Summerville, with a goal and an assist in 19 appearances; Michail Antonio, also with a goal and an assist in 14 appearances, Danny Ings, with a goal and 2 assists in 15 appearances, Carlos Soler, with a goal and an assist in 26 appearances, Mohammed Kudus, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 25 appearances, Lucas Paquetá, with 4 goals in 27 appearances, Tomás Soucek, with 7 goals and an assist in 29 appearances, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 30 appearances, and Emerson, with 2 goals and an assist in 27 appearances. West Ham United also has a formidable goalkeeping duo of Alphonse Areola (3 clean sheets and 60 saves in 20 appearances) and Lukasz Fabianski (2 clean sheets and 47 saves in 13 appearances).

In the upcoming match between Liverpool and West Ham United, no player is close to suspension, allowing the respective teams to use their lineups well. Along with that, it is also likely that West Ham United will get at least two yellow cards in the upcoming clash against Liverpool.

Final Prediction: Liverpool to beat West Ham United in Premier League match.

Liverpool vs West Ham United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 151

Liverpool Wins: 83

West Ham United Wins: 29

Matches are Drawn: 39

Liverpool vs West Ham United Betting Odds

Liverpool to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.34

West Ham United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 9.20

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 5.60

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.