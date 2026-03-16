MCI (Manchester City) vs AFCB (Bournemouth) Match Prediction MCI 99 % Chance of Winning AFCB 1 % Bet Now! The last duel of the 37th match day of the Premier League will be fierce since Manchester City takes on Bournemouth. This is a match that will be played on 21 May at 12:30 AM IST at Etihad Stadium, which means Manchester City has the home ground advantage. They have produced outstanding performances over this season, having occupied the 4th position with 19 wins out of 36 matches. If they manage to beat Bournemouth in the next match, it might be the way back to the third position for them. On the flip side, Bournemouth is placed in the 10th rank, having registered 14 wins in the 36 games played. Defeating Manchester City can help them resume their winning momentum. Manchester City had played a draw game with 0 goals in their last game against Southampton, which was also an away match. Conversely, Bournemouth lost to Aston Villa 0-1 in a match that they played on their home ground. With Manchester City’s winning streak at stake, Bournemouth wants to get back its winning form in the following game.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Chances of Winning

Manchester City holds the upper hand against Bournemouth in the clashes between the other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Manchester City has secured wins in four games, and Bournemouth has only won one.

With this strong record over Bournemouth, combined with their home ground advantage and winning streak, Manchester City has a higher chance of winning in the next game. They have won all of their last three home games, defeating Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0), Aston Villa (2-1), and Crystal Palace (5-2).

On the other hand, Bournemouth will surely find it a bit challenging to secure a win in this game, but they will be using the current team form to get a chance. Over their last two away games, the team has won against Arsenal by 2-1 and drawn against Crystal Palace by 0-0.

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Manchester City vs Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips

Manchester City enters their upcoming Premier League clash against Bournemouth as the favourites to win, which makes them likely to continue their winning streak. The team already holds a dominant record over Bournemouth, and combined with the home ground advantage, they have an edge in the next game. On the other hand, Bournemouth will also aim to defeat Manchester City in the next game, as they already won the previous encounter against them. Therefore, Manchester City, with the odds of 1.55, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Bournemouth, with the odds of 5.85.

Manchester City maintains the dominant form in the Premier League but drops to the 4th place with 19 wins and 9 defeats in 36 matches. Their attacking end has been superb as they have managed to score 67 goals, making their goal tally per game 1.86, and have also made 575 shots, with 207 being on target. While the team has managed to score only two penalties until now, it has gotten 86 big chances throughout the games. On its defensive aspect, the total number of goals Manchester City has so far let go is 43, and they have an average of goals conceded per game of 1.19. Their marvellous performances have also enabled them to get 12 clean sheets and 83 saves from 36 matches.

For the forward position, they have stalwarts such as Erling Haaland, with 21 goals and 3 assists in 29 appearances, Jérémy Doku, with 3 goals and 6 assists in 27 appearances, Savinho, with a goal and 8 assists in 28 appearances, and Omar Marmoush, with 6 goals in 14 appearances. Their midfield unit has also dominated, with players like Mateo Kovacic, with 6 goals and an assist in 30 appearances, Jack Grealish, with a goal and an assist in 19 appearances, Kevin de Bruyne, with 4 goals and 7 assists in 26 appearances, Bernardo Silva, with 3 goals and 4 assists in 31 appearances, Phil Foden, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 27 appearances, James McAtee, with 3 goals in 15 appearances, and Matheus Nunes, with a goal and 5 assists in 24 appearances. In its defensive side, Manchester City has stars like John Stones, having 2 goals in 11 appearances, Josko Gvardiol, with 5 goals in 35 appearances, and Rico Lewis, with a goal and 2 assists in 28 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team got Ederson, who has been impressive with 9 clean sheets and 50 saves in 24 appearances.

Manchester City has an in-form squad in the upcoming Premier League match, and this can make them victorious in the next game against Bournemouth. Their performances have been commendable lately since the team has notched up 10 goals altogether in the previous 5 games but allowed only 3 of them. In addition, three of the last five matches they have played have been with a clean sheet; this thus takes their total clean sheet this season to 12. Looking at these facts, it is possible that Manchester City will emerge victorious with a clean sheet against Bournemouth in the next game.

Contrary, Bournemouth is interested in restoring its shape in the Premier League, finishing the league season on a high note. At present, the team is in 10th position, having won 14 games, losing 11 out of 36 games played, which makes them a bit too keen to beat Manchester City again within the same season. Their attacking side has just scored 4 goals within their last five matches, but the defensive side has conceded 3 goals, thus leading to their wins. Totalling, they scored 53 goals, which means they managed to score 1.53 goals per match, and they have also made 553 shots, of which 193 landed on target. Bournemouth’s attacking line has scored 6 penalties, however, having produced only 70 big chances, fewer as compared to Manchester City. They have also let in 43 goals up till now, which means that their goals conceded per match rate is 1.19. In addition to that, the team also has 8 clean sheets and 126 saves.

Bournemouth’s forwards have carried on to dominate this season, with players like Dango Ouatarra, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 32 appearances, Justin Kluivert, with 12 goals and 6 assists in 32 appearances, Antoine Semenyo, with 9 goals and 5 assists in 35 appearances, Luis Sinisterra, with a goal and an assist in 12 appearances, Enes Ünal, with 2 goals and an assist in 17 appearances, and Evanilson, with 10 goals and an assist in 29 appearances. Their midfield unit has also contributed to the goal scoring, with strikers such as Lewis Cook, with a goal and 3 assists in 35 appearances, David Brooks, with 2 goals in 27 appearances, Marcus Tavernier, with 3 goals and 5 assists in 27 appearances, and Ryan Christie, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 29 appearances. On its defensive side, Bournemouth has players like Dean Huijsen, with 3 goals and an assist in 30 appearances, and Milos Kerkez, with 2 goals and 5 assists in 36 appearances. Kepa holds phenomenal stats as a goalkeeper this season, holding 7 clean sheets and 95 saves in 29 appearances.

Manchester City and Bournemouth will be able to use their line-ups well in the upcoming match, as no player from either team is currently close to a suspension in the tournament. However, it can also be predicted that Bournemouth will get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Manchester City to beat Bournemouth in Premier League match.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 23

Manchester City Wins: 20

Bournemouth Wins: 1

Matches are Drawn: 2

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Betting Odds

Manchester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.55

Bournemouth to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 5.85

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.60

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.