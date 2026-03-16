MCI (Manchester City) vs CHE (Chelsea) Match Prediction MCI 59 % Chance of Winning CHE 41 % Bet Now! Fans are ready for the most anticipated Premier League clash on the 23rd match day, as two of the top five teams will be going against each other. It will be Manchester City versus Chelsea on 25 January at 11:00 PM at the Etihad Stadium, which will also provide a home-ground advantage to Manchester City. Chelsea stands at the 4th spot on the leaderboard, with 11 wins in 22 matches and 40 points. They look forward to a win in this game, which could help them reach the top three. On the other hand, Manchester City is just behind them in the points table, with 11 wins in 22 matches but with 38 points. A win over Chelsea could also help them to get to the UEFA Champions League group stage qualification zone. Both teams have also maintained a winning momentum in their recent games in the Premier League. Manchester City won its previous match against Ipswich Town by 6-0, showcasing its dominant form when it comes to attack, and it also boosts their confidence for the next game. On the other hand, Chelsea also won its previous home match against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 3-1. This shows that the next match will be intense, as both teams eye to continue their winning momentum.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Chances of Winning

Manchester City has held the upper hand against Chelsea in recent head-to-head encounters. In their last ten matches against each other, Manchester City has been able to secure wins in 8, while Chelsea have not won even a single game. The remaining two matches ended up in a draw.

Manchester City has more advantage in this closely contested match, as the team also grabs the home advantage, combined with their strong form. In their last home match against West Ham United, the team was able to secure an impressive win by 4-1, showcasing its dominant performances in the attack. However, the team will also look into some improvements in defence, as they conceded one goal each in their last two home matches.

On the other hand, Chelsea has also regained its winning momentum with a win in their previous match against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 3-1. However, the team's form in away games still remains lacklustre, as the team lost one of their last two away games. Their previous away match against Crystal Palace ended in a draw, as they lost against Ipswich Town in another away match by 2-0. With this form, it can be said that Manchester City has a higher chance of winning as they head to the next game against Chelsea.

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Manchester City vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between Manchester City and Chelsea is expected to be a close one, with Manchester City emerging as the favourites to win. They enter this match being on a winning streak and an impressive form in both attack and defence. Also, the team has been able to score five goals combined in their last two home matches while conceding just 2 goals, which also shows their strength in the home matches. Therefore, Manchester City, with the odds of 2.12, is likely to secure a win over Chelsea, with the odds of 3.11, in the next Premier League match.

Manchester City did not have a great start to the tournament, as they registered just one win in their first nine games. But they have regained their winning momentum, as the team now stands at the 5th spot in the leaderboard; the team has registered 11 wins in 22 matches with 6 losses, which puts them just two points behind Chelsea. They have scored 44 goals in this season and made 380 shots out of which 135 were on target. Also, the team managed to create 53 big chances while scoring a penalty. When it comes to defence, the team has five clean sheets throughout the season, with just 29 goals conceded in all of their matches combined.

For Manchester City, Erling Haaland is the top performer in this season, with an impressive total of 17 goals and one assist in 22 appearances. He will be entering the field with other formidable players such as Jérémy Doku, with 3 goals and 4 assists in 15 appearances, Phil Foden, with 6 goals and 2 assists in 17 appearances, and Mateo Kovacic, with 4 goals and one assist in 18 appearances. In its defence, the team will be having Stefan Ortega, with 2 clean sheets and 24 saves in 8 appearances, or Ederson, with 3 clean sheets and 33 saves in 14 appearances.

It can also be seen that Manchester City enters the next game against Chelsea with a comparatively better form, along with a formidable line-up, which could help the team to secure a win. Along with that, the team has been undefeated against Chelsea in their last ten head-to-head matches, which gives them another advantage. Although their defence is strong, it may not be enough to help them with a clean sheet. But taking a look at their overall strength, it can be predicted that Manchester City will be winning this match with a margin of at least one goal. It should also be noted that the team holds five clean sheets in 22 appearances and will be eager to put up a challenge against the attackers of Chelsea.

On the other hand, Chelsea will also find the match against Manchester City a bit challenging, as the team has not held a good record against them lately. However, the overall record against Manchester City does favour them a bit, and having a look at their regained form, the team will be eager to put up a fight. Chelsea stands at the 4th spot in the Premier League standings, with 11 wins in 22 appearances and just 4 losses, having 40 points. They have also scored 44 goals this season, with 360 shots, out of which 136 were on target. However, their defence has been a bit better, with just 27 goals being conceded in 22 appearances, with 75 saves and 4 clean sheets.

For Chelsea, Cole Palmer has been the star striker, with 14 goals and 6 assists in 22 appearances. He will be heading to the next game with other formidable players like Nicolas Jackson, with 9 goals and 4 assists in 21 appearances, Noni Madueke, with 6 goals and 3 assists in 20 appearances, and Enzo Fernández, with 3 goals and 4 assists in 20 appearances. The team's defence will be relying on their goalkeeper Robert Sánchez, who has 4 clean sheets and 68 saves in 20 appearances.

None of the players from Manchester City and Chelsea is currently close to a two-match ban due to the yellow cards or red cards. But Chelsea has received more yellow cards in this season as compared to Manchester City, which puts them under a bit more pressure for the next game. Further, it can be predicted for Chelsea to get at least 2 yellow cards in their upcoming match against Manchester City.

Final Prediction: Manchester City to beat Chelsea in Premier League match.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Head-to-head

Matches Played: 179

Manchester City Wins: 67

Chelsea Wins: 71

Matches are Drawn: 41

Manchester City vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Manchester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.12

Chelsea to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.11

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.36

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.