NUFC (Newcastle United) vs CHE (Chelsea) Match Prediction NUFC 61 % Chance of Winning CHE 39 % Bet Now! The Premier League is set for another thrilling encounter for the fans, as Newcastle United goes against Chelsea on the 36th match day. This match is all set to take place on 11 May at St James Park, which means Newcastle United will be taking home ground advantage. Showcasing tremendous performances this season, the team stands at the fourth spot with 19 wins in 35 matches. A win in the next game over Chelsea could help them to enter the top three. On the other hand, Chelsea also stands just behind Newcastle in the standings with 18 wins in 35 matches. They will be eager to secure yet another win and bridge the gap between them and the table toppers. Newcastle United had a draw against Brighton in its previous match by 1-1, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Chelsea secured a dominant win over the top team Liverpool by 3-1 in its previous home game, boosting their confidence. As both teams go to the next game with a winning momentum, it will be intense to see which one of them comes out on top.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Chances of Winning

Newcastle United and Chelsea have shown equal dominance over each other in the recent Premier League games. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, two games each have been won by Newcastle United and Chelsea, while the remaining one game ended in a draw.

With a decent record over Chelsea lately, Newcastle will also be taking home ground advantage in the next game which increases their chances of winning. The team has won all of its last three home games, defeating Ipswich Town (3-0), Crystal Palace (5-0), and Manchester United (4-1).

On the other hand, Chelsea has been strong over Newcastle across all the competitions, making them a close contender in this game. They have also been undefeated in the last two away games, winning against Fulham by 2-1 and having a goalless draw against Brentford.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

Newcastle United are the clear favourites to win in the upcoming Premier League match against Chelsea. The team has been as strong as Chelsea in the recent head-to-head encounters, as their winning momentum combined with the home ground advantage could help them to secure an impressive win in the next game. However, Chelsea will also be eager to win this game, as they have been strong over Newcastle across all competitions. Newcastle United, with the odds of 2.22, has a higher chance of winning in the upcoming match against Chelsea, with the odds of 3.15.

Newcastle United continues its top performances this season, as they still hold the 4th spot in the rankings with 19 wins and 10 losses in 35 matches. The team has been well while scoring goals well, which includes 66 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.89, and they have also made 479 shots, out of which 158 remained on target. Newcastle also took advantage to score 5 penalties till now and created 76 big chances combined in all the matches played. On the other hand, their defensive side has also played well, conceding just 45 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.29. This also includes some remarkable stats, such as 12 clean sheets and 106 saves in 35 matches.

Alexander Isak has been the star for Newcastle’s performances this season, as he holds a massive total of 23 goals and 6 assists in 32 appearances. The team also got some other top performers such as Anthony Gordon, with 6 goals and 5 assists in 31 appearances, Joelinton, with 4 goals and 3 assists in 29 appearances, William Osula, with a goal in 12 appearances, Harvey Barnes, with 9 goals and 4 assists in 30 appearances, Jacob Murphy, with 8 goals and 11 assists in 32 appearances, Sandro Tonali, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 33 appearances, Lewis Miley, with a goal in 12 appearances, Bruno Guimarães, with 4 goals and 6 assists in 35 appearances, Dan Burn, with a goal in 34 appearances, and Fabian Schär, with 4 goals in 34 appearances. Nick Pope continues to perform well from the goalpost, as he holds 7 clean sheets and 77 saves in 25 appearances, conceding just 33 goals.

It can be seen that the majority of the players in Newcastle United have shown impressive form lately, and playing at their home ground could help them to defeat Chelsea without any issues. Their form has been extraordinary, scoring a combined total of 14 goals and conceding just 6 goals in their last five matches. Moreover, two of their last three wins in the Premier League have been with a clean sheet, which totals their clean sheets to 12 in 35 matches. Taking a look at the current form of Newcastle United, it is expected that they will defeat Chelsea in the next game with a clean sheet.

However, Chelsea shall also not be underestimated, as they stand just behind Newcastle in the standings, with 18 wins and 8 losses in 35 matches. They have also been strong against Newcastle across all the competitions, which could help them to turn the tables. In its last five matches, Chelsea has scored a combined total of 8 goals while conceding just 4 goals in these games. Overall, the team's attacking side has scored 62 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.77, and they have also made 568 shots, out of which 210 have remained on target. When it comes to penalties, Chelsea has scored 4 till now and also created an impressive total of 87 big chances, across all the matches. Their defensive side has shown better form lately, conceding just 41 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.17. The team also holds 9 clean sheets and 108 saves in 35 matches.

Cole Palmer has been the star for Chelsea's attacking side, as he holds 15 goals and 8 assists in 34 appearances. Besides him, the team also has various other goal scorers such as Noni Madueke, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 29 appearances, Nicolas Jackson, with 10 goals and 5 assists in 29 appearances, Christopher Nkunku, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 27 appearances, Tyrique George, with a goal and an assist in 7 appearances, Jadon Sancho, with 3 goals and 4 assists in 29 appearances, Pedro Neto, with 4 goals and 5 assists in 32 appearances, Moisés Caicedo, with a goal and 2 assists in 35 appearances, Enzo Fernández, with 6 goals and 7 assists in 33 appearances, Tosin Adarabioyo, with a goal and an assist in 20 appearances, Trevoh Chalobah, with 3 goals and an assist in 24 appearances, Marc Cucurella, with 4 goals and an assist in 33 appearances, Reece James, with a goal in 16 appearances, and Levi Colwill, with a goal and an assist in 32 appearances. Robert Sánchez continues to perform for the team at the goalpost, as he holds 8 clean sheets and 88 saves in 29 appearances, conceding just 32 goals.

Both Newcastle United and Chelsea will have the privilege to use their line-ups wisely in the upcoming match, as no player from either team is currently close to a suspension. But, taking a look at the previous records, it is expected that Chelsea will get at least two yellow cards in the next Premier League clash.

Final Prediction: Newcastle United to beat Chelsea in Premier League match.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 177

Newcastle United Wins: 57

Chelsea Wins: 78

Matches are Drawn: 42

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Newcastle United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.22

Chelsea to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.15

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.75

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.