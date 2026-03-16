NUFC (Newcastle United) vs BFC (Brentford) Match Prediction NUFC 84 % Chance of Winning BFC 16 % Bet Now! Newcastle United and Brentford prepare for an anticipated clash on the 30th match of the Premier League. The match between these two teams will be played on 3 April at 12:15 AM IST at St. James Park, which also serves as the home ground for Newcastle United. The team has regained momentum in the season, holding the 6th spot with 14 wins in 28 matches. They will be eager for another win to mark a spot in the top five of the standings in the next game. On the other hand, Brentford has also regained its winning momentum, as the team stands at 11th spot with 12 wins in 29 matches. A win in the next game against Newcastle could help them to get into the top ten of the table. In its previous match, Newcastle United secured a win over West Ham United by 1-0, which was also an away game for them. On the other hand, Brentford also won their previous match against Bournemouth by 2-1, which was also an away game for them. With both teams heading into this game with a win, the next game against each other promises to be a thriller.

Newcastle United vs Brentford Chances of Winning

Newcastle United has been strong against Brentford in the matches where they have gone against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches, Newcastle United has been able to secure wins in four of them, while Brentford was only able to win the remaining one match.

Considering the strong record of Newcastle against Brentford, they also have a higher chance of winning in the next game. Also, the team takes up a home-ground advantage, which could help them to grab another win. In their last two home games, the team has won one against Nottingham Forest by 4-3 and lost the other against Fulham by 1-2.

On the other hand, Brentford has also been on a winning momentum, which makes them eager to turn the tables for a win. They have won all of their last three away games, defeating Bournemouth (2-1), Leicester City (4-0), and West Ham United (1-0).

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Newcastle United vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

Newcastle United enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Brentford as the clear favourites to win. They have shown excellent form against Brentford, which favours them in securing another win over them in the next game. Along with that, the team also takes up home-ground advantage, which adds to their advantage. Thus, Newcastle United, with the odds of 1.73, has a higher chance of winning in the upcoming match against Brentford, who lags behind with the odds of 4.30.

Newcastle United has failed to secure consistent wins in the current phases of the tournament, as the team holds 6th spot in the standings with 14 wins and 9 losses in 28 matches. This season, they have scored a total of 47 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.68, and they have also made 367 shots, out of which 123 were on target. Along with that, Newcastle has also scored 3 penalties so far while also creating 57 big chances in 28 matches. Their defensive side has conceded 38 goals this season, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.36. But they have also managed to secure 9 clean sheets and 88 saves this season.

For Newcastle United, Alexander Isak will be the key performer in the next game, having 19 goals and 5 assists in 25 appearances. He will also have the contribution of other players such as Joelinton, with 4 goals and one assist in 24 appearances, Bruno Guimarães, with 3 goals and 6 assists in 28 appearances, Lewis Miley, with one goal in 8 appearances, Sandro Tonali, with one goal and one assist in 26 appearances, Harvey Barnes, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 23 appearances, Jacob Murphy, with 5 goals and 8 assists in 25 appearances, and Fabian Schär, with 2 goals in 24 appearances. For goalkeeping, the team has Martin Dúbravka, with 5 clean sheets and 29 saves in 10 appearances, and Nick Pope, with 4 clean sheets and 59 saves in 18 appearances.

Newcastle United still holds a formidable line-up prepared for the upcoming match against Brentford, which will play a vital role in the next game. In its last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of six goals while conceding 11 goals in these games. Out of their last two wins, only one of them has been with a clean sheet, which shows that the team's defensive side requires some improvements. This could also let the attackers of Brentford score some goals in the game. It is likely for Newcastle United to win the game against Brentford without a clean sheet.

Brentford currently holds the 11th spot in the standings, with 12 wins and 12 losses in 29 matches, as the team enters the next game against Newcastle United. In their last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of 8 goals while conceding just 3 goals in these games. Overall, they scored 50 goals this season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.72, and they also scored 338 shots, out of which 142 were on target. Along with that, Brentford has been able to score 3 penalties while also creating 59 big chances in the games. Their defensive side has not done well this season, conceding 45 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.55. But they have also been able to secure 5 clean sheets and 125 saves in these games.

For Brentford, Bryan Mbeumo will be playing a crucial role in the next game, having scored 15 goals and 5 assists in 29 appearances. He will be accompanied by other players such as Yoane Wissa, with 14 goals and 2 assists in 26 appearances, Mikkel Damsgaard, with 2 goals and 10 assists in 29 appearances, Vitaly Janelt, with one goal and 3 assists in 28 appearances, Fábio Carvalho, with 2 goals and one assist in 19 appearances, Keane Lewis-Potter, with one goal and 2 assists in 29 appearances, Christian Nørgaard, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 25 appearances, Kevin Schade, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 29 appearances, Nathan Collins, with 2 goals and one assist in 29 appearances, and Ethan Pinnock, with 2 goals in 21 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team will solely rely on Mark Flekken, who has 4 clean sheets and 122 saves in 28 appearances.

Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United won't be available to play the next game against Brentford, as he has been suspended. Joelinton and Dan Burn from Newcastle United are the only players in the upcoming match who are close to receiving a two-match suspension due to their yellow cards. Brentford will be able to use all their players wisely in the next game without any interruptions. It is also likely that Newcastle to receive at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match against Brentford.

Final Prediction: Newcastle United to beat Brentford in Premier League match.

Newcastle United vs Brentford Head-to-head

Matches Played: 20

Newcastle United Wins: 14

Brentford Wins: 5

Matches are Drawn: 1

Newcastle United vs Brentford Betting Odds

Newcastle United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.73

Brentford to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.30

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.40

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.