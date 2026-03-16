MCI (Manchester City) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction MCI 89 % Chance of Winning CPFC 11 % Bet Now! The 32nd match day of the Premier League is around the corner, with some amazing clashes, as Manchester City will be going against Crystal Palace in the first game. This match will be played on 12 April at 5:00 PM IST at the Etihad Stadium, which provides home ground advantage to Manchester City. Their performances have dropped in the current phases of the tournament, as the team stands at the 6th spot with 15 wins in 31 matches. A win in the next game could help them to regain the lost momentum. On the other hand, Crystal Palace has given thunderous performances, holding 11th spot with 11 wins in 30 matches. If they are able to defeat Manchester City in the next game, it would help them to reach the top ten. In its previous match, Manchester City had a goalless draw against Manchester United, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Crystal Palace won its previous clash against Brighton by 2-1, which was a home game for the team. With both teams targeting a win, the next game promises to be intense.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Chances of Winning

Manchester City has been strong against Crystal Palace in the clashes against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Manchester City has been able to secure wins in three games, while Crystal Palace won none. The remaining two games between these teams ended up in a draw.

With a strong record against Crystal Palace, Manchester City has a higher chance of winning in the next game. Along with that, their team takes home ground advantage, which could help them win. They have been undefeated in the last two home games, winning against Leicester City by 2-0, and the other game against Brighton ended in a 2-2 draw.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace will be facing several challenges in the next game, where they have almost no advantage. In their last two away games, they have won one against Fulham by 2-0, and the other game against Southampton ended up in a 1-1 draw.

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Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips

Manchester City enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Crystal Palace as the clear favourites to win. They have showcased strong performances in the head-to-head encounters against Crystal Palace, which will help them to secure a much-needed win to regain momentum. Also, the game will be played at the Etihad Stadium, which is the home ground of Manchester City, further proving to be an advantage to the team. Thus, Manchester City, with the odds of 1.53, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Crystal Palace, with the odds of 5.95.

Manchester City had a great start to the tournament, being able to maintain their spot among the table toppers. But the team's form has dropped lately, as they stand at the 6th spot with 15 wins and 9 losses in 31 matches. This season, the team scored 57 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.84, and they also scored 493 shots, out of which 178 were on target. Along with that, Manchester City has also been able to grab 2 penalties while managing to create 72 big chances in the games. On its defensive side, the team requires some improvements, conceding 40 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.29. However, they have also managed to secure 9 clean sheets and 78 saves so far.

For Manchester City, Erling Haaland will be playing a crucial role in the next game, with 21 goals and 3 assists in 28 appearances. He will also be having the company of other players such as Savinho, with one goal and 8 assists in 25 appearances, Jérémy Doku, with 3 goals and 4 assists in 22 appearances, Omar Marmoush, with 5 goals in 9 appearances, Mateo Kovacic, with 4 goals and one assist in 25 appearances, Jack Grealish, with one goal and one assist in 18 appearances, Kevin de Bruyne, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 21 appearances, Bernardo Silva, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 27 appearances, Phil Foden, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 25 appearances, James McAtee, with 2 goals in 11 appearances, Rico Lewis, with one goal and 2 assists in 25 appearances, John Stones, with 2 goals in 11 appearances, and Josko Gvardiol, with 5 goals in 30 appearances. In goalkeepers, the team has the duo of Stefan Ortega, with 2 clean sheets and 28 saves in 10 appearances, and Ederson, with 7 clean sheets and 50 saves in 21 appearances.

Therefore, Manchester City will be entering the upcoming clash against Crystal Palace with a formidable line-up that could be the key to the team's win in the next game. But there are some improvements needed, as the team has scored a total of 5 goals in its last five matches and conceded just 3 goals in these games. They would have to improve the goal-scoring ability to ensure a win over Palace in the next game, as its defending side will be putting up some pressure. Both of their last two wins have been with a clean sheet, which totals 9 clean sheets for the team in 31 games. It is also likely that Manchester City will win the next game against Crystal Palace with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, troubles seem to be mounting for Crystal Palace in the upcoming match against Manchester City. Currently, the team holds the 11th spot in the rankings with 11 wins and 9 losses in 30 matches. In their last five matches, they have regained form, scoring a total of 10 goals and conceding just 3 goals in these games. Overall, the team scored 39 goals this season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.30, and they also scored 412 shots, out of which 147 were on target. Scoring two penalties so far, Crystal Palace has also managed to create 61 big chances in the games. On its defensive side, the team has just conceded 35 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.17. But they have been able to get 9 clean sheets and 84 saves this season.

For Crystal Palace, all eyes will be on the performances of Jean-Philippe Mateta, with 13 goals and 2 assists in 29 appearances. He will also be having the company of some other players such as Ismaïla Sarr, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 30 appearances, Matheus França, with one goal in one appearance; Romain Esse, with one goal in 2 appearances; Justin Devenny, with one goal in 16 appearances, Eberechi Eze, with 2 goals and 8 assists in 26 appearances, Maxence Lacroix, with one goal and one assist in 27 appearances, and Daniel Muñoz, with 4 goals and 4 assists in 29 appearances. They will solely rely on Dean Henderson for goalkeeping, with 9 clean sheets and 84 saves in 30 appearances.

Eddie Nketiah and Marc Guéhi from Crystal Palace have been suspended for the upcoming match against Manchester City, as they were booked for offences in the previous clash. Besides them, no player from Crystal Palace and Manchester City is currently close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League following their yellow card count. Manchester City will be using its players without any interruptions, as Crystal Palace goes with two main players short. It is also likely for Crystal Palace to receive at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Manchester City to beat Crystal Palace in Premier League match.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Head-to-head

Matches Played: 72

Manchester City Wins: 38

Crystal Palace Wins: 17

Matches are Drawn: 17

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds

Manchester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.53

Crystal Palace to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 5.95

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.60

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.