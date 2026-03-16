MCI (Manchester City) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction MCI 73 % Chance of Winning AVFC 27 % Bet Now! The 34th match day of the Premier League is set to commence, as Manchester City will be going against Aston Villa. This match will be played on 23 April at 12:30 AM IST at the iconic Etihad Stadium, which also serves as the home ground to Manchester City. Their performances this season have been prolific, with the team holding 4th spot with 17 wins in 33 matches. Another win against Aston could help them to get back to the top three in the standings. On the other hand, Aston Villa have been phenomenal in the current phase, holding the 7th spot with 16 wins in 33 matches. They will also be eager to continue their winning streak in the next game against Manchester City. In its previous match, Manchester City secured a win over Everton by 2-0, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Aston Villa was able to defeat Newcastle United by 4-1 in a home game, continuing its winning streak. As two teams with a winning streak clash against each other in the next game, only one will be able to continue its form.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Chances of Winning

Manchester City and Aston Villa have shown equal dominance over each other in recent games. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Manchester City and Aston Villa have both been able to win two games each, as one match ended in a draw.

Considering the strong form of Manchester City, they enter the next game with a higher chance of winning, and they also boast an overall advantage in the head-to-head games. Along with that, they will be playing at the Etihad Stadium, which serves as their home ground. In its last three home games, they have won against Crystal Palace (5-2) and Leicester City (2-0), while having a draw against Brighton by 2-2.

On the other hand, Aston Villa remains a close contender in the upcoming match, as they have been on a winning streak currently. The team has won all of their last three away games against Southampton (3-0), Brighton (3-0), and Brentford (1-0).

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Manchester City vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

Manchester City enters the next Premier League match against Aston Villa as the clear favourites to win. They have dominated the overall head-to-head clashes against Aston Villa and also take up home ground advantage, which could help the team secure another win in the next game. However, both teams have been undefeated in their last five clashes this season, which makes the next game even more intense for the fans. Thus, Manchester City, with the odds of 1.86, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Aston Villa, who are behind with the odds of 3.88.

Manchester City has maintained its form throughout this season, holding the 4th spot in the standings with 17 wins and 9 losses in 33 matches. Till now, they have scored 64 goals this season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.94, and they have also made 526 shots, out of which 194 remained on target. In penalties, Manchester City has scored just 2, but they have also been able to create an impressive total of 83 big chances. Their defensive side has also done well, conceding just 42 goals this season, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.27, with the team having a massive total of 10 clean sheets and 81 saves so far.

Erling Haaland still remains the top performer for Manchester City this season, having scored 21 goals and 3 assists in 28 appearances. Haaland will also be heading into the next game with other goal scorers such as Savinho, with a goal and 8 assists in 27 appearances, Jérémy Doku, with 3 goals and 4 assists in 24 appearances, Omar Marmoush, with 6 goals in 11 appearances, Mateo Kovacic, with 6 goals and an assist in 27 appearances, Jack Grealish, with a goal and an assist in 19 appearances, Kevin de Bruyne, with 3 goals and 7 assists in 23 appearances, Bernardo Silva, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 28 appearances, Phil Foden, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 25 appearances, James McAtee, with 3 goals in 12 appearances, John Stones, with 2 goals in 11 appearances, Josko Gvardiol, with 5 goals in 32 appearances, and Rico Lewis, with a goal and 2 assists in 26 appearances. For goalkeeping, the team has Ederson, holding a massive total of 7 clean sheets and 50 saves in 22 appearances.

It can be seen that Manchester City has a formidable squad ready for its upcoming match against Aston Villa, which will play a vital role in the team's win in the next game. In their last five matches, the City has been able to score a combined total of 11 goals while conceding just 4 goals in these games. Moreover, two of their last three wins have been with a clean sheet, which puts their total clean sheet to 10 this season. Their defensive side has brought down some improvements, which will also bring challenges to the attackers of Aston Villa. It is likely that Manchester City to win the next game against Aston Villa with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Aston Villa should also not be underestimated, considering the fact that they enter this game with consecutive wins in their last five matches. This puts Aston Villa at the 7th spot in the rankings with 16 wins and 8 losses in 33 matches. In their last five matches, they have scored a combined total of 13 goals while conceding just 2 goals in these games. Overall, they have scored 53 goals this season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.61, and they have also made 437 shots, out of which 153 remained on target. Aston Villa has also scored 2 penalties so far, but they have created 79 big chances over all the games. Their defensive side has recently improved, but they have conceded 47 goals this season, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.42. However, they have also been able to take 6 clean sheets and 88 saves in 33 matches.

Ollie Watkins continues to dominate for Aston Villa, having scored 15 goals and 7 assists in 33 appearances. Watkins will also require contribution from other strikers such as Donyell Malen, with 3 goals in 10 appearances, Morgan Rogers, with 8 goals and 8 assists in 32 appearances, Marco Asensio, with 3 goals and an assist in 8 appearances, Marcus Rashford, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 24 appearances, John McGinn, with a goal and 3 assists in 29 appearances, Jacob Ramsey, with a goal and 3 assists in 25 appearances, Youri Tielemans, with 2 goals and 7 assists in 33 appearances, Leon Bailey, with a goal and 2 assists in 23 appearances, Ross Barkley, with 3 goals and an assist in 17 appearances, Amadou Onana, with 3 goals in 21 appearances, Matty Cash, with a goal and an assist in 22 appearances, Ezri Konsa, with a goal in 29 appearances, Axel Disasi, with a goal in 12 appearances, and Ian Maatsen, with a goal and 2 assists in 25 appearances. Emiliano Martínez will be able to start with the gloves, having 5 clean sheets and 83 saves in 32 appearances to his name.

Fortunately, no player from either Manchester City or Aston Villa is nearing a suspension following their yellow card count, which will further allow both teams to utilise their line-up well in the upcoming Premier League clash. However, it can also be predicted that Aston Villa to get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Manchester City.

Final Prediction: Manchester City to beat Aston Villa in Premier League match.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Head-to-head

Matches Played: 192

Manchester City Wins: 81

Aston Villa Wins: 59

Matches are Drawn: 42

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Manchester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.86

Aston Villa to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.88

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.15

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.