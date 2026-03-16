MUFC (Manchester United) vs IPST (Ipswich Town) Match Prediction MUFC 97 % Chance of Winning IPST 3 % Bet Now! Football enthusiasts await the next clash on the 27th match day of the Premier League, as their favourite Manchester United will be going against Ipswich Town. This match will be played on 27 February at 1:00 AM IST at Old Trafford, offering Manchester United a home-ground advantage. They stand at the 15th spot in the tournament standings, with 8 wins in 26 matches. A win in the next game against Ipswich Town could help the team to regain its winning momentum. On the other hand, Ipswich Town stands at the 18th spot in the rankings, with just 3 wins in the tournament so far. If they are able to defeat Manchester United in the next game, it could help them to move out of the relegation zone. Manchester United is heading to this game with a draw in their previous one against Everton by 2-2, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Ipswich Town lost its previous match against the Spurs by 1-4, which was a home game for the team. As both teams are eager to regain their winning momentum, the next game promises to be intense.

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Chances of Winning

Manchester United has been strong over Ipswich Town mostly, whenever they have gone against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches against each other, Manchester United has been able to secure wins in three games, while Ipswich Town has not been able to win even one. The remaining two games ended up in a draw.

Manchester United has a higher chance of winning in the next clash, due to their strong record over Ipswich Town. Along with that, the team also takes up home ground advantage in the next game which gives them another edge. But in its last two home games, the team has lost against Crystal Palace by 0-2 and Brighton by 1-3, respectively.

On the other hand, Ipswich Town has also not been able to perform well lately, which poses various challenges to the team in the next game. The team has been winless in its last two away games, with a draw against Aston Villa by 1-1 and a loss against Liverpool by 1-4.

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Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Predictions and Betting Tips

Manchester United enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Ipswich Town as the clear favourites to win. The team has shown strong momentum in the tournament as compared to Ipswich Town and combined with the home-ground advantage, it could further help them to secure a much-needed win in the next game. Along with that, they have also been strong over Ipswich Town in the head-to-head encounters. Thus, Manchester United, with the odds of 1.52, has a higher chance of winning in the upcoming match against Ipswich Town, with the odds of 5.78.

Manchester United had a great start to the tournament, but the team encountered consecutive losses after the same, which put them in a challenging position. They hold the 15th spot in the rankings, with just 8 wins and 12 losses in 26 matches. Their attacking side has been able to score a total of 30 goals in the current season, with a goal-per-match rate of 1.15, and they have also made 344 shots, out of which 116 were on target. Manchester United has also scored 3 penalties while also managing to create 50 big chances this season. Their defence requires some improvements, as the team has conceded 37 goals, at the goals conceded per match rate of 1.42. But they have also managed to secure 7 clean sheets and 71 saves in the current season.

For Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes has been the key performer this season, with 6 goals and 6 assists in 25 appearances. Along with him, the team has various other key players such as Amad Diallo, with 6 goals and 6 assists in 22 appearances, Rasmus Højlund, with 2 goals in 21 appearances, Joshua Zirkzee, with 3 goals and one assist in 26 matches, Alejandro Garnacho, with 3 goals and one assist in 25 appearances, and Casemiro, with one goal in 16 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team has André Onana, with 7 clean sheets and 71 saves in 26 appearances.

Manchester United will be entering the next game against Ipswich Town with these key performers, who will be playing an important role in the next game. In its last five matches, the team has just scored a combined total of 4 goals but conceded 8 goals in these games. Their defence has been a concern lately, as the team has secured just one clean sheet in its last five matches. Overall in this season, they have 7 clean sheets in 26 appearances. It is likely for Manchester United to win the upcoming match against Ipswich Town without a clean sheet.

Ipswich Town, on the other side, will aim to regain its form in the current season of the Premier League, which could help them to get away from the relegation zone. They have secured just 3 wins in the current season, which puts them in the 18th spot in the rankings. In its last five matches, they have also scored a combined total of 4 goals but conceded 17 goals in these games, highlighting their overall challenges. Overall, they have been able to score 24 goals in the tournament, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 0.92, and they have also made 244 shots, out of which 89 were on target. Ipswich Town has been able to score 2 penalties and created 35 big chances in the tournament. Their defence has been a concern, with the team conceding 54 goals, at the goals conceded per match rate of 2.08. But they have been able to secure 2 clean sheets and 94 saves.

For Ipswich Town, Liam Delap is the top performer in the current season, with 10 goals and 2 assists in 25 appearances. He will also require the company of other players such as Omari Hutchinson, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 24 appearances, Conor Chaplin, with one goal and one assist in 15 appearances, George Hirst, with one goal and one assist in 14 appearances, Sam Szmodics, with 4 goals in 18 appearances, Sam Morsy, with one goal and one assist in 23 appearances, and Jack Taylor, with one goal in 20 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team has Christian Walton, with one clean sheet and 17 saves in 6 appearances, and Arijanet Muric, with one clean sheet and 69 saves in 18 appearances.

Manuel Ugarte, Harry Maguire, and Lisandro Martínez from Manchester United are currently close to receiving a two-match suspension, as their 10 yellow cards mark is almost reached. Axel Tuanzabe from Ipswich Town will be available for the next game, as he was suspended in the match against Aston Villa, and, Liam Delap and Sam Morsy from the team are also close to receiving a suspension. It is likely that Ipswich Town will receive at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Manchester United to beat Ipswich Town in Premier League match.

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Head-to-head

Matches Played: 58

Manchester United Wins: 29

Ipswich Town Wins: 19

Matches are Drawn: 10

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Betting Odds

Manchester United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.52

Ipswich Town to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 5.78

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.55

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.