MCI (Manchester City) vs WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Prediction MCI 83 % Chance of Winning WWFC 17 % Bet Now! The 35th match day of the Premier League is all set to begin with an intense clash, as in-form teams Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers go against each other. This match will be played on 3 May at 12:30 AM IST at the Etihad Stadium, which also serves as the home ground to Manchester City. Their performances have been prolific this season, as the team stands at the 4th spot in the rankings with 18 wins in 34 matches. Another win against the Wolves could help them to get back to the top three in the rankings. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers have been at their best form lately, with the team holding the 13th spot with 12 wins in 34 matches. They will be eager to continue their winning streak even in the game against Manchester. Manchester City are heading into this game after defeating Aston Villa by 2-1 in their previous home clash. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers also defeated Leicester City by 3-0 in a home clash, which means both teams enter the next game on a winning streak, aiming to continue the same.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chances of Winning

Manchester City holds the upper hand over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the clashes against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, the former have been victorious in four games while the Wolves have only been able to win one game.

Thus, City enters the next game against the Wolves with a higher chance of winning, as they have been strong over them in previous encounters. Along with that, their winning streak this season combined with home ground advantage could help them for another win. They have won all of the last three home games, defeating Aston Villa (2-1), Crystal Palace (5-2), and Leicester City (2-0).

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers will be taking advantage of their winning streak to grab a win. They have also won both of their last two away games this season, defeating Manchester United by 1-0 and Ipswich Town by 2-0.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips

Manchester City looks strong for the upcoming match against Wolverhampton Wanderers, which positions them as the favourites to win. They have showcased impressive performances throughout the season, and also have a strong record over the Wolves, which could help them to extend their winning streak. Also, the match will be played at Etihad Stadium, giving Manchester the home ground advantage, as Wolves will be eager to turn the tables considering their winning streak in the current phases. Therefore, Manchester City, with the odds of 1.38, has a higher chance of winning in the upcoming clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are far behind with the odds of 8.10.

Even after enduring a few losses, Manchester City were able to rebound well, as the team has regained its 4th spot in the rankings with 18 wins and 9 losses in 34 matches. This season, they have scored an impressive total of 66 goals, which further puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.94, as the team also made 540 shots, out of which 200 remained on target. In terms of penalties, they have just scored 2 this season, but also managed to create an impressive total of 85 big chances across all the matches played. The defensive side of Manchester City has also been strong, conceding 43 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.26. Along with that, they have been able to grab 10 clean sheets and 83 saves across 34 matches.

Erling Haaland has maintained his spot as the best performer of Manchester City, despite having just 28 appearances, as he has scored 21 goals and 3 assists. Haaland will be accompanied by more formidable team players such as Omar Marmoush, with 6 goals in 12 appearances, Savinho, with a goal and 8 assists in 27 appearances, Jérémy Doku, with 3 goals and 5 assists in 25 appearances, Mateo Kovacic, with 6 goals and an assist in 28 appearances, Jack Grealish, with a goal and an assist in 19 appearances, Kevin de Bruyne, with 3 goals and 7 assists in 24 appearances, Phil Foden, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 25 appearances, Bernardo Silva, with 3 goals and 4 assists in 29 appearances, James McAtee, with 3 goals in 13 appearances, Matheus Nunes, with a goal and 5 assists in 23 appearances, John Stones, with 2 goals in 11 appearances, Josko Gvardiol, with 5 goals in 33 appearances, and Rico Lewis, with a goal and 2 assists in 26 appearances. Ederson will be handling the goalpost, having 7 clean sheets and 50 saves in 22 appearances, conceding just 25 goals.

Manchester City will be playing at its home ground with an in-form team, which could help them to continue their winning streak in the upcoming match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. In their last five matches, the City has been able to score a combined total of 11 goals and conceded just 3 goals in these games. Two of their last four wins this season have been with a clean sheet, which totals their clean sheet wins to 10 this season in 34 matches, and they have also secured two clean sheet wins over the Wolves in their last five head-to-head matches. This makes it clear that the attacking side of Manchester City is able to put some challenges to the defenders of the Wolves, due to which it is likely for the team to secure another clean sheet win.

However, Wolverhampton Wanderers will also not be an easy opponent, as they have been on a winning streak in the current phases, which puts them at the 13th spot in the rankings with 12 wins and 17 losses in 34 matches. In their last five matches, they have shown improvements, scoring 11 goals while conceding just 3 goals in these games combined. Overall, their attacking side has scored 51 goals this season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.50, and they have also made 385 shots, out of which 147 remained on target. Unfortunately, the Wolves have not managed to score a penalty till now and have created just 55 big chances. Their defensive side didn't have a good start, due to which they conceded 61 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.79. But with the recent improvements, the team holds 8 clean sheets and 89 saves in 34 matches.

For Wolverhampton Wanderers, Matheus Cunha will be the key performer in the game against Manchester City, as he has scored 15 goals and 6 assists in 29 appearances. Cunha will also be accompanied by other strikers such as Gonçalo Guedes, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 25 appearances, Hwang Hee-Chan, with 2 goals in 19 appearances, Jørgen Strand Larsen, with 13 goals and 2 assists in 32 appearances, Rodrigo Gomes, with 2 goals in 21 appearances, João Gomes, with 3 goals and an assist in 32 appearances, Pablo Sarabia, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 20 appearances, Marshall Munetsi, with a goal and assist in 10 appearances, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 31 appearances, Rayan Aït-Nouri, with 4 goals and 7 assists in 33 appearances, and Matt Doherty, with 2 goals and an assist in 27 appearances. José Sá has improved his goalkeeping in the recent games, as he now holds 7 clean sheets and 64 saves in 26 appearances.

Fortunately, no player from either Manchester City or Wolverhampton Wanderers is at the risk of being suspended in the next game of the Premier League, which will further allow teams to use their line-ups well for the next encounter. However, taking a look at the track records of the Wolves, they are likely to get at least two yellow cards in the game against City.

Final Prediction: Manchester City to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League match.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 130

Manchester City Wins: 55

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wins: 49

Matches are Drawn: 26

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds

Manchester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.38

Wolverhampton Wanderers to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 8.10

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 5.35

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.