MUFC (Manchester United) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction MUFC 63 % Chance of Winning WHU 37 % Bet Now! The clash of the United's once again takes place on the 36th match day of the Premier League, with Manchester United going against West Ham United. This match is all set to commence on 11 May at 6:45 PM IST at Old Trafford, which means Manchester United will be taking home ground advantage in this game. With a recent dip in form, the team has dropped down to the 15th spot in the standings with 10 wins in 35 matches. They will be looking forward to the next game against West Ham as an opportunity to regain form. On the other hand, West Ham United stands on the verge of the relegation zone, with 9 wins in 35 matches. They will be trying their best to win this game and rank closer to the top fifteen. Manchester United are heading to this game with a tough away loss against Brentford by 3-4, which was a high-scoring game. On the other hand, West Ham United also performed well in its previous home game, having a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Spurs. Both Manchester and West Ham now aim to end their losing streak in the next game.

Manchester United vs West Ham United Chances of Winning

West Ham United holds the upper hand lately in their clashes against Manchester United. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Manchester United has secured two wins, and West Ham United has won the remaining three games.

Despite that, Manchester United has a higher chance of winning in the next game, considering their current form and home ground advantage. They have also won more games against West Ham United in the Premier League, giving them a head-to-head advantage too. In its last two home games, they have lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers by 0-1 and had a goalless draw against Manchester City.

On the other hand, West Ham United will be looking forward to taking advantage of its recent wins over Manchester to grab the win. But their away form remains a concern, as the team lost both of its last two away games against Brighton by 2-3 and Liverpool by 1-2.

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Manchester United vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips

Manchester United looks forward to their upcoming match against West Ham United as the perfect opportunity to regain their winning momentum, as they enter the game being the favourites to win. Their records against West Ham United have been impressive, and combined with the home ground advantage, it could help them to secure a win with a good margin. On the other hand, West Ham United will also be trying its best to end their losing momentum in the Premier League. Therefore, Manchester United, with the odds of 2.01, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against West Ham United, who are behind with the odds of 3.72.

The start of the season was good for Manchester United, but with a recent setback, the team has dropped to the 15th spot with 10 wins and 16 losses in 35 matches. Their attacking side has managed to score 42 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.20, and they have also made 478 shots, out of which 159 remained on target. Manchester United has also been able to score 3 penalties and create an impressive total of 60 big chances, combined in all the matches played. But their defensive side has not been able to perform well lately, having conceded 51 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.46. Before that, the team showcased some great performances, as they hold 9 clean sheets and 93 saves in 35 matches.

Bruno Fernandes maintains his top spot as the goal scorer for Manchester United, holding 8 goals and 9 assists in 33 appearances. Along with him, the team also comes with several other goal scorers such as Amad Diallo, with 7 goals and 6 assists in 23 appearances, Rasmus Højlund, with 4 goals in 29 appearances, Alejandro Garnacho, with 6 goals and 2 assists in 34 appearances, Joshua Zirkzee, with 3 goals and an assist in 32 appearances, Mason Mount, with a goal in 14 appearances, Manuel Ugarte, with a goal and 2 assists in 27 appearances, Casemiro, with a goal in 22 appearances, Harry Maguire, with a goal in 24 appearances, Lisandro Martínez, with 2 goals and an assist in 20 appearances, and Matthijs de Ligt, with 2 goals in 29 appearances. When it comes to goalkeepers, the team has André Onana, having 9 clean sheets and 88 saves in 33 appearances, while conceding just 43 goals.

Manchester United's squad looks ready for their upcoming match against West Ham United, but their defensive side would require some improvements to secure a massive win. In their last five matches, the team has managed to score a combined total of 5 goals, but conceded a massive total of 10 goals in these games. With a few improvements or line-up changes, they will be able to easily put up some challenges against West Ham in the next game. The team has secured one clean sheet in its last five matches, which totals their clean sheets to 9 this season. Moreover, they have secured four clean sheet wins in their last five wins against West Ham, which makes it likely for them to secure yet another clean sheet win in the next game.

On the other hand, West Ham United will also be looking forward to reversing the fortunes and grabbing a win in this stellar game, despite not having much advantage. The team currently holds the 17th spot with 9 wins and 16 losses in 35 matches, as they stand at the brink of the relegation zone. But in their last five matches, they have scored a combined total of 7 goals and conceded 10 goals in these games, showing a better form as compared to Manchester United. Till now, they have scored 40 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.14, and they have also made 441 shots, out of which only 131 remained on target. The team has also scored 3 penalties and created only 52 big chances across all the matches. But the main challenge is their defensive side, which has conceded a massive total of 59 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.69. Regardless of conceding a good number of goals, the team still holds 6 clean sheets and 121 saves.

Jarrod Bowen still remains the top scorer for West Ham United, having scored 10 goals and 7 assists in 31 appearances. But he will also require the company of other goal scorers from the team such as Michail Antonio, with a goal and an assist in 14 appearances, Danny Ings, with a goal and 2 assists in 15 appearances, Evan Ferguson, with a goal in 21 appearances, Niclas Füllkrug, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 15 appearances, Crysencio Summerville, with a goal and an assist in 19 appearances, Tomás Soucek, with 8 goals and an assist in 32 appearances, Lucas Paquetá, with 4 goals in 31 appearances, Carlos Soler, with a goal and an assist in 29 appearances, Mohammed Kudus, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 29 appearances, Emerson, with 2 goals and an assist in 30 appearances, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 33 appearances. Alphonse Areola still performs at his best with the gloves, as he holds 3 clean sheets and 74 saves in just 24 appearances.

Neither player from Manchester United nor West Ham United is close to a suspension in the Premier League, which further allows both teams to use their lineups well in the upcoming crucial clash. But taking a look at the past games, it is also likely that West Ham United will get at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match.

Final Prediction: Manchester United to beat West Ham United in Premier League match.

Manchester United vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 155

Manchester United Wins: 74

West Ham United Wins: 49

Matches are Drawn: 32

Manchester United vs West Ham United Betting Odds

Manchester United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.01

West Ham United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.72

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.68

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.