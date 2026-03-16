MCI (Manchester City) vs LCFC (Leicester City) Match Prediction MCI 99 % Chance of Winning LCFC 1 % Bet Now! The next clash in the 30th match day of the Premier League is expected to be a must-watch for the fans, as Manchester City will be going against Leicester City. This match will be played on 3 April at 12:15 AM IST at the Etihad Stadium, which also serves as a home ground for Manchester City. They have been among the top performers in the current season, with the team holding the 5th spot with 14 wins in 29 matches. But the team now aims to regain its spot in the top three with a win in the next game. On the other hand, Leicester City stands at the 19th spot in the rankings with just 4 wins in 29 matches. A win against Manchester City could help the team regain its form and also get away from the relegation zone. In its previous match, Manchester City had a draw against Brighton by 2-2, which was also a home game for the team. On the other hand, Leicester City is heading to this game with a loss against Manchester United by 0-3 in their previous one, which was also a home game for the team. Both teams eye a win in this nail-biting encounter.

Manchester City vs Leicester City Chances of Winning

Manchester City has been strong in the clashes whenever they have gone against Leicester City. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Manchester City has been able to secure wins in all the games, while Leicester City has not been able to win even a single game.

With its winning streak against Leicester, Manchester City enters the next game with a higher chance of winning. Along with that, they also have a home ground advantage in the next game, which could help the team win. In its last three home games, they have won against Newcastle United by 4-0, lost against Liverpool by 0-2, and had a draw against Brighton by 2-2.

On the other hand, Leicester City will be having numerous challenges in the upcoming clash against Manchester City. In its last two away games, the team has lost both against Chelsea by 0-1 and West Ham United by 0-2.

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Manchester City vs Leicester City Predictions and Betting Tips

Manchester City enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Leicester City as the clear favourites to win. They have been strong against Leicester in the head-to-head encounters, also being undefeated in the last few games against each other, which plays an important role in the next game. The match will also be played at the Etihad Stadium, which serves as a home ground to Manchester City. Thus, Manchester City, with the odds of 1.17, has a higher chance of winning in the upcoming match against Leicester City, with the odds of 17.00.

Manchester City had a great start to the tournament, but the team has failed to secure consistent wins lately, which puts them at the 5th spot with 14 wins and 9 losses in 29 matches. They have been able to score 55 goals, which also puts the goal-per-match rate at 1.90, as the team has also made 466 shots, out of which 168 were on target. Manchester City's attacking side has been able to score 2 penalties and created 71 big chances to score goals this season. Their defence has also been strong, conceding just 40 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.38. Along with that, they have secured 7 clean sheets with 76 saves this season.

For Manchester City, Erling Haaland will be playing a key role in the next game, with 21 goals and 3 assists in 28 appearances. He will be accompanied by other players such as Jérémy Doku, with 3 goals and 4 assists in 20 appearances, Savinho, with one goal and 7 assists in 24 appearances, Omar Marmoush, with 4 goals in 7 appearances, Bernardo Silva, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 26 appearances, Phil Foden, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 24 appearances, James McAtee, with 2 goals in 10 appearances, Mateo Kovacic, with 4 goals and one assist in 24 appearances, Kevin de Bruyne, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 20 appearances, John Stones, with 2 goals in 11 appearances, and Josko Gvardiol, with 5 goals in 28 appearances. In goalkeepers, the team has Stefan Ortega, with 2 clean sheets and 28 saves in 10 appearances, and Ederson, with 5 clean sheets and 48 saves in 19 appearances.

Manchester City is entering the next Premier League clash with a formidable line-up, which will help the team secure an impressive win against Leicester City in the next game. In its last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 7 goals and conceded just 5 goals in these games, showcasing its overall strength. Along with that, both of its last two wins have been with a clean sheet, as they are likely to pose a challenge to the attackers of Leicester. It is likely for Manchester City to win the next game over Leicester City with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Leicester City struggles to regain its form in the tournament, with the team currently standing at the 19th place with just 4 wins and 20 losses. In their last five matches, they have not been able to score even a single goal but have conceded 12 goals in these games. Overall, the team scored 25 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 0.86, and they also scored 262 shots, out of which 88 were on target. Currently, Leicester has scored 2 penalties while managing to create 40 big chances in the season. Their defensive side has been a concern, with the team conceding a massive total of 65 goals, putting its goals conceded per match rate at 2.24. And they have secured just one clean sheet with 105 saves this season.

For Leicester City, Jamie Vardy will be playing an important role in the next game, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 27 appearances. He will also require the contribution of other formidable players such as Stephy Mavididi, with 3 goals and one assist in 27 appearances, Patson Daka, with one goal in 16 appearances, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, with one goal and 2 assists in 20 appearances, Jordan Ayew, with 4 goals in 25 appearances, Facundo Buonanotte, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 25 appearances, Bilal El Khannouss, with 2 goals and one assist in 24 appearances, James Justin, with 2 goals and one assist in 27 appearances, and Wout Faes, with one goal in 26 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team has Mads Hermansen, with one clean sheet and 84 saves in 22 appearances, and Jakub Stolarczyk, with 17 saves in 6 appearances.

Boubakary Soumare and Facundo Buonanotte from Leicester City are the only players in the upcoming match who are close to receiving a two-match suspension due to their yellow cards. Manchester City won't be facing any issues with the playtime of its key players in the next encounter, allowing them to use the full line-up. It is also likely for Leicester City to receive at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Manchester City to beat Leicester City in Premier League match.

Manchester City vs Leicester City Head-to-head

Matches Played: 128

Manchester City Wins: 65

Leicester City Wins: 32

Matches are Drawn: 31

Manchester City vs Leicester City Betting Odds

Manchester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.17

Leicester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 17.00

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 8.20

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.