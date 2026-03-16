MCI (Manchester City) vs LIV (Liverpool) Match Prediction MCI 45 % Chance of Winning LIV 55 % Bet Now! One of the most exciting clashes in the Premier League is set to take place on the 26th match day, as Manchester City will be going against Liverpool. This match will take place on 23 February at 10:00 PM IST at the Etihad Stadium, which also offers home ground advantage to Manchester City. They have been among the most dominant teams in the tournament so far, holding the 4th spot in the standings with 13 wins and 7 losses. If they're able to secure a win in the next game, it could also help them to be among the top three teams. On the other hand, Liverpool is the most dominant team in the tournament, holding the top spot in the rankings with 18 wins and one loss. They will be eager for another win to maintain the top spot in the rankings. Manchester City is heading to this game with high confidence levels, as they won their previous home game against Newcastle United by 4-0. On the other hand, Liverpool suffered a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa in their previous match, which was also an away game. As the teams try to maintain their winning momentum, the next game promises to be intense.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Chances of Winning

Liverpool holds the upper hand against Manchester City lately in the games against each other. In their last five Premier League head-to-head matches, Liverpool has been able to secure wins in 2 matches, while Manchester City won only one. The remaining two games between these teams have resulted in a draw.

Liverpool's strong record against Manchester City lately increases their chances of winning in the upcoming match. They have also maintained a winning streak in the tournament which further gives them an edge. In their last three away games, the team secured a win against Bournemouth by 2-0, while the other two games against Aston Villa and Everton resulted in a 2-2 draw.

Manchester City, on the other hand, will also be eager to maintain its winning momentum as the team takes home ground advantage in the upcoming match. They have been undefeated in the last two home games, winning against Newcastle United by 4-0 and Chelsea by 3-1, respectively.

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Manchester City vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

Liverpool will be going to the upcoming Premier League clash against Manchester City as the favourites to win. Their strong form in the current season of the Premier League boosts the team's chances to come out victorious. Along with that, they also hold a strong record against Manchester City which will further help them to secure another win in this season and mark a double over them. Liverpool, with the odds of 2.31, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Manchester City, with the odds of 2.70, who are also close to turning the tables.

Liverpool has been able to mark its dominance in the current edition of the Premier League, as the team holds the top spot in the rankings. They have secured 18 wins and one loss in 26 matches this season, showcasing its dominance. If we take a look at the team's attacking side, they have been able to score an impressive total of 62 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 2.38, and they have also made 444 shots, out of which 169 were on target. Liverpool also scored the highest number of penalties this season (7) and created 78 big chances. Their defence has been even stronger lately, with the team conceding 26 goals only, putting its goals conceded per match rate at 1, and they have also secured 10 clean sheets along with 66 saves this season.

For Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has been the star performer, leading the goal-scoring charts with 24 goals and 15 assists in 26 appearances. In the upcoming match, the team also has various other star strikers in the form of Luis Díaz, with 9 goals and 2 assists in 25 appearances, Darwin Núñez, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 21 appearances, Cody Gakpo, with 8 goals and 3 assists in 24 appearances, Diogo Jota, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 16 appearances, Dominik Szoboszlai, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 24 appearances, and Curtis Jones, with 3 goals and 3 assists in 21 appearances. To prevent Manchester City from scoring goals, the team has Alisson Becker, with 6 clean sheets and 41 saves in 18 appearances, and Caoimhín Kelleher, with 3 clean sheets and 24 saves in 8 appearances.

Liverpool enters the upcoming match with crucial players in great form, which will further help the team to secure a win in the game and strengthen their spot on the top. In its last five matches, the team has been able to score 12 goals combined, and they have conceded just 6 goals. Among their last three wins in the tournament, one of them has also been a clean sheet against Bournemouth, which means that Liverpool's defence will be posing a challenge to Manchester City. This season, they have been able to secure 10 clean sheets, but Manchester City has had a strong attack. It is likely that Liverpool to win the upcoming match against Manchester City, but not with a clean sheet.

Manchester City, on the other hand, has shown impressive performances lately in the tournament, which has helped the team to rank up greatly in the standings. Currently, the team stands at the 4th spot in the rankings with 13 wins and 7 losses in 25 matches. In their last five matches, they have been able to score 16 goals combined but also conceded 8 goals in them. They scored 52 goals this season, which puts the goal-per-match rate at 2.08, and they also made 413 shots, out of which 152 were on target. But they scored just one penalty this season and managed to create 65 big chances. Their defence might be a concern, as the team has conceded 35 goals at a goals conceded per-match rate of 1.40 and has also made 6 clean sheets with 63 saves in this season.

For Manchester City, Erling Haaland has been the top performer with 19 goals and 3 assists in 25 appearances. He will be accompanied in the next game against Liverpool by other strikers like Jérémy Doku, with 3 goals and 4 assists in 16 appearances, Savinho, with one goal and 7 assists in 20 appearances, Phil Foden, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 20 appearances, Bernardo Silva, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 23 appearances, Mateo Kovacic, with 4 goals and one assist in 21 appearances, and Kevin de Bruyne, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 17 appearances. For goalkeeping, the team has star performers in the form of Stefan Ortega, with 2 clean sheets and 26 saves in 9 appearances, and Ederson, with 4 clean sheets and 37 saves in 16 appearances.

None of the players from both Manchester City and Liverpool is close to receiving a suspension due to the yellow cards. This further means that both teams won't be facing any issues with the playtime of their crucial players in the upcoming match. It is also likely that Manchester City to receive at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match against Liverpool.

Final Prediction: Liverpool to beat Manchester City in Premier League match.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Head-to-head

Matches Played: 197

Manchester City Wins: 50

Liverpool Wins: 94

Matches are Drawn: 53

Manchester City vs Liverpool Betting Odds

Manchester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.70

Liverpool to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.31

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.10

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.