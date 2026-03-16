MUFC (Manchester United) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction MUFC 31 % Chance of Winning MCI 69 % Bet Now! The ultimate clash of the 31st match day of the Premier League is awaited by the football enthusiasts, as Manchester United will be going against Manchester City. This match will be played on 6 April at 9:00 PM IST at Old Trafford, which also serves as the home ground to Manchester United. They have given mixed performances in the current season, as the team holds the 13th spot in the standings with 10 wins in 30 matches. A win in the next game could help them to rank up in the standings and get closer to the top ten. On the other hand, Manchester City has maintained its winning momentum, holding the 5th spot with 15 wins in 30 matches. They will be eager to continue the winning momentum, which will help the team to get closer to the top three again. In its previous match, Manchester United suffered a loss against Nottingham Forest by 0-1, which was also an away game. On the other hand, Manchester City won its previous match against Leicester City by 2-0, which was a home clash. As both teams are in the eye for a win in this game, it promises to be a thriller for the fans.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Chances of Winning

Manchester City has been strong against Manchester United lately, securing wins against them in the past encounters. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Manchester United won two games, and Manchester City won the remaining three games.

With City showing considerable strength against United in recent encounters, they also have a higher chance of winning in the next game. They have also shown commendable performances this season, which could help the team win another game. In its last two away games, they have lost one against Nottingham Forest by 0-1 but won the other against Tottenham Spurs by 1-0.

On the other hand, Manchester United will be eager to take the overall head-to-head advantage to secure a win. Also, the game will be played on their home ground, which might play a crucial role. In its last two home games, they have won against Ipswich Town by 3-2, as the game against Arsenal ended in a 1-1 draw.

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Manchester United vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

Manchester City has shown strong performances in the current phases of the tournament, which makes them the favourites to win against Manchester United. They have been strong against the United in past encounters and look forward to another win, which will help them take revenge for the previous loss. Thus, Manchester City, with an odds of 2.13, has a higher chance of winning against Manchester United, which is just behind with an odds of 3.35.

Manchester City is looking forward to getting back to the top three spots in the Premier League standings, as the team holds 5th spot in the rankings with 15 wins and 9 losses in 30 matches. This season, they have scored a total of 57 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.90, and they also made 484 shots, out of which 173 have been on target. Along with that, Manchester City has also scored 2 penalties while managing to create 72 big chances in these games. In its defensive side, the team has conceded 40 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.33. But they have also been able to secure 8 clean sheets and 76 saves so far.

For Manchester City, Erling Haaland will be the key performer in the next game, having scored 21 goals and 3 assists in 28 appearances. He will also have the company of other players in the team, such as Jérémy Doku, with 3 goals and 4 assists in 21 appearances, Savinho, with one goal and 8 assists in 25 appearances, Omar Marmoush, with 5 goals in 8 appearances, Bernardo Silva, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 26 appearances, Phil Foden, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 24 appearances, James McAtee, with 2 goals in 11 appearances, Mateo Kovacic, with 4 goals and one assist in 24 appearances, Kevin de Bruyne, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 20 appearances, John Stones, with 2 goals in 11 appearances, and Josko Gvardiol, with 5 goals in 29 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team has Stefan Ortega, with 2 clean sheets and 28 saves in 10 appearances, and Ederson, with 6 clean sheets and 48 saves in 20 appearances.

The all-round line-up of Manchester City will be the key for the team to dominate in the upcoming Premier League clash against Manchester United. In its last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of 5 goals and also exceeded the same number of goals in these games. Along with that, both of their last two wins have been with a clean sheet, which totals their clean sheet wins to 8 this season. Their defenders will be causing various challenges to the attacking side of Manchester United. It is also likely for Manchester City to win the next game against Manchester United with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Manchester United has also given mixed performances this season, with the team holding 13th spot in the rankings with 10 wins and 13 losses in 30 matches. In its last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 9 goals while conceding 6 goals in these games. Overall, they scored 37 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.23, and they also scored 405 shots, out of which 139 were on target. Their attacking side has also been able to score 3 penalties and created 54 big chances this season. In its defence, Manchester United has conceded 41 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.37. But the team has also secured 8 clean sheets and 81 saves this season.

For Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes will be the key performer in the upcoming match, having scored 8 goals and 9 assists in 29 appearances. He will also be having the company of other players such as Rasmus Højlund, with 3 goals in 25 appearances; Amad Diallo, with 6 goals and 6 assists in 22 appearances; Alejandro Garnacho, with 4 goals and one assist in 29 appearances; Joshua Zirkzee, with 3 goals and one assist in 30 appearances, Casemiro, with one goal in 20 appearances, Manuel Ugarte, with one goal in 22 appearances, Matthijs de Ligt, with 2 goals in 28 appearances, Harry Maguire, with one goal in 21 appearances, and Lisandro Martínez, with 2 goals and one assist in 20 appearances. In goalkeeping, they will solely rely on André Onana, with 8 clean sheets and 81 saves in 30 appearances.

Manuel Ugarte, Harry Maguire, and Lisandro Martínez from Manchester United are the only players nearing a two-match suspension in the Premier League, with their yellow cards count closing into 10. This also means United might have a challenge to provide them with full playtime if they receive another yellow card in the next game against Manchester City. It is likely for Manchester United to get at least two yellow cards in the upcoming crucial clash in the Premier League.

Final Prediction: Manchester City to beat Manchester United in Premier League match.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Head-to-head

Matches Played: 194

Manchester United Wins: 79

Manchester City Wins: 61

Matches are Drawn: 54

Manchester United vs Manchester City Betting Odds

Manchester United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.35

Manchester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.13

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.72

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.