MUFC (Manchester United) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction MUFC 36 % Chance of Winning AVFC 64 % Bet Now! Another thrilling clash is set to take place on the last match day of the Premier League, as Manchester United goes against Aston Villa. This match will be played on 25 May at 8:30 PM IST at Old Trafford, allowing Manchester United to take the home ground advantage. Their performances have dropped consistently, which puts them down at the 16th spot with 10 wins in 37 matches. If they are able to defeat Aston Villa in the next game, it might help them to end the campaign on a positive note. On the other hand, Aston Villa's dominant form continues, as the team holds the 6th spot with 19 wins in 37 matches. A win over Manchester United could help them get closer to the top three spots. In its previous match, Manchester United suffered a loss against Chelsea by 0-1, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Aston Villa secured a win over Tottenham Spurs by 2-0, which was a home game for the team. As Manchester United aims to regain its form, Aston Villa stands as a big obstacle in its way.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Chances of Winning

Manchester United holds the upper hand over Aston Villa in the games against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Manchester United has secured three wins and Aston Villa has won one, as the remaining match ended in a draw.

Despite not having a strong record, Aston Villa has shown better form this season, as their winning streak provides them with a higher chance of winning. But their away form has been mixed lately, holding a win against Bournemouth by 1-0, and a loss against Manchester City by 1-2.

On the other hand, Manchester United will have the home ground advantage along with a strong head-to-head record, which might help them to secure an unexpected win. But they have lost both of their last two away games against West Ham United (0-2) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-1).

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Manchester United vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

Aston Villa holds the upper hand against Manchester United, as they enter the next game as the clear favourites to win. They have been on a winning streak lately, which could help the team to secure a much-needed win over United in the next game. On the other hand, Manchester United holds the home ground advantage, combined with their strong record against Aston Villa, which might help them to turn the tables. Therefore, Aston Villa, with the odds of 1.82, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Manchester United, with the odds of 3.98.

Aston Villa has been one of the strongest teams in the current phases of the Premier League, holding the 6th spot with 19 wins and 9 losses in 37 matches. This season, the team has scored 58 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.57, and they have also made 478 shots, out of which 169 remained on target. Aston Villa has also scored 3 penalties till now and created a massive total of 90 big chances in all the games played. Their defensive side had a poor start in the beginning, due to which they conceded 49 goals, which puts the goals conceded per match rate at 1.32. With the recent form, the team holds 9 clean sheets and 100 saves in 37 matches.

Aston Villa surely has a formidable attacking line-up, as their forwards include Ollie Watkins, with 16 goals and 8 assists in 37 appearances, Morgan Rogers, with 8 goals and 10 assists in 36 appearances, Donyell Malen, with 3 goals in 13 appearances, Marcus Rashford, with 6 goals and 3 assists in 25 appearances, and Marco Asensio, with 3 goals and an assist in 12 appearances. In the midfield line-up, the team has players such as John McGinn, with a goal and 4 assists in 33 appearances, Youri Tielemans, with 3 goals and 7 assists in 35 appearances, Jacob Ramsey, with a goal and 3 assists in 28 appearances, Boubacar Kamata, with a goal in 25 appearances, Amadou Onana, with 3 goals in 25 appearances, Leon Bailey, with a goal and 2 assists in 24 appearances, and Ross Barkley, with 3 goals and an assist in 19 appearances. Even their defenders have contributed to the attacking side, with players like Matty Cash, with a goal and an assist in 26 appearances, Ezri Konsa, with 2 goals in 33 appearances, Ian Maatsen, with a goal and 2 assists in 28 appearances, and Axel Disasi, with a goal in 13 appearances. Emiliano Martínez remains the key player at the goalpost, holding 8 clean sheets and 95 saves in 36 appearances.

With this in-form line-up, Aston Villa has maintained a winning streak in the current phase, and are also likely to secure another win in the next game against Manchester United. In their last five matches, their form has been commendable, scoring 9 goals and conceding just 3 goals in these games. Also, their last three wins have been with a clean sheet, which totals their clean sheets to 9 this season in 37 matches. Taking a look at its strong defensive side, they are likely to defeat Manchester United in the next game with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Manchester United had an impressive start to the season, but the recent string of losses puts them in the 16th spot with 10 wins and 18 losses in 37 matches. Moreover, the team has scored just 4 goals and conceded 9 in their last five matches. This season, they have scored a combined total of 42 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.14, and they have made 502 shots, out of which 165 remained on target. In penalties, Manchester United has managed to score 3 as of now and created 64 big chances. But their defensive side has suffered lately, conceding 54 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.46. The team still holds 9 clean sheets and 97 saves in 37 matches.

The forwards of Manchester United have shown consistent performances, with players such as Rasmus Højlund, with 4 goals in 31 appearances, Joshua Zirkzee, with 3 goals and an assist in 32 appearances, Alejandro Garnacho, with 6 goals and 2 assists in 36 appearances, and Amad Diallo, with 7 goals and 6 assists in 25 appearances. Their midfield line-up, however, has been mainly dependent on Bruno Fernandes, holding 8 goals and 9 assists in 35 appearances, with other players being Mason Mount, with a goal in 16 appearances, Casemiro, with a goal in 23 appearances, and Manuel Ugarte, with a goal and 2 assists in 29 appearances. But their defensive side has contributed well, with players like Harry Maguire, with a goal in 26 appearances, and Lisandro Martínez, with 2 goals and an assist in 20 appearances. Along with that, they have André Onana at the goalpost, holding 9 clean sheets and 90 saves in 34 appearances.

Fortunately, neither player from Manchester United nor Aston Villa is currently close to a suspension in the Premier League, allowing both teams to use their best players in the upcoming match. However, the form of Manchester United remains questionable, as they are also likely to get at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match.

Final Prediction: Aston Villa to beat Manchester United in Premier League match.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Head-to-head

Matches Played: 199

Manchester United Wins: 106

Aston Villa Wins: 51

Matches are Drawn: 42

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Manchester United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.98

Aston Villa to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.82

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.20

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.