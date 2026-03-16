NUFC (Newcastle United) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction NUFC 83 % Chance of Winning CPFC 17 % Bet Now! The impending clash of the 29th match day is now scheduled to take place as Newcastle United and Crystal Palace go against each other. This match will be played on 17 April at St James Park, which also offers home ground advantage to Newcastle United. Their performances have been magnificent in the current phases of the tournament, as the team stands at the 4th spot with 17 wins in 31 matches. A win in the next game could help them to get to the third spot in the standings. On the other hand, Crystal Palace holds the 12th spot with just 11 wins in 31 matches, eager for another win to mark their spot in the top ten. In its previous match, Newcastle United secured a win over Manchester United by 4-1, which was also a home game for the team. On the other hand, Crystal Palace lost its previous match against Manchester City by 2-5, which was an away game for them. As one team aims to continue its winning streak, the other aims to end its losing momentum.

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Chances of Winning

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace have shown equal dominance over each other lately in the clashes against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United have managed to secure one win each, and the remaining three games ended up in a draw.

However, Newcastle United has shown better form in the head-to-head encounters, which increases their chances of winning. Also, they will be taking up a home-ground advantage in the upcoming match against Crystal Palace. They have won both of their last two home games, against Manchester United by 4-1 and Brentford by 2-1.

On the other hand, the next game will surely be challenging for Crystal Palace, as they found themselves yet again on a losing spree. They have shown mixed performances in the last two away games, losing one badly against Manchester City by 2-5, and the other game against Southampton ended in a 1-1 draw.

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Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips

Newcastle United has been strong against Crystal Palace in the head-to-head encounters, which positions them as the favourites to win in the upcoming Premier League match. The team has shown strong form in the current phases of the tournament, as they stand with four consecutive wins while heading to the game against Crystal Palace. Along with that, the match will be played at St James Park, which is their home ground. Thus, Newcastle United, with an odds of 1.79, has a higher chance of securing a win in the clash against Crystal Palace, which is behind with an odds of 4.45.

Newcastle United has asserted dominance in the current phases of the tournament, as the team holds 4th spot in the standings with 17 wins and 9 losses in 31 matches. This season, they scored 56 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.81, and the team also made 417 shots, out of which 138 were on target. Also, Newcastle has scored 3 penalties this season and created an impressive total of 64 big chances across all the games. In its defensive side, the team has conceded 40 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.40. Along with that, they have also secured 10 clean sheets and 96 saves this season.

Alexander Isak still remains one of the key performers for Newcastle United this season, having scored 20 goals and 6 assists in 28 appearances. He will also be heading to the upcoming match with formidable players such as Joelinton, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 27 appearances; Anthony Gordon, with 6 goals and 5 assists in 27 appearances; Bruno Guimarães, with 4 goals and 6 assists in 31 appearances, Lewis Miley, with a goal in 11 appearances, Sandro Tonali, with 3 goals and an assist in 29 appearances, Harvey Barnes, with 8 goals and 3 assists in 26 appearances, Jacob Murphy, with 7 goals and 10 assists in 28 appearances, and Fabian Schär, with 2 goals in 27 appearances. In goalkeepers, the team will now solely rely on the form of Nick Pope, who has been outstanding with 5 clean sheets and 67 saves in 21 appearances.

Newcastle United's squad has been performing well in the last few games, showcasing its commendable form as the team heads into the next game against Crystal Palace. They have managed to score a combined total of 10 goals in the last five matches while managing to concede just 4 goals in these games, which showcases the all-round performance of the team. Out of their last four wins, two have been with a clean sheet, which totals their clean sheets to 10 this season. It can also be predicted that Newcastle United to win the next game against Crystal Palace with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace suffered a loss in its previous match, which could affect their momentum while going against Newcastle United. In their last five matches, Crystal Palace have scored a combined total of 10 goals while conceding 8 goals in these games, as their defense has been a weak link lately. This season, they have scored 41 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.32, and they have also made 420 shots out of which 150 were on target. The team has also been able to score 2 penalties so far while creating 64 big chances across all the games. Their defensive side could be a concern, with the team conceding 40 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.29. However, they have also been strong in a few games, having 9 clean sheets and 87 saves.

Jean-Philippe Mateta will be leading the team to the next game against Newcastle United to turn the tables, as he has scored 13 goals and 2 assists in 30 appearances. But Mateta will also require contributions from other players such as Matheus França, with a goal in 2 appearances; Eddie Nketiah, with a goal and an assist in 22 appearances, Ismaïla Sarr, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 31 appearances; Justin Devenny, with a goal in 17 appearances, Romain Esse, with a goal in 2 appearances, Eberechi Eze, with 3 goals and 8 assists in 27 appearances, Daniel Muñoz, with 4 goals and 4 assists in 30 appearances, Maxence Lacroix, with a goal and an assist in 28 appearances, Chris Richards, with a goal in 18 appearances, and Marc Guéhi, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 29 appearances. Dean Henderson will solely be able to manage the goalkeeping department, having 9 clean sheets and 87 saves in 31 games.

Eddie Nketiah and Marc Guéhi from Crystal Palace will now be available for the next game against Newcastle United, as their suspension has now been completed. Besides them, only Joelinton from Newcastle United is close to a suspension, holding 9 yellow cards to his name in the Premier League. It is also likely for Crystal Palace to receive at least two yellow cards in their upcoming match against Newcastle United.

Final Prediction: Newcastle United to beat Crystal Palace in Premier League match.

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Head-to-head

Matches Played: 55

Newcastle United Wins: 29

Crystal Palace Wins: 13

Matches are Drawn: 13

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds

Newcastle United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.79

Crystal Palace to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.45

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.95

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.