MUFC (Manchester United) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction MUFC 79 % Chance of Winning CPFC 21 % Bet now! The upcoming clash in the Premier League is expected to be a thriller, as two in-form teams, Manchester United and Crystal Palace, will be going against each other. This match will take place on 2 February at 7:30 PM IST at the Old Trafford, which serves as a home ground to Manchester United. They hold the 12th spot in the tournament standings with 8 wins and 10 losses in 23 matches, and a win in this match could help them to rank up to the top ten. On the other side, Crystal Palace is just behind them in the standings at the 13th spot, with 6 wins and 8 losses in the season, 2 points away from Manchester United. In their previous match, Manchester United secured a win over Fulham in an away match by 1-0, which boosted their confidence for the next encounter. On the other side, Crystal Palace lost their previous match against Brentford by 1-2, which was also a home match for the team. They will be looking forward to regaining their momentum as Manchester United eyes a consecutive win in the season.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Chances of Winning

Crystal Palace has been strong over Manchester United lately in the Premier League matches, as the team holds wins in two of their last five head-to-head clashes in the tournament. Manchester United was only able to win one game, while the remaining two matches ended up in a draw.

However, Manchester United has been strong lately in this tournament, which increases their chances of winning. The team is heading over to this match with a win and two losses in their last three away games, grabbing a win over Southampton by 3-1. Although their attack has been facing challenges, they have shown some improvements in the recent games.

On the other side, Crystal Palace will be eager to take advantage of their recent form over Manchester United to turn the tables. In their last two away games, they have been undefeated in both, getting wins over West Ham United and Leicester City. Along with that, the team did not concede even a single goal in both games.

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Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips

Manchester United enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Crystal Palace as the favourites to come out victorious. The team has shown overall dominance over Crystal Palace in the tournament, which puts them as the favoured side. Along with that, they also have the home-ground advantage for the next game, which could help them to secure a much-needed win and enter the top ten. Thus, Manchester United, with the odds of 2.11, is likely to secure a win in the next game against Crystal Palace, with the odds of 3.65.

Manchester United has shown mixed performances in the current season, as the team stands at the 12th spot in the standings with 8 wins and 10 losses in 23 matches. In attack, the team has been able to score just 28 goals, putting their goal per match rate at 1.22, with 302 shots, out of which 105 were on target. Along with that, they have also managed to score 3 penalties while creating 46 big chances. Their defence has also been doing a bit well lately, conceding 32 goals with the goals conceded per match rate at 1.39, and holds 7 clean sheets along with 58 saves.

For Manchester United, Amad Diallo is the star striker, with 6 goals and 6 assists in 21 appearances. He will be heading into the next game with other players such as Alejandro Garnacho, with 3 goals and one assist in 22 appearances, Joshua Zirkzee, with 3 goals and one assist in 23 appearances, Bruno Fernandes, with 5 goals and 6 assists in 22 appearances, and Lisandro Martínez, with 2 goals and one assist in 19 appearances. For goalkeeping, the team will rely on their star performer André Onana, with 7 clean sheets and 58 saves in 23 appearances.

With these formidable players, Manchester United looks strong as they prepare for the upcoming match against Crystal Palace. Along with that, they will be heading into the game with a home-ground advantage, which could further help them to secure a win. In their last five matches, they have scored 7 goals combined but conceded 8 goals, which shows that their defence could face a challenge in the next game. But they have secured 7 clean sheets in 23 matches, which could help them to take an edge, and it should also be noted that their last match resulted in a goalless draw against Crystal Palace. Thus, Manchester United is predicted to defeat Crystal Palace in the next game by a margin of at least one goal.

Crystal Palace has also shown some mixed performances this season as the team enters a challenging clash against Manchester United. They have been strong over them lately, but the recent form could prove to be a disadvantage. The team holds the 13th spot in the standings with 6 wins and 8 losses in 23 matches, as they eye a win over Manchester United to get closer to the top ten. In attack, they have scored 26 goals in 23 matches, with the goal per match rate being at 1.13, and made 319 shots, out of which 117 were on target. Also, they have scored 2 penalties while creating 46 big chances. When it comes to defence, they have been good, conceding 30 goals in 23 matches, with the goals conceded per match rate being at 1.30, and holding 6 clean sheets along with 65 saves.

For Crystal Palace, Jean-Philippe Mateta is the star striker, with 8 goals and one assist in 23 appearances. In the next game, he will be having the company of other players such as Ismaïla Sarr, with 4 goals and 3 assists in 23 appearances, Eberechi Eze, with 2 goals and 5 assists in 19 appearances, and Marc Guéhi, with 3 goals and one assist in 22 appearances. For goalkeeping, they have a formidable player in the form of Dean Henderson, with 6 clean sheets and 65 saves in 23 appearances.

Manuel Ugarte and Lisandro Martínez from Manchester United are having 7 yellow cards, while Will Hughes from Crystal Palace is also having the same amount of yellow cards to his name. These players could receive less play time if they receive another yellow card in the next game against each other. However, it can be predicted for Crystal Palace to receive at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match against Manchester United.

Final Prediction: Manchester United to beat Crystal Palace in Premier League match.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Head-to-head

Matches Played: 67

Manchester United Wins: 41

Crystal Palace Wins: 12

Matches are Drawn: 14

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds

Manchester United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.11

Crystal Palace to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.65

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.48

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.