MUFC (Manchester United) vs BURL (Burnley) Match Prediction MUFC 95 % Chance of Winning BURL 5 % Bet Now! The Premier League is now set for another thrilling encounter, as Manchester United prepares to go against Burnley in the third match week. This match will be played on 30 August at 7:30 PM IST at Old Trafford, which means Manchester United takes the home ground advantage. With no wins in their first two matches, the team stands at 16th spot in the standings. They will be looking to the match against Burnley as an opportunity to secure their first win of the season. On the other hand, Burnley stands at the 11th spot in the standings with a win in two matches. Their winning momentum could be crucial for the team in its match against Manchester United. In its previous match, Manchester United had a draw against Fulham by 1-1, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Burnley secured a win over Sunderland by 2-0, which was also a home game for the team. With both teams eyeing to get in the top ten, the next game in the Premier League would be crucial for them.

Manchester United vs Burnley Chances of Winning

Manchester United has been strong against Burnley in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Manchester United has won three games and Burnley has won none, while the remaining two matches ended in a draw.

Since Manchester United will be taking the home ground advantage and also have a strong record against Burnley in head-to-head encounters, they have a higher chance of winning. In its last two home games, they have shown mixed form, winning one against Aston Villa by 2-0 and losing the other against Arsenal by 0-1.

On the other hand, things will surely be challenging for Burnley in its upcoming match against Manchester United, as the team tries to rely on its winning momentum. But in its last two away games, they have shown mixed form too, losing to Tottenham Hotspur by 3-0 and winning against QPR by 0-5.

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Manchester United vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between Manchester United and Burnley is expected to be one-sided, with Manchester United heading to the game as the favourites to win. They have been strong against Burnley in the head-to-head encounters, and with the home ground advantage, it will be easier for Manchester United to secure its first win of the season in the next game. On the other hand, Burnley has regained its winning momentum, which might help it to defeat Manchester United in the next game. Therefore, Manchester United, with the odds of 1.34, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Burnley, with the odds of 8.70.

Manchester United has not been able to perform well this season, holding the 16th spot with a draw and a loss in 2 matches. Currently, they have scored just one goal, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 0.50, and they have also made 20 shots, out of which 14 shots remained on target inside the box. The only goal scored by them was in the form of a penalty, while the team also maintained its XG rate at 3.15 in the first two games. Moving to their defensive side, Manchester United has conceded 2 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1, and they also hold 9 interceptions and 8 blocks in the season so far.

In the forward side, Manchester United has Bryan Mbeumo, with 46 passes in 2 appearances, Matheus Cunha, with 38 passes and 2 tackles, Amad Diallo, with 39 passes and 5 tackles, Alejandro Garnacho, with 16 goals and 8 assists in 93 appearances, Rasmus Højlund, with 14 goals and 2 assists in 62 appearances, Antony, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 62 appearances, Benjamin Seska, with 17 passes in 2 appearances, and Joshua Zirkzee, with 3 goals and an assist in 32 appearances. Their midfield unit covers some top players, such as Mason Mount, with 48 passes and 3 tackles in 2 appearances, Bruno Fernandes, with 109 passes and 5 tackles, Casemiro, with 58 passes and 5 tackles, Manuel Ugarte, with 28 passes and 3 tackles, and Kobbie Mainoo, with 3 goals and an assist in 50 appearances. Manchester United also has a strong defensive side which includes Patrick Dorgu, with 4 tackles and an interception in 2 appearances, Matthijs de Ligt, with 2 tackles and 4 blocks, Leny Yoro, with 3 tackles and 5 interceptions, Luke Shaw, with 4 tackles, Harry Maguire, with 8 passes in 2 appearances, Tyrell Malacia, with 48 tackles and 26 interceptions in 25 appearances, and Lisandro Martínez, with 104 tackles and 70 interceptions in 58 appearances. Altay Bayindir will again be their primary goalkeeper, having conceded 2 goals and made 4 saves in 2 appearances.

Manchester United will be heading to the next game with an in-form line-up, which will help the team to secure its first win of the new season against Burnley. But their form has not been good in the last five matches, as the team has scored a combined total of just 3 goals while conceding 5 goals in these games. This highlights the changes Manchester United requires in its attacking side if it wants to secure a win by a decent margin against Burnley. As of now, it is unlikely for Manchester United to win the next game against Burnley with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Burnley has just regained its winning momentum, which might help it in the upcoming match against Manchester United. With a win and a loss in its first two games, the team holds 11th spot in the Premier League standings. Their form has been commendable, with the team scoring a combined total of 12 goals and conceding 5 in its last five matches. This season, they have scored 2 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 12 shots, out of which only 3 were on target inside the box. Their XG rate stands at 1.93, and they have also secured 688 passes in the two games. But Burnley’s defence has been a concern, with the team conceding 3 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.50, and they have also secured 14 interceptions with 6 blocks.

Burnley will be heading to the next game with forwards such as Jacob Bruun Larsen, with 22 passes in 2 appearances, Lyle Foster, with 33 passes, Jaidon Anthony, with a goal and an assist, Marcus Edwards, Loum Tchaouna, with 16 passes, Zeki Amdouni, with 5 goals and an assist in 34 appearances, and Manuel Benson. Their midfield unit covers players like Lesley Ugochukwu, with 38 passes and 2 tackles in 2 appearances, Hannibal Mejbri, with 32 passes and 3 tackles, Josh Cullen, with a goal and an assist, Aaron Ramsey, and Josh Laurent, with 21 passes and 2 tackles. The team also has strong players in its defensive side such as Kyle Walker, with a tackle and 2 interceptions in 2 appearances, Quilindschy Hartman, with 6 tackles and 2 interceptions, Maxime Estève, with 2 interceptions and 2 blocks, Hjalmar Ekdal, with 2 tackles and an interception, Joe Worrall, with a tackle and a block in an appearance, Axel Tuanzebe, with 60 tackles and 43 interceptions in 50 appearances, Connor Roberts, with 38 tackles and 29 interceptions in 39 appearances, and Oliver Sonne, with 23 passes in 2 appearances. Martin Dúbravka will be their primary goalkeeper in the next game, holding a clean sheet and 4 saves in 2 appearances.

With the next game being the third of the season for both teams, none of the players from either Manchester United or Burnley is close to a suspension in the Premier League. Manchester United, however, doesn't have a good record in this case, which makes them likely to get at least two yellow cards in the match against Burnley.

Final Prediction: Manchester United to beat Burnley in Premier League match.

Manchester United vs Burnley Head-to-head

Matches Played: 137

Manchester United Wins: 67

Burnley Wins: 45

Matches are Drawn: 25

Manchester United vs Burnley Betting Odds

Manchester United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.34

Burnley to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 8.70

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 5.20

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.