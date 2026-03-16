MUFC (Manchester United) vs WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Prediction MUFC 79 % Chance of Winning WWFC 21 % Bet Now! The upcoming match on the 33rd match day of the Premier League will be intense as Manchester United prepares to go against Wolverhampton Wanderers. This match will be played on 10 April at 6:30 PM IST at Old Trafford, which also serves as the home ground to Manchester United. The team is still looking forward to regaining its form, as they stand at the 14th spot with 10 wins in 32 matches. A win in the next game could help Manchester United get closer to the top ten again. On the other hand, the Wolves have been performing well lately, holding 16th place in the rankings, with 10 wins in 32 matches. Another win could help them get closer to Manchester United in the rankings, after pulling themselves away from the relegation zone. In its previous match, Manchester United suffered a loss against Newcastle United by 1-4, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers secured an impressive win over Tottenham Spurs by defeating them 4-2 in a home game. As United aims to regain its winning momentum, Wolves also aim to continue their winning streak in the next game.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chances of Winning

Manchester United holds the upper hand over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the clashes against the other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Manchester United has dominated with four wins and Wolverhampton Wanderers just won the remaining one match.

With its strong record over the Wolves, Manchester United has a higher chance of winning in the next game. Along with that, they will be taking home ground advantage, as the match will be played at Old Trafford. They have been winless in the last two home games, having drawn against Arsenal (1-1) and Manchester City (0-0).

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers have been on a winning streak, which could help the team to turn the tables in the next game. They have also secured impressive wins against Ipswich Town and Southampton by 2-1 each.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips

Manchester United enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers as the clear favourites to win. Their performances in the games against the Wolves have been dominant, which could help them secure another win in the next game and regain their winning momentum. Along with that, the match will be played at Old Trafford, which serves as the home ground of United. The Wolves will be relying on their winning streak, which might help them to turn the tables. Thus, Manchester United, with the odds of 2.02, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the odds of 3.82.

Manchester United's performances have dropped in the current phase of this season, which puts them down at 14th place with 10 wins and 14 losses in 32 matches. They have scored a total of 38 goals this season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.19, and they have also made 427 shots, out of which 146 remained on target. Manchester United also managed to score 3 penalties this season, while managing to create 56 big chances overall in all the matches. Their defensive side has been a bit of a concern, having exceeded 45 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.41. However, they have also been able to secure 9 clean sheets and 89 saves in 32 matches.

Bruno Fernandes has been the star striker for Manchester United this season, having scored 8 goals and 9 assists in 31 appearances. He will also be having the company of other players such as Rasmus Højlund, with 3 goals in 27 appearances, Amad Diallo, with 6 goals and 6 assists in 22 appearances, Alejandro Garnacho, with 5 goals and an assist in 31 appearances, Joshua Zirkzee, with 3 goals and an assist in 32 appearances, Casemiro, with a goal in 21 appearances, Manuel Ugarte, with a goal in 24 appearances, Harry Maguire, with a goal in 22 appearances, Lisandro Martínez, with 2 goals and an assist in 20 appearances, and Matthijs de Ligt, with 2 goals in 28 appearances. André Onana has remained the star with the gloves, having 9 clean sheets and 87 saves in 31 appearances.

Manchester United enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers with a formidable line-up, which could help them to grab an impressive win in the next game. In its last five matches, Manchester has scored 5 goals while conceding 6 goals. Their defensive side requires some improvements, after which they could pose challenges to the attackers of Wolverhampton Wanderers. Out of their last four wins against the Wolves, three have been with a clean sheet. Thus, it is likely that Manchester United will win the next game against the Wolverhampton Wanderers with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers enter the next game being a close contender, as they now stand at the 16th spot with 10 wins and 17 losses in 32 matches. In its last five matches, the Wolves have scored a combined total of 10 goals while conceding just 5 goals in these games. This season, they have scored 47 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.47, and they have also made 361 shots, out of which 139 remained on target. However, Wolves have not scored a penalty till now and have created just 53 big chances. Even in its defensive side, they have conceded a massive total of 61 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.91. But they have also been able to grab 6 clean sheets and 85 saves across all the games.

Matheus Cunha will be the key performer for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the next game against Manchester United, having scored 14 goals and 4 assists in 27 appearances. He will also have the company of other goal scorers such as Rodrigo Gomes, with a goal in 19 appearances, Hwang Hee-Chan, with 2 goals in 19 appearances, Gonçalo Guedes, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 24 appearances, Jørgen Strand Larsen, with 12 goals and 2 assists in 30 appearances, Pablo Sarabia, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 18 appearances, João Gomes, with 3 goals and one assist in 30 appearances, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 30 appearances, Marshall Munetsi, with a goal and an assist in 8 appearances, Matt Doherty, with 2 goals and an assist in 25 appearances, and Rayan Aït-Nouri, with 4 goals and 6 assists in 31 appearances. José Sá has been the star with the gloves for Wolves, having 6 clean sheets and 62 saves in 25 appearances.

Fortunately, no player from Wolverhampton Wanderers or Manchester United is close to a suspension, which will allow both teams to use their line-ups well in the upcoming Premier League match. However, it is also likely for Wolverhampton Wanderers to get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Manchester United to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League match.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-head

Matches Played: 114

Manchester United Wins: 56

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wins: 38

Matches are Drawn: 20

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds

Manchester United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.02

Wolverhampton Wanderers to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.82

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.60

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.