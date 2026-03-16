LIV (Liverpool) vs WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Prediction LIV 99 % Chance of Winning WWFC 1 % Bet Now! The 25th match day of the Premier League is set for another thrilling encounter, as Liverpool will be going against Wolverhampton Wanderers. This match will take place on 16 February at 7:30 PM IST at Anfield, which also offers home ground advantage to Liverpool. They have established themselves as a dominant force this season, as Liverpool holds the top spot in the standings, with 17 wins and just one loss in 24 matches. The upcoming match against the Wolves could also help them reach the 60 points mark in the tournament. On the other side, Wolverhampton Wanderers stands at the 17th spot, just 2 points away from the relegation zone, with 5 wins and 15 losses. They'll also be eager for a win to push themselves away from the relegation zone. In their previous match, Liverpool was able to finish with a 2-2 draw against Everton, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers won its previous match against Aston Villa by 2-0, which was a home clash for the team. With Liverpool aiming to continue its winning streak and Wolves aiming to continue its regained form, the next game promises to be intense.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chances of Winning

Liverpool holds the upper hand against Wolverhampton Wanderers whenever they have gone against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, the team has been able to defeat Wolves in four games, losing just one against them on 4 February 2023.

The team's undefeated record over Wolves in their last four games further also increases their chances of winning. Along with that, they are also heading into this game with a home-ground advantage to provide them with an edge. In their previous home clash, Liverpool was able to defeat Ipswich Town by 4-1.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers will be finding things a bit challenging as they face Liverpool. Although they have regained momentum this season, the next game against Liverpool is definitely a tough one. In their last two away games, the team has lost against Chelsea by 1-3 and Newcastle United by 0-3, respectively.

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Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips

Liverpool enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers as the clear favourites to win. They have been historically strong over Wolves, with consecutive wins in their last four head-to-head clashes, which, combined with their impressive form in the tournament, also gives them an upper hand. Along with that, they also take up the home-ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to secure another win in the current season. Liverpool, with the odds of 1.18, is likely to come out victorious in their upcoming match against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the odds of 14.34.

With its dominance in the current season, Liverpool has positioned itself as the table toppers. The team has been leading the standings for a long time, with 17 wins and just one loss in 24 matches, which shows their consistent performances. In the current season, they have been able to score 58 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 2.42, and have made 417 shots, out of which 163 were on target. Their attacking side has also been able to score an impressive total of six penalties while also creating 75 big chances. In its defence, the team has conceded just 23 goals this season, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 0.96, and has made 10 clean sheets with 62 saves.

For Liverpool, Mohamed Salah is the top performer this season, with 22 goals and 14 assists in 24 appearances. In the upcoming match, he has the company of other players like Cody Gakpo, with 8 goals and 3 assists in 24 appearances, Luis Díaz, with 8 goals and 2 assists in 23 appearances, Darwin Núñez, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 19 appearances, Diogo Jota, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 14 appearances, Dominik Szoboszlai, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 22 appearances, Alexis Max Allister, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 23 appearances, and Curtis Jones, with 3 goals and 3 assists in 20 appearances. And when it comes to goalkeeping, the team is filled with stars like Alisson Becker, with 6 clean sheets and 37 saves in 16 appearances, and Caoimhín Kelleher, with 3 clean sheets and 24 saves in 8 appearances.

With a formidable and all-round line-up, Liverpool enters the upcoming match against Wolverhampton Wanderers with a higher chance of winning. In their last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of 11 goals while conceding just 4 goals. This has further allowed them to get 2 clean sheets in their last five games, which also poses a challenge to the Wolves in the next game. Overall, the team has secured 10 clean sheets in 24 games, showcasing the dominance of its defence. Even in the next game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, they are likely to win by a margin of at least 2 goals in a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers will surely be facing several challenges in the next game. In their last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of just 3 goals while conceding 10 goals. If we take a look at the points table, despite a win in their previous match, the Wolves stand at the 17th spot with 5 wins and 15 losses in this tournament. They scored 34 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.42, and made 254 shots, out of which 105 were on target. The team has yet to score a penalty this season but has been able to create 40 big chances. When it comes to their defence, the team has conceded 52 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.17 but has also been able to make 4 clean sheets and 69 saves.

For Wolverhampton Wanderers, their star striker Matheus Cunha, with 11 goals and 4 assists in 23 appearances, will play an important role. He will also be having the company of other players such as Gonçalo Guedes, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 21 appearances, Hwang Hee-Chan, with 2 goals in 17 appearances, Jørgen Strand Larsen, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 23 appearances, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 22 appearances, and João Gomes, with 2 goals and one assist in 22 appearances. In its defence, the team will be relying on the performance of José Sá, with 4 clean sheets and 46 saves in 17 appearances, and Sam Johnstone, with 23 saves in 7 appearances.

Nelson Semedo, from Wolverhampton Wanderers, is currently close to receiving a two-match suspension, as he holds 7 yellow cards. The team might have to make some changes to his playtime in the upcoming crucial clash against Liverpool to make him available for the next few games. Besides him, no other player from both Liverpool and Wolves is close to a suspension. It is also likely for Wolves to receive at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Liverpool to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League match.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-head

Matches Played: 117

Liverpool Wins: 62

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wins: 37

Matches are Drawn: 18

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds

Liverpool to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.18

Wolverhampton Wanderers to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 14.34

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 7.32

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.